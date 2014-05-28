Used 2014 Buick Encore for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 66,995 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,000$2,116 Below Market
Bob Steele Melbourne - Melbourne / Florida
* Free Lifetime Oil Changes and Tire Rotations, * Sunroof, *Sirius XM, * Bluetooth, * Backup Camera, * Power Package, * OnStar, * Leather Seats, * Driver & Passenger Heated Seats, *Clean car fax, 120-Volt Power Outlet, 18" Chromed Aluminum Wheels, 1SL Equipment Group, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Blind Spot Sensor, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Front Fog Lamps, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Power windows, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/MP3 CD Player, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Ride & Handling Suspension, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 1787 miles below market average!All Bob Steele Chevrolet customers receive FREE LIFETIME OIL CHANGES AND TIRE ROTATIONS with every purchase of a new or used car!SEE STEELE BEFORE YOU MAKE ANY DEAL! @ BobSteeleChevy.com | SteeleDEALS.com. 2014 Buick Encore Leather
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Encore Leather with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJCSB6EB531509
Stock: P6046B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 36,287 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,290
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Encore Leather with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJCSB3EB689211
Stock: 10425098
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 51,083 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,500$2,083 Below Market
Liberty Truck Sales - Mounds / Oklahoma
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Encore with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASBXEB661264
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,023 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,489$1,819 Below Market
BMW Certified Pre-Owned Nashville - Nashville / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Encore with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASB7EB770264
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,846 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,842$647 Below Market
Pellegrino Buick GMC - Williamstown / New Jersey
OUR PEOPLE MAKE THE DIFFERENCE'Ruby Red Metallic 2014 Buick Encore Convenience AWD 6-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT 23/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Encore Convenience with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJFSB3EB612601
Stock: 12601A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 54,002 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,998$770 Below Market
Thomas Chevrolet - Bedford / Pennsylvania
2014 Buick Encore Leather Deep Espresso Brown Metallic 120-Volt Power Outlet, 1SL Equipment Group, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Front Fog Lamps, Remote Vehicle Starter System. CALL 814-623-8131!! Thomas Chevrolet Subaru is a family owned dealership, located conveniently off the Bedford exit of the PA Turnpike. We are dedicated to a Fast, Fair, and Friendly experience. Our sales staff are paid on volume, not on price, so there is no pressure to spend too much. We offer Factory Certified Service, an Auto Body Shop, Vehicle Reconditioning, and much more! Call 814-623-8131 to speak to a Sales Professional.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Encore Leather with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJGSB6EB783624
Stock: UD783624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 63,478 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,466$796 Below Market
Kalispell Toyota - Kalispell / Montana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Encore Leather with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJGSB3EB757403
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,912 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,499$975 Below Market
AutoNation Subaru West - Golden / Colorado
Bluetooth Connection 1Sb Preferred Equipment Group Dark Argent Metallic Lower Accent Color Engine; Ecotec Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing Dohc 4-Cylinder Sequential Mfi Satin Steel Gray Metallic Seats; Front Bucket Titanium; Upscale Cloth Seat Trim With Leatherette Accents Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Wheels; 18" (45.7 Cm) Painted Cast Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Subaru West is pleased to be currently offering this 2014 Buick Encore with 110,886mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Buick Encore offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Why spend more money than you have to? This Buick Encore will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Encore with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASB4EB655217
Stock: EB655217
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 102,126 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$9,987$947 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Covington Pike - Memphis / Tennessee
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Bluetooth Connection 1Sb Preferred Equipment Group Brilliant Blue Metallic Dark Argent Metallic Lower Accent Color Ebony; Upscale Cloth Seat Trim With Leatherette Accents Engine; Ecotec Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing Dohc 4-Cylinder Sequential Mfi Seats; Front Bucket Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Wheels; 18" (45.7 Cm) Painted Cast Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. At AutoNation Honda Covington Pike our Internet Sales Consultants specialize in saving our customers both time and money by simplifying the process of locating and purchasing a car, truck, SUV, or van. Our Market Based Pricing ensures that our customers always receive an excellent value without spending excessive amounts of time haggling over the price. We specialize in providing financing options to fit most budgets and personal situations (including credit challenges). Contact one of our Internet Sales Consultants TODAY at 901-377-6100 to schedule your personal appointment to come in and select your next vehicle, or visit our website at: www.autonationhondacovingtonpike.com . You will be glad that you did. