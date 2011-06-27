  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo C70
  4. Used 1998 Volvo C70
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Volvo C70 HT Features & Specs

More about the 1998 C70
Overview
See C70 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/425.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque243 lb-ft @ 2700 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower236 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.
Measurements
Length185.7 in.
Curb weight3365 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Coral Red Metallic
  • Sandstone Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Blackberry Pearl
  • Cassis Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Classic Red
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Tropical Green Metallic
  • Saffron Pearl Metallic
See C70 Inventory

Related Used 1998 Volvo C70 HT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles