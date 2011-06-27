Estimated values
2001 Volvo C70 HT 2dr Coupe (2.3L 5cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,380
|$2,053
|$2,428
|Clean
|$1,230
|$1,835
|$2,168
|Average
|$931
|$1,398
|$1,649
|Rough
|$631
|$961
|$1,130
Estimated values
2001 Volvo C70 LT 2dr Convertible (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,653
|$2,557
|$3,060
|Clean
|$1,473
|$2,285
|$2,733
|Average
|$1,115
|$1,741
|$2,078
|Rough
|$756
|$1,197
|$1,424
Estimated values
2001 Volvo C70 SE HT 2dr Coupe (2.3L 5cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,294
|$2,132
|$2,596
|Clean
|$1,154
|$1,905
|$2,318
|Average
|$873
|$1,452
|$1,763
|Rough
|$592
|$998
|$1,208
Estimated values
2001 Volvo C70 HT 2dr Convertible (2.3L 5cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,685
|$2,696
|$3,257
|Clean
|$1,502
|$2,409
|$2,909
|Average
|$1,136
|$1,835
|$2,213
|Rough
|$770
|$1,261
|$1,516