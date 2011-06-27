  1. Home
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Sport 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,627$18,095$20,693
Clean$15,239$17,638$20,156
Average$14,464$16,726$19,083
Rough$13,688$15,814$18,009
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,325$18,904$21,618
Clean$15,920$18,427$21,057
Average$15,110$17,474$19,936
Rough$14,300$16,521$18,815
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,596$18,059$20,653
Clean$15,209$17,604$20,117
Average$14,435$16,693$19,046
Rough$13,661$15,783$17,974
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,601$15,749$18,010
Clean$13,263$15,352$17,543
Average$12,588$14,558$16,609
Rough$11,913$13,764$15,674
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,861$13,734$15,706
Clean$11,566$13,387$15,299
Average$10,978$12,695$14,484
Rough$10,389$12,003$13,669
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,754$14,769$16,889
Clean$12,438$14,396$16,451
Average$11,804$13,652$15,575
Rough$11,171$12,907$14,699
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,786$17,121$19,579
Clean$14,419$16,689$19,071
Average$13,685$15,826$18,056
Rough$12,951$14,963$17,040
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,167$16,404$18,760
Clean$13,815$15,991$18,273
Average$13,112$15,164$17,300
Rough$12,409$14,337$16,327
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,566 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,387 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Tiguan is worth.
The value of a 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan ranges from $10,389 to $15,706, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings.