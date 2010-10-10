Used 1991 Acura Integra for Sale Near Me

After owning my car for 20 years and 141,000 miles it's still going strong and I'm still in love with it. I'm short (5'1") and this car fits me well - able to reach the clutch without chewing on the stearing wheel. Forsome reason I've replaced way too many muflers and brakes but maybe that's because I had the work done at Midas. Other than those expenses I've barely spent a dime on repairs except for starting this year. And it could be because it was involved in 2 accidents many years ago and the issues are just beginning to show over time. I still get great gas mileage and it's still peppy. I may hold onto this for another 20 years!

Read more