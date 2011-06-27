Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Consumer Reviews
Best Value for Base Model Out in the Market
This car is for my daughter for use at college and to get home on holidays. We checked out all the standard SUVs and test drove: Honda CRV, RAV4, Mazada CX-5, Hyundai Tucson, Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, and Kia Sportage. Our selection criteria was all wheel drive, good acceleration, elevated seating view, heated car seats and decent gas mileage. Each of the cars tested had it pro's and con's. We finally selected the 2017 Tiguan despite it's aged design; 2018 will have a major update. This review is based on the first two thousand miles. Pro's: all wheel drive, high quality leatherette, heated seats, XM radio, Apple Car Play, rain sensing wipers, acceleration (turbo), and lots of standard features in base model. Con's: uses premium fuel, gas mileage not as good as competitors, and limited cargo space (although decent with seats down). Sticker price was around $28K and you should easily get one for at least $3K off.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Loving my VW Tiguan Sport!
Traded my VW Passat in for a 2017 VW Tiguan Sport in Black. I choose the FWD since I live in Florida and so far I have been very happy with the vehicle. My commute is 33 miles round trip which is fairly light and the Tiguan is averaging 21-22 mpg on premium fuel. I am not thrilled about the premium fuel requirement however the performance from the 2.0 TSI engine is great! If there is a downside to the vehicle I would say the ride quality with the Sport can be harsh over rough payment on the highway. Overall I am very happy with my Tiguan and I plan to keep it for many years. I think it is interesting how an 8 year old design still gets compliments from folks at the gas station etc. Great job VW and I will be back for another when the time comes!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Good car with major flaws.
This car is a good car; nice looking, nice interior, great sunroof. The car is not so good on fuel, engine is loud and there is a serious engine hesitation that may get you seriously hurt. When rolling to a stop sign and accelerating to turn left (mostly), the car stumbles and pumping the gas pedal to get it going doesn't help. One day, I'm going to get hit by somebody. I've taken it to the dealer and they can't fix it. The service tech owns the same car and has the same problem.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Snappy and thirsty
Fun to drive, drinks lots of premium gas. Very safe and tight. Noisy transmission. Horrible voice recognition system
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I am sold on this Tiguan!!
I loved my 2001 Jetta with almost 190,000 miles on it, but had trouble getting out of my long and very h illy driveway when it snowed. I made up my mind I needed fwd, but didn't want to let go of my Jetta. That decision was made for me when I was rear-ended in February and the Jetta was totaled. I wanted to stay with VW as I love their turbo engine. I found a 2017 Tiguan SEL fwd with 6,000 miles on it. Basically a new car at a used car price! I love this SUV - going up the gravel drive is already much better and can't wait wait for the snow and ice. The small cargo area does not bother me as that was low on my list but am pleasantly surprised at the back seat room. Love the cornering lights, the rain sensor windshield wipers, the automatic headlights, and heated seats. The control layout is great and of course the fuel injection turbo is awesome. Good thing I didn't heed the bad reviews, it's a great vehicle!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Tiguan
Related Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Golf Alltrack