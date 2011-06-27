Used 2001 Volvo C70 Consumer Reviews
The Man & His Machine (update)
I'm the guy who reviewed his "Red HP-turbo coupe" almost four years ago; this is an update. I hit a deer with it three years ago and it's a tank! Very safe! Now the cost of ownership: Well, I now have 160k+. I think the transmission is starting to slip. I drive 20k per year; that's about 1k every three months for service,the 17in Mich. A/S tires run about $1,300 every 60K, premium fuel is a must! Don't let anyone else convince you otherwise [160k-remember?]. If you're planning to buy one of these used-& No you can"t have mine!-keep in mind that these things cost you. It's been eight years now. I love it! But my next primary car will be something less expensive & more practical.
Sexy just like me!
I Absolutely love this car! My honey purchased for me. He loves me! I always loved Volvo for safety but when I saw her I fell in love. This car has saved my life and is so dependable! It has the best "get out of the way" I have ever seen! Tractor coming down the road something extended on my side of the road, I couldn't see it until the last second. Cut the wheel at 70 and back. Never Lost Control! I'm still here kids too! Yes a bit rough at times. So what! This is the Only issue I will gladly live with! The top is almost always down. And I can park without worrying about theft. Misplaced the keys once. Could not open the car even by reaching in and hitting the locks. It totally shut down. WOW!
Unreliable - Never again
This is the most unreliable auto I have ever owned in over 30 years. Interior switches and plastic parts fail or fall apart, electronics fail, wind noise is pronounced, the power steering has leaked, the electreonic key will not hold a code - countless trips to the dealer, bulbs constantly burn out, the upholstery peels. Nice looking but pure, unmitigated junk.
C70
I bought my C70 used with about 50K miles on it about 5 years ago. I love the way it looks, and love the way it drives even better. It is surprisingly quick for a Volvo. I had to replace the throttle body twice, but Volvo has covered it as a recall item, so it was on their nickel. I have had it in the shop for only one other significant issue. The mass airflow sensor went out while I was on a road trip and rendered the car not driveable, which was not at all convenient, but at least an easy fix. Overall, the reilability has been great. It definitely has been a great car for me.
Nice ride and comfort
Make sure the timing belt has been changed if over 75K on odometer and make sure routine maintenance has been done. Check the convertible top for wear and test the retraction, check engine compartment for oil/fluid leaks and cleanliness. Test drive and check acceleration, braking, and shifting.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the C70
Related Used 2001 Volvo C70 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volvo S60
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 Volvo V90
- 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Volvo XC60
- Volvo XC90 2020
- 2020 Volvo V90
- Volvo V60 2020
- 2021 XC90