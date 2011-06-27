Used 2008 Volkswagen New Beetle Consumer Reviews
realy is fun to drive!
nice looking really fun to drive! great acceleration fantastic breaking wonderful power top quietest convertible i have ever been in roomy and not cramped even for a 6'2" man not much room in back seat for adult (but who cares!)
Never ever going back again
I consider this car a lesson learned in poor decisions. I purchased this car new in 2008 and have had numerous problems. So many in fact I'm not sure I can list much less remember them all. I will make this short (as possible) and sweet(as possible). The passenger side window motor stopped working, the radio buttons stick, the console top has broken twice, the compressor is barely working therefore I have almost zero air conditioning and the transmission is failing. Not to mention the car has an odd odor that I cannot get rid of. A light continually stays on that I was told needed a computer upgrade but the dealership never seemed to have the "disc". Too many problems to list.
Cute Car - prepare for many repairs!
I should have learned - this is my 6th Beetle and I wanted a red convertible! Above and beyond the normal service costs, something is always going wrong and rarely is the invoice under $1,000. I average $2,500 per year in repairs! Headlights failed last year and that was $1,300 as the entire assembly needs to be replaced. I get many compliments on how nice it looks...appearance can be very expensive - make sure you have a thorough inspection before you decide to purchase.
The Bestest Car Ever!
My mother went and bought this car for her Birthday and we have loved every cotton-pickin' minute of having it. It gets pretty good gas mileage. You would think that a small car like the Beetle-bug would be really tiny in the backseat, but it is really comfortable.It is the best car that our family has ever had. I also think it is really cool to have a car that there are only 1,400 of in the whole United States.
It's showing signs of age
This was my first car, I've had it for two years. I paid $9k, turns out the car is only worth about $2k. The car runs very well, very stable and smooth and is great on the highway and city, very good gas mileage, it lasts for a long time, the tank lasts maybe 300 miles and only costs $25 to fill up! It goes pretty fast to me and stops very fast too. It makes a good winter car too! Great defrosters and with new all season tires it has never gotten stuck in the snow! The heated seats get super hot too! The only time it's had issues in the snow was when the tires were more than 4 years old. Right now though, it's having some minor issues. It still starts right up and runs everyday, however right now the trunk will not rise open, the interior plastic on the doors are cracking, the glovebox handle and center console handle have broken off, the dash lights for the heat will not turn on, the front headlights are loose and there's a bunch of annoying electrical things like it sounds like the blinker is on but isn't, the car doesn't make any noise if you leave the keys in, the windows sometimes don't move automatically and there's this oil leak under the car no one can fix . I really take good care of this car, I am not rough on it, but I feel like now I have to drive my other cars because it Seems like more and more things are breaking on it, it's minor things but still. It is a good car though, reliable, zippy and runs (which is the most important thing!). But if you check safety ratings, this is not the safest car and defiantly not a good first car due to blind spots and the safety ratings and also volkswagen isn't known for being a very good brand. But my specific car has been very good but I wouldn't recommend spending what I spent on this car or getting any other volkswagen car.