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Buick Encore Premium offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Why spend more money than you have to? This Buick Encore will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. This Buick Encore is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. Treat yourself to a wonderful driving experience in this wel- optioned Buick Encore Premium. Equipped with the latest in driver comforts, this Buick is the benchmark of modern automotive engineering. Upgraded wheels enhance the look of this Buick Encore. More information about the 2014 Buick Encore: The Buick Encore competes with other small SUVs and crossovers as well as with some of the more premium small cars available on the market. It offers buyers a tantalizing blend of small size, luxury and SUV-like proportions. All-wheel drive is available, but the Buick is less about off-roading and more about cruising in comfort. It is an interesting blend, with luxurious touches found on cars costing much more but with similar economy and size to cars costing less. A base Encore can be had for under $25,000. This model sets itself apart with available all-wheel drive, refined, lots of standard features, spacious, Quiet, and great fuel economy All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Encore with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASB4EB537622
Stock: EB537622
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 20,301 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,390$1,371 Below Market
FIAT of Metro East - Fairview Heights / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. This Ruby Red Metallic 2014 Buick Encore Premium FWD is nicely equipped with a ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, BlueTooth Technology, Heated Leather Seats, 18" Chromed Aluminum Wheels, ABS brakes, Blind Spot Sensor, Bose Premium 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Forward Collision Alert, Front Bucket Seats, Front Fog Lamps, Heated steering wheel, Navigation System, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/Nav/Single CD Player, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist.Recent Arrival!Lou Fusz Alfa Romeo and Fiat of Metro East is 10 minutes from Downtown St Louis. Located at 501 Salem Place, Fairview Heights, Il 62208. We feature all hand picked Pre-Owned inventory to allow top satisfaction to our customers. We offer 100% financing guaranteed for everyone. Come and see us before you make your final decision.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Encore Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJDSB9EB711766
Stock: G4093P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 25,616 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$14,932$1,250 Below Market
Kelley Buick GMC of Bartow - Bartow / Florida
This white 2014 Buick Encore Premium has FWD, 1.4L I4 gas engine, 6 speed Automatic Transmission and Saddle leather seats. This Premium package also features ABS, traction control, low tire pressure warning, On Star, key-less entry, remote start, power mirrors, power seats, power hatch, Bluetooth, alloy wheels, Cruise control, dual climate controls, heated seats, sunroof, 1SN Preferred Equipment package, touch screen radio with back up camera. According to AutoCheck, this Buick Encore has had one owner. This used Buick is located at Kelley Buick GMC, 255 W Van Fleet Dr, Bartow, FL 33830. Or call us at 1-844-885-6132 All prices are plus tax, title, license, dealer fee, Other restrictions may apply, Floor mats, second keys, and owner manuals may not be available on pre-owned vehicles. The above internet sales price is dependent on the customer qualifying for the $1,000 Kelley Automotive Group Trade Incentive and the $1,000 Kelley Automotive Group Finance Incentive. To qualify for the Trade Incentive, customer must trade in a vehicle worth $5,000 or more at any Kelley Automotive Group location. To qualify for the Finance Incentive, customer must finance $20,000 or more through the Kelley Automotive Group finance office for a minimum of six months. ' Must finance with dealership to qualify for internet price. '
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Encore Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJDSB7EB656931
Stock: R20080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 66,803 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,000$1,768 Below Market
Camp Chevrolet - Spokane / Washington
GREAT MILES 66,803! Convenience trim. EPA 33 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! NAV, Alloy Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Turbo, Remote Engine Start, Back-Up Camera, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM/S... TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO, SINGLE CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYER with navigation, IntelliLink with 7" diagonal color LCD display, GPS navigation system, USB port, Radio Data System (RDS) and auxiliary input jack, AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE, BOSE PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM WITH AMPLIFIER, ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD). Buick Convenience with DEEP ESPRESSO BROWN METALLIC exterior and EBONY interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 138 HP at 4900 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: "At only 168 inches long Great Gas Mileage: 33 MPG Hwy. WHO WE ARE: All of us here at the New Camp Chevrolet Cadillac of Spokane have committed to providing 100% customer satisfaction with every interaction you have with us. Please don't ever hesitate to let us know how your experience was, or how we could make it better for you. I look forward to personally meeting all our new Chevy and Cadillac customers after every purchase to make sure your experience with us has been better than expected! Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Encore Convenience with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJBSB8EB605555
Stock: 605555CC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 45,297 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,988
Mac Haik Ford Lincoln Georgetown - Georgetown / Texas
