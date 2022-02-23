What is the Atlas?

The Atlas is a seven-passenger three-row SUV and is the largest vehicle the German manufacturer currently sells in the U.S. Offering impressive passenger comfort, even in the third row, the Atlas has proven to be a front-runner in the midsize three-row SUV category since its introduction in 2018. We've also given it high marks for its simple, easy-to-use interior layout and its pleasant road manners.

Volkswagen gave the Atlas a styling refresh in 2021, as well as an updated infotainment system, so we can't imagine VW would be looking to change up anything major for 2023. In fact, we're pretty sure Volkswagen is deep into the development of the next-generation Atlas so we're betting the current Atlas will likely ride out the rest of its lifespan without any major upgrades.

If the Atlas has any weaknesses, they can be found under the hood. Neither the turbocharged four-cylinder nor the optional V6 engine offers much in the way of punch, especially when you load up the Atlas with passengers, and neither engine returns particularly impressive fuel economy. Other highly rated three-row SUVs to consider are the Honda Pilot (it will most definitely be all-new for 2023), the class-leading Kia Telluride and the stylish Mazda CX-9.