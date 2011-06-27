  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line SEL PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,792$17,650$20,556
Clean$14,372$17,133$19,926
Average$13,532$16,098$18,665
Rough$12,692$15,063$17,403
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T SE PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,989$11,681$13,402
Clean$9,705$11,338$12,991
Average$9,138$10,654$12,169
Rough$8,571$9,969$11,347
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,460$11,433$13,439
Clean$9,192$11,098$13,027
Average$8,654$10,428$12,202
Rough$8,117$9,758$11,378
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Dune 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,415$13,702$16,026
Clean$11,091$13,300$15,534
Average$10,443$12,497$14,551
Rough$9,794$11,694$13,568
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line SEL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,620$17,280$19,986
Clean$14,205$16,773$19,373
Average$13,375$15,760$18,146
Rough$12,545$14,747$16,920
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T SEL 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,271$14,662$17,094
Clean$11,923$14,232$16,569
Average$11,226$13,373$15,521
Rough$10,529$12,513$14,472
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Dune PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,415$13,702$16,026
Clean$11,091$13,300$15,534
Average$10,443$12,497$14,551
Rough$9,794$11,694$13,568
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T SEL PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,131$14,457$16,823
Clean$11,787$14,033$16,307
Average$11,098$13,185$15,274
Rough$10,409$12,338$14,242
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,731$15,191$17,693
Clean$12,370$14,746$17,150
Average$11,647$13,856$16,065
Rough$10,924$12,965$14,979
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line SEL PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,381$17,160$19,986
Clean$13,973$16,657$19,373
Average$13,156$15,651$18,146
Rough$12,339$14,645$16,920
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line SE PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,000$14,297$16,634
Clean$11,659$13,878$16,123
Average$10,978$13,040$15,103
Rough$10,296$12,202$14,082
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Wolfsburg Edition 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,497$11,533$13,602
Clean$9,227$11,195$13,185
Average$8,688$10,519$12,350
Rough$8,149$9,843$11,516
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T SE 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,098$12,086$14,107
Clean$9,811$11,731$13,674
Average$9,238$11,023$12,808
Rough$8,664$10,315$11,943
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,752$14,229$16,747
Clean$11,418$13,812$16,233
Average$10,751$12,978$15,205
Rough$10,084$12,144$14,178
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line SEL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,089$17,799$20,556
Clean$14,660$17,277$19,926
Average$13,803$16,234$18,665
Rough$12,947$15,191$17,403
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T S PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,585$11,633$13,714
Clean$9,313$11,292$13,293
Average$8,769$10,610$12,452
Rough$8,224$9,928$11,610
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T SE PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,744$12,946$15,183
Clean$10,439$12,566$14,717
Average$9,829$11,807$13,786
Rough$9,219$11,048$12,854
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line SE PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,653$14,066$16,519
Clean$11,322$13,653$16,012
Average$10,660$12,829$14,998
Rough$9,999$12,004$13,985
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T SE 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,254$12,461$14,702
Clean$9,963$12,095$14,251
Average$9,381$11,365$13,349
Rough$8,798$10,634$12,447
Sell my 2016 Volkswagen Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Volkswagen Beetle on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Volkswagen Beetle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,227 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,195 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Beetle is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Volkswagen Beetle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,227 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,195 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Volkswagen Beetle, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Volkswagen Beetle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,227 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,195 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Volkswagen Beetle. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Volkswagen Beetle and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Volkswagen Beetle ranges from $8,149 to $13,602, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Volkswagen Beetle is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.