Used 1998 Volvo C70 Consumer Reviews

my saffron 98 c70 bradleywestra , 03/05/2012 2 of 2 people found this review helpful i bought this car as my first car and man oh man i love this car the car has given me no problems itis a very reliable car Report Abuse

Well Pleased. James Woode , 03/10/2007 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Was looking for a "Personal Car" as have a M-B "Family Car) and found it in the Volvo C70. It was my second Volvo and was impressed with the overall engineering that goes into their products. The car has served me well and continues to draw "raves" for appearance. Gas mileage is in the 32- mpg area on the highway. The sound system is outstanding. Currently have 49,000 miles on the car and has held up very well and shows no "age". Great Car!!!! Report Abuse

1998 C70 Coupe Stephen , 06/04/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I purchased this car used for not a lot of money, but I feel that it's worth much more than I paid. This is the car I wanted to own when I was 16 years old, but it didn't exist then and the cost was unthinkable. It's going to be with me for 10 years since I don't drive it that much. Most people don't know what it is or even notice it. When I take friends for a ride in it, they tell me it's the most solid and luxurious car they've ever ridden in. Too bad most of the used ones are badly beaten up, it took me 3 months to find a low-miles garaged one to buy. I'm optimistic the 5 cylinder motor is going to be durable. A lot of the ones out there have 150,000 miles+ and are still running. Report Abuse

Built to last Burton , 04/23/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is my second Volvo and they only seem to get better. This body style is so rare that people still are taking 2nd looks. The quality, style, comfort and incredible sound system keeps me satisfied. Although front wheel drive isn't as fun as rear wheel, it does relatively well in snow. Report Abuse