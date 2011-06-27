Used 2002 Volvo S60 Consumer Reviews
Owned mine for 8 years
I bought my 2002 S60 used with 21K miles on it in 2004. It now has 110,000 miles on the odo, and I've passed it along to my stepdaughter as her college car. I get it serviced regularly and it has not been overly expensive to maintain through my local Firestone service center. It's been an overall dependable car with only a few age related failures, such as alternator, water pump, strut mounts, etc. Nothing too big at all. The one gremlin this car has, and it seems to be rather common with this series, is that it eats tail light and headlight bulbs on a regular basis. However, these are easy to replace by the owner, and I now keep spares stashed with the spare tire in the trunk.
All good and hard to say goodbye
I bought my S60 new in 2002, but now it's time to say goodbye and I have never been this emotional about giving up a car EVER! Because of changes in my personal life I need a bigger vehicle, and unfortunately cannot afford to keep two. My little silver S60 has been the most dependable vehicle that I have ever owned. I have worked from home since I got "her", so have only clocked 72K miles on the odometer, but I have pushed her hard during a few long distance road trips. I like quick acceleration and sporty lane changes and she's never let me down for a second. Other than maintenance, she's only needed one repair that costs less than $100. Love her and will miss her.
Reliable car, never had any major major prolems
My family has had my 2002 Volvo S60 since it's been off the lot. it's been super safe, and as a teenage driver, it's good to have a reliable car. Maintaining the car is in fact expensive, but worth it. It's saved me from countless close calls from people, from a wide range of coming over in my lane (shoulder saved me) to 40-0 in a couple seconds (city traffic sucks). breaks are amazing and it handles great. would recommend as a safe and reliable car!
Very good in most but not areas
The S60 AWD is absolutely great in some areas. Interior is the most comfortable front cabin space I have ever been in. The dash, sound system, general feel is outstanding. The engine is very fast, smooth and quiet. It provides a very safe feeling in snow and hard rain. Relilabilty not an issue so far. The handling is bit of a disappointment. This car makes pretensions of being a sports sedan, but is very loose and goosey over rough roads, wind, etc. Loud thumps from median stips reverberate. That said, it still handles well on lane changes or around corners. A set of high performance tires has stiffened the ride considerably.
Great Car For The Money!
I have put 30k miles on mine and these are my impressions so far at 80K miles. I used to be a Honda guy but when I couldn't find a used one at a descent price I drove this car and boy am I glad I did. These cars have all the reliability of the Japanese cars but better fit and finish and quality. Just open and shut the doors of this car and you'll know what I'm talking about. Only problem I've had with this car is the fuel pump cracked but it is a recall item so I took it to the dealer and they replaced it no charge. I have replaced one daytime running lamp and the oil and that's it. To me you get the looks, feel, most of the peppiness and quality of a BMW 3 series but at half the price.
