  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo C70
  4. Used 2001 Volvo C70
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Volvo C70 HT Features & Specs

More about the 2001 C70
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,550
See C70 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,550
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,550
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.2/465.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,550
Torque244 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower236 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,550
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,550
electric and diversity antennayes
10 total speakersyes
240 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,550
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,550
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,550
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,550
Front head room37.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leather/clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,550
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room44.9 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,550
Length185.7 in.
Curb weight3365 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,550
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Venetian Red Metallic
  • White
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Red
  • Moondust Metallic
  • Mystic Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Silver
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,550
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P225/50R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,550
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,550
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See C70 Inventory

Related Used 2001 Volvo C70 HT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles