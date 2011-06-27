Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen New Beetle SE PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,099
|$4,694
|$5,619
|Clean
|$2,848
|$4,315
|$5,150
|Average
|$2,344
|$3,557
|$4,211
|Rough
|$1,840
|$2,799
|$3,272
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen New Beetle Black Tie Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,020
|$4,699
|$5,670
|Clean
|$2,775
|$4,320
|$5,196
|Average
|$2,284
|$3,561
|$4,248
|Rough
|$1,793
|$2,802
|$3,301
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen New Beetle S PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,865
|$4,138
|$4,880
|Clean
|$2,632
|$3,804
|$4,472
|Average
|$2,167
|$3,135
|$3,657
|Rough
|$1,701
|$2,467
|$2,841
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen New Beetle S PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,985
|$4,703
|$5,694
|Clean
|$2,743
|$4,323
|$5,218
|Average
|$2,258
|$3,563
|$4,267
|Rough
|$1,773
|$2,804
|$3,315
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen New Beetle SE 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,070
|$2,865
|$3,333
|Clean
|$1,901
|$2,633
|$3,055
|Average
|$1,565
|$2,171
|$2,498
|Rough
|$1,229
|$1,708
|$1,941
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen New Beetle S 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,879
|$4,168
|$4,920
|Clean
|$2,645
|$3,831
|$4,509
|Average
|$2,177
|$3,158
|$3,687
|Rough
|$1,709
|$2,485
|$2,864
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen New Beetle SE PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,556
|$3,894
|$4,670
|Clean
|$2,349
|$3,579
|$4,280
|Average
|$1,933
|$2,950
|$3,499
|Rough
|$1,518
|$2,321
|$2,719
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen New Beetle S PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,149
|$3,318
|$3,995
|Clean
|$1,974
|$3,050
|$3,662
|Average
|$1,625
|$2,514
|$2,994
|Rough
|$1,276
|$1,978
|$2,326
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen New Beetle S 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,367
|$3,756
|$4,558
|Clean
|$2,175
|$3,453
|$4,177
|Average
|$1,790
|$2,846
|$3,415
|Rough
|$1,406
|$2,239
|$2,654
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen New Beetle Triple White 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,908
|$4,680
|$5,701
|Clean
|$2,672
|$4,302
|$5,225
|Average
|$2,199
|$3,546
|$4,272
|Rough
|$1,727
|$2,790
|$3,320
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen New Beetle SE 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,137
|$4,708
|$5,619
|Clean
|$2,883
|$4,328
|$5,150
|Average
|$2,373
|$3,567
|$4,211
|Rough
|$1,863
|$2,807
|$3,272
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen New Beetle Triple White PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,713
|$4,004
|$4,756
|Clean
|$2,492
|$3,681
|$4,359
|Average
|$2,052
|$3,034
|$3,564
|Rough
|$1,611
|$2,387
|$2,769
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen New Beetle S 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,173
|$3,461
|$4,205
|Clean
|$1,996
|$3,182
|$3,853
|Average
|$1,643
|$2,622
|$3,151
|Rough
|$1,290
|$2,063
|$2,448
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen New Beetle S PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,124
|$3,188
|$3,806
|Clean
|$1,951
|$2,930
|$3,488
|Average
|$1,606
|$2,416
|$2,852
|Rough
|$1,261
|$1,901
|$2,216
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen New Beetle S 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,135
|$4,868
|$5,871
|Clean
|$2,881
|$4,475
|$5,381
|Average
|$2,371
|$3,689
|$4,400
|Rough
|$1,862
|$2,903
|$3,419
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen New Beetle Black Tie Edition PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,610
|$3,969
|$4,756
|Clean
|$2,398
|$3,648
|$4,359
|Average
|$1,973
|$3,007
|$3,564
|Rough
|$1,549
|$2,366
|$2,769