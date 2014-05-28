Used 2014 Buick Encore for Sale Near Me

4,731 listings
Encore Reviews & Specs
  • 2014 Buick Encore Leather in Silver
    used

    2014 Buick Encore Leather

    66,995 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,000

    $2,116 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Encore Leather in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Buick Encore Leather

    36,287 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $13,290

    Details
  • 2014 Buick Encore in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Buick Encore

    51,083 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,500

    $2,083 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Encore in Black
    used

    2014 Buick Encore

    78,023 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,489

    $1,819 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Encore Convenience in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Buick Encore Convenience

    93,846 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,842

    $647 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Encore Leather in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Buick Encore Leather

    54,002 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,998

    $770 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Encore Leather in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Buick Encore Leather

    63,478 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,466

    $796 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Encore in Gray
    used

    2014 Buick Encore

    110,912 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,499

    $975 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Encore in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Buick Encore

    102,126 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $9,987

    $947 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Encore Premium in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Buick Encore Premium

    20,301 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,390

    $1,371 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Encore Premium in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Buick Encore Premium

    25,616 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,932

    $1,250 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Encore Convenience in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Buick Encore Convenience

    66,803 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,000

    $1,768 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Encore Leather in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Buick Encore Leather

    45,297 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,988

    Details
  • 2014 Buick Encore Leather in Black
    used

    2014 Buick Encore Leather

    68,886 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,999

    $1,592 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Encore Leather in Gray
    used

    2014 Buick Encore Leather

    61,564 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,977

    $598 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Encore in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Buick Encore

    93,661 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Taxi
    Fair Deal

    $10,490

    $710 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Encore in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Buick Encore

    80,510 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,633

    $721 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Encore Convenience in Light Brown
    used

    2014 Buick Encore Convenience

    96,865 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,998

    $213 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Buick Encore searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Encore

Read recent reviews for the Buick Encore
Overall Consumer Rating
3.8
34 Reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (21%)
  • 1
    (9%)
Excellent car, pass on the navigation
blindqu2285,05/28/2014
Premium 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
We are pleased with everything except the navigation. Worst GPS routing I have ever used. Hard to use as it is voice only and some names not recognized, also GM wants $140 to update map every year. Our TOM TOM comes with free lifetime map updates for less than one GM update -- and it is easier to use. The vehicle is exce;;ent for what we do, lots of long distance driving, a bit small on the inside but perfect for two. We will not use it for anything other than finding an address in town -- if it even can find the address. Do not waste your money on the navigation system. Spend $100 on a portable instead of $800 for the car system.
Report abuse
