Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line SEL PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,792
|$17,650
|$20,556
|Clean
|$14,372
|$17,133
|$19,926
|Average
|$13,532
|$16,098
|$18,665
|Rough
|$12,692
|$15,063
|$17,403
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T SE PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,989
|$11,681
|$13,402
|Clean
|$9,705
|$11,338
|$12,991
|Average
|$9,138
|$10,654
|$12,169
|Rough
|$8,571
|$9,969
|$11,347
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,460
|$11,433
|$13,439
|Clean
|$9,192
|$11,098
|$13,027
|Average
|$8,654
|$10,428
|$12,202
|Rough
|$8,117
|$9,758
|$11,378
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Dune 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,415
|$13,702
|$16,026
|Clean
|$11,091
|$13,300
|$15,534
|Average
|$10,443
|$12,497
|$14,551
|Rough
|$9,794
|$11,694
|$13,568
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line SEL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,620
|$17,280
|$19,986
|Clean
|$14,205
|$16,773
|$19,373
|Average
|$13,375
|$15,760
|$18,146
|Rough
|$12,545
|$14,747
|$16,920
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T SEL 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,271
|$14,662
|$17,094
|Clean
|$11,923
|$14,232
|$16,569
|Average
|$11,226
|$13,373
|$15,521
|Rough
|$10,529
|$12,513
|$14,472
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Dune PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,415
|$13,702
|$16,026
|Clean
|$11,091
|$13,300
|$15,534
|Average
|$10,443
|$12,497
|$14,551
|Rough
|$9,794
|$11,694
|$13,568
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T SEL PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,131
|$14,457
|$16,823
|Clean
|$11,787
|$14,033
|$16,307
|Average
|$11,098
|$13,185
|$15,274
|Rough
|$10,409
|$12,338
|$14,242
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,731
|$15,191
|$17,693
|Clean
|$12,370
|$14,746
|$17,150
|Average
|$11,647
|$13,856
|$16,065
|Rough
|$10,924
|$12,965
|$14,979
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line SEL PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,381
|$17,160
|$19,986
|Clean
|$13,973
|$16,657
|$19,373
|Average
|$13,156
|$15,651
|$18,146
|Rough
|$12,339
|$14,645
|$16,920
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line SE PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,000
|$14,297
|$16,634
|Clean
|$11,659
|$13,878
|$16,123
|Average
|$10,978
|$13,040
|$15,103
|Rough
|$10,296
|$12,202
|$14,082
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Wolfsburg Edition 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,497
|$11,533
|$13,602
|Clean
|$9,227
|$11,195
|$13,185
|Average
|$8,688
|$10,519
|$12,350
|Rough
|$8,149
|$9,843
|$11,516
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T SE 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,098
|$12,086
|$14,107
|Clean
|$9,811
|$11,731
|$13,674
|Average
|$9,238
|$11,023
|$12,808
|Rough
|$8,664
|$10,315
|$11,943
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,752
|$14,229
|$16,747
|Clean
|$11,418
|$13,812
|$16,233
|Average
|$10,751
|$12,978
|$15,205
|Rough
|$10,084
|$12,144
|$14,178
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line SEL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,089
|$17,799
|$20,556
|Clean
|$14,660
|$17,277
|$19,926
|Average
|$13,803
|$16,234
|$18,665
|Rough
|$12,947
|$15,191
|$17,403
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T S PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,585
|$11,633
|$13,714
|Clean
|$9,313
|$11,292
|$13,293
|Average
|$8,769
|$10,610
|$12,452
|Rough
|$8,224
|$9,928
|$11,610
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T SE PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,744
|$12,946
|$15,183
|Clean
|$10,439
|$12,566
|$14,717
|Average
|$9,829
|$11,807
|$13,786
|Rough
|$9,219
|$11,048
|$12,854
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line SE PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,653
|$14,066
|$16,519
|Clean
|$11,322
|$13,653
|$16,012
|Average
|$10,660
|$12,829
|$14,998
|Rough
|$9,999
|$12,004
|$13,985
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T SE 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,254
|$12,461
|$14,702
|Clean
|$9,963
|$12,095
|$14,251
|Average
|$9,381
|$11,365
|$13,349
|Rough
|$8,798
|$10,634
|$12,447