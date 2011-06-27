Estimated values
1998 Volvo C70 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$947
|$1,515
|$1,824
|Clean
|$841
|$1,349
|$1,625
|Average
|$628
|$1,017
|$1,226
|Rough
|$416
|$684
|$828
Estimated values
1998 Volvo C70 LT Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,017
|$1,661
|$2,011
|Clean
|$903
|$1,479
|$1,791
|Average
|$675
|$1,115
|$1,352
|Rough
|$447
|$750
|$912