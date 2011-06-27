Estimated values
2000 Volvo C70 LT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,117
|$1,753
|$2,102
|Clean
|$995
|$1,564
|$1,876
|Average
|$749
|$1,187
|$1,422
|Rough
|$504
|$809
|$969
Estimated values
2000 Volvo C70 LT Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,474
|$2,257
|$2,689
|Clean
|$1,312
|$2,014
|$2,399
|Average
|$988
|$1,528
|$1,820
|Rough
|$664
|$1,042
|$1,240
Estimated values
2000 Volvo C70 HT Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,452
|$2,306
|$2,776
|Clean
|$1,292
|$2,057
|$2,476
|Average
|$973
|$1,561
|$1,878
|Rough
|$654
|$1,065
|$1,280
Estimated values
2000 Volvo C70 HT Turbo 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,287
|$2,011
|$2,411
|Clean
|$1,145
|$1,795
|$2,151
|Average
|$863
|$1,362
|$1,632
|Rough
|$580
|$929
|$1,112