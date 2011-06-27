Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Sport 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,627
|$18,095
|$20,693
|Clean
|$15,239
|$17,638
|$20,156
|Average
|$14,464
|$16,726
|$19,083
|Rough
|$13,688
|$15,814
|$18,009
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,325
|$18,904
|$21,618
|Clean
|$15,920
|$18,427
|$21,057
|Average
|$15,110
|$17,474
|$19,936
|Rough
|$14,300
|$16,521
|$18,815
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,596
|$18,059
|$20,653
|Clean
|$15,209
|$17,604
|$20,117
|Average
|$14,435
|$16,693
|$19,046
|Rough
|$13,661
|$15,783
|$17,974
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,601
|$15,749
|$18,010
|Clean
|$13,263
|$15,352
|$17,543
|Average
|$12,588
|$14,558
|$16,609
|Rough
|$11,913
|$13,764
|$15,674
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,861
|$13,734
|$15,706
|Clean
|$11,566
|$13,387
|$15,299
|Average
|$10,978
|$12,695
|$14,484
|Rough
|$10,389
|$12,003
|$13,669
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,754
|$14,769
|$16,889
|Clean
|$12,438
|$14,396
|$16,451
|Average
|$11,804
|$13,652
|$15,575
|Rough
|$11,171
|$12,907
|$14,699
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,786
|$17,121
|$19,579
|Clean
|$14,419
|$16,689
|$19,071
|Average
|$13,685
|$15,826
|$18,056
|Rough
|$12,951
|$14,963
|$17,040
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,167
|$16,404
|$18,760
|Clean
|$13,815
|$15,991
|$18,273
|Average
|$13,112
|$15,164
|$17,300
|Rough
|$12,409
|$14,337
|$16,327