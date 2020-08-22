Used 1998 Volvo C70 for Sale Near Me

C70 Reviews & Specs
  • 1999 Volvo C70 LT
    used

    1999 Volvo C70 LT

    153,872 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,477

    Details
  • 2002 Volvo C70 HT in Black
    used

    2002 Volvo C70 HT

    81,329 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,989

    Details
  • 2003 Volvo C70 HT
    used

    2003 Volvo C70 HT

    73,925 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo C70 T5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Volvo C70 T5

    129,490 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo C70 T5 in Gray
    used

    2007 Volvo C70 T5

    155,086 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,550

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo C70 T5 in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Volvo C70 T5

    118,672 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo C70 T5 in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Volvo C70 T5

    140,285 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo C70 T5 in Silver
    used

    2011 Volvo C70 T5

    110,978 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,388

    $981 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volvo C70 T5 in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Volvo C70 T5

    84,549 miles

    $14,959

    $1,846 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo C70 T5 in Black
    used

    2010 Volvo C70 T5

    98,620 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,888

    $1,137 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo C70 T5 in White
    used

    2010 Volvo C70 T5

    34,506 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,999

    $1,074 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Volvo C70 T5 in Silver
    used

    2012 Volvo C70 T5

    60,019 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,000

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo C70 T5 in Red
    used

    2011 Volvo C70 T5

    40,285 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $14,899

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo C70 T5 in Black
    used

    2011 Volvo C70 T5

    119,741 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,988

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo C70 T5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Volvo C70 T5

    106,449 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,992

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo C70 T5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Volvo C70 T5

    77,760 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,999

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo C70 T5 in Silver
    used

    2012 Volvo C70 T5

    88,686 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $13,990

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo C70 T5 in Silver
    used

    2008 Volvo C70 T5

    110,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details

  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo C70
  4. Used 1998 Volvo C70

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo C70

Read recent reviews for the Volvo C70
Overall Consumer Rating
4.620 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (15%)
my saffron 98 c70
bradleywestra,03/05/2012
i bought this car as my first car and man oh man i love this car the car has given me no problems itis a very reliable car
Report abuse