Delivers 33 Highway MPG and 25 City MPG! This Buick Encore has a dependable Turbocharged I4 1.4/83 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHITE PEARL TRICOAT (Additional charge - premium paint. Includes (BQX) Satin Nickel Metallic lower accent color.), WHEELS, 18" (45.7 CM) PAINTED CAST ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD), SUNROOF, POWER TILT-SLIDING, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET (STD).*Helping the Environment With This Buick Encore Doesn't Mean Giving Up The Latest Options*LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT MOUNTING PACKAGE, SATIN NICKEL METALLIC LOWER ACCENT COLOR, SADDLE, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATS, ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH MP3 CD PLAYER IntelliLink with 7" diagonal color LCD display, USB port, Radio Data System (RDS) and auxiliary input jack (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE, BOSE PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM WITH AMPLIFIER, 1SL PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windshield, solar absorbing.*Feel Confident About Your Choice *Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported.*Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Mac Haik Ford Lincoln located at 7201 I-H 35 South, Georgetown, TX 78626 to make this car yours today!The Sales Staff at Mac Haik Ford Lincoln Georgetown strive to offer a high quality selection of pre-owned vehicles at competitive prices to our customers. Call us today at (512)-930-6291 to speak with one of our knowledgeable sales representatives and schedule a test drive. We at Mac Haik Ford Lincoln Georgetown, always attempt to maintain vehicles on our website with current photos. Some vehicles may not be available at time of posting to our website. Please feel free to call or email us for a telephone walk around from one of our knowledgeable sales professionals.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Encore Leather with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJCSB2EB544337
Stock: 200554A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 68,886 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$11,999$1,592 Below Market
H1 Auto Group - Roseville / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Encore Leather with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJCSB3EB540166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,564 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$11,977$598 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES *** LIKE NEW***BUY HERE PAY HERE*** Why wait? Call today for a test drive. Fast approval guarantee. WITH BACKUP CAMERA ***Like new 2014 Buick Enclave. Equipped with Backup Camera. Bluetooth. Great Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained interior. Front wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Encore Leather with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJCSB8EB614956
Stock: 614956
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 93,661 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, TaxiFair Deal
$10,490$710 Below Market
Crafts Cars - Lisbon Falls / Maine
Affordable payment options on this 2014 Buick Encore equipped with Power windows/Locks, Keyless entry, MP3 Audio, Power Seat, Steering Wheel Controls, Cruise Control, Premium Wheels, the 1.4L Engine w/ 33 MPG, and more! Fully serviced with 4 Brand New Falken Tires, New Front Brake Pads Rotors, Both Front Wheel Bearings, Wiper Blades, Oil Change, and ready to go with our 90 Day 3,000 Mile 100% Powertrain Warranty! Schedule a test drive and bring home your new Encore today! 207-353-4361
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Encore with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASB7EB613205
Stock: B3205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 80,510 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,633$721 Below Market
Express.cars - Green Bay / Wisconsin
* Car fax 1 owner * Power driver seat * Remote keyless entry * Alloy wheels * Bergstrom certified 2014 Buick Encore FWD Brilliant Blue Metallic 6-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT Alloy wheels, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry. 25/33 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Encore with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASB9EB723544
Stock: TK20268A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 96,865 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,998$213 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Boston - Somerville / Massachusetts
Herb Chambers Certified! Before selling a pre-owned vehicle, we put it through a rigorous 164 point safety inspection. Our technicians only needed to change the oil and replace the wiper blades! We also gave it a full interior and exterior detail. In total, we spent $703.90 making sure this vehicle was ready for you to go home. Comfortable and roomy, with all-wheel drive capability to ensure you're ready for another tough New England winter! The rear view camera makes it easy to see everything behind you, so you can confidently maneuver around tight parking areas. Rear cross traffic alert lets you know when someone's crossing your path, so backing out of spaces is even easier. Bluetooth connectivity handles your streaming needs, and there are auxiliary and USB ports so you can use and charge multiple devices at once. Available OnStar connectivity provides access to turn by turn directions and much more. This vehicle comes backed by our industry leading 5 day money back guarantee or 30 day/1500 mile exchange policy, so you can drive home feeling completely confident in your purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Encore Convenience with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJFSB5EB609487
Stock: M196616B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Buick Encore searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Encore
- 5(50%)
- 4(18%)
- 3(3%)
- 2(21%)
- 1(9%)
Related Buick Encore info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Toyota Yaris 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2012
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2016
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2018
- Used Lexus GS F 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2015
- Used INFINITI Q60 2011
- Used Kia K900 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2012
- Used Audi A3 2012
- Used Cadillac DTS 2010
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017
- Used Audi RS 7 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2015
- Used Kia Soul EV 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Buick Verano Overland Park KS
- Used Buick Enclave Lynchburg VA
- Used Buick Enclave Fort Myers FL
- Used Buick Regal Sportback Huntsville AL
- Used Buick Enclave Worcester MA
- Used Buick Envision Edison NJ
- Used Buick Envision Peoria IL
- Used Buick Cascada Sarasota FL
- Used Buick Enclave Naperville IL
- Used Buick Lucerne Indianapolis IN
Shop used model years by city
- Used Buick Encore 2015 Naples FL
- Used Buick Verano 2013 San Antonio TX
- Used Buick Encore 2013 Nashua NH
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Tundra News
- 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan Murano News
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2020 Impreza
- GMC Savana 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2020 Cayenne
- Chevrolet Impala 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Lexus NX 300 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 GR Supra
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Pilot
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2021 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Lexus IS 350 News