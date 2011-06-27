Used 2000 Volvo C70 Consumer Reviews

Best car I have ever had Matt , 07/17/2016 LT Turbo 2dr Convertible 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This is a wonderful car. It is reliable and safe. It is fun to drive. The kids fit in the back. The top is whisper quiet. The sound system sounds great... the CD player is early nineties garbage and skips constantly... but it sounds great. It is powerful enough and performs well. Don't let the whiny reviews deter you from owning this fabulous car. There are no models of cars that are over 15 years old that don't have some that were treated poorly and require maintenance. It's silly to think that these experiences inform the common experience. Look for a good one. Put the top up and down a few times. Drive it a few miles. Take it to a mechanic. When you find the right one this will be some of the best money you ever spent. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent Quality and Value bruneje , 05/02/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have had this car now for 4 summers, I still have not found a car better styled and as much of a looker car. It does get looks and compliments. So far the only real problem I have had is with the driver window operator. The car is incredibly reliable and I would highly recommend Report Abuse

Interior Falls Apart Glue Guy , 01/31/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Fun to drive and safe, but mine is literally falling apart. Both door panels have fallen off and needed to be replaced at the price of 1000 per door, switches fail, the sunroof constantly has the glass peel away from the assembly, switches fail, the leather is peeling, switches fail. The car is tremendously well taken care of but the electronics and interior cabin build quality are horrendous. Report Abuse

C70, Love it tzroberts , 06/02/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I had my doubts about this car when I was first looking, but I took the plunge and bought it and have love every moment of driving it. This is my first non-american car and I don't know if I will ever go back. I put on a huge number of miles every week and in the three months I have had this used car there has not been a single problem. Report Abuse