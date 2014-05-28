Used 2014 Buick Encore for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda Covington Pike - Memphis / Tennessee

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Bluetooth Connection 1Sb Preferred Equipment Group Brilliant Blue Metallic Dark Argent Metallic Lower Accent Color Ebony; Upscale Cloth Seat Trim With Leatherette Accents Engine; Ecotec Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing Dohc 4-Cylinder Sequential Mfi Seats; Front Bucket Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Wheels; 18" (45.7 Cm) Painted Cast Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. At AutoNation Honda Covington Pike our Internet Sales Consultants specialize in saving our customers both time and money by simplifying the process of locating and purchasing a car, truck, SUV, or van. Our Market Based Pricing ensures that our customers always receive an excellent value without spending excessive amounts of time haggling over the price. We specialize in providing financing options to fit most budgets and personal situations (including credit challenges). Contact one of our Internet Sales Consultants TODAY at 901-377-6100 to schedule your personal appointment to come in and select your next vehicle, or visit our website at: www.autonationhondacovingtonpike.com . You will be glad that you did. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Buick Encore Premium offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Why spend more money than you have to? This Buick Encore will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. This Buick Encore is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. Treat yourself to a wonderful driving experience in this wel- optioned Buick Encore Premium. Equipped with the latest in driver comforts, this Buick is the benchmark of modern automotive engineering. Upgraded wheels enhance the look of this Buick Encore. More information about the 2014 Buick Encore: The Buick Encore competes with other small SUVs and crossovers as well as with some of the more premium small cars available on the market. It offers buyers a tantalizing blend of small size, luxury and SUV-like proportions. All-wheel drive is available, but the Buick is less about off-roading and more about cruising in comfort. It is an interesting blend, with luxurious touches found on cars costing much more but with similar economy and size to cars costing less. A base Encore can be had for under $25,000. This model sets itself apart with available all-wheel drive, refined, lots of standard features, spacious, Quiet, and great fuel economy All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Buick Encore with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KL4CJASB4EB537622

Stock: EB537622

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2020