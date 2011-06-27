Used 2016 Volkswagen Beetle Consumer Reviews

I drove a truck for 10 years Thomas Pagano , 03/02/2018 R-Line SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Rline check. 6 Speed manual. Check. Killer Stereo. Check. Turbo. Check. Horsepower Uniqueness from EVERY OTHER car on the road. Check. $17000 for a used 1 year old with 20K miles on it. Check. MPG. Check. Here's the deal folks...you aren't driving a more fun, reliable, affordable car on the market. And I looked at ALL of them. Unfortunately at the time, there we no Convertibles for sale used. I put this car up against Audi's and BMWs. But go ahead and spend the money on those others if trying to impress the rest of the road is your thing. For me, I look at the Audi and think...what a collosal waste of money. I don't care HOW good that car is. The ONLY NEGATIVE THING I HAVE TO SAY ABOUT THIS CAR IS YOU NEED TO REALLY PAY ATTENTION WHEN BACKING UP. VISIBILITY ISNT GOOD. I've come to use the camera, which is against my nature. I just pay double attention when backing up. Here is a an idea of how much I like this car. I LOVE MY MOTORCYCLE, and I have driven this instead ON MANY OCCASIONS and it had nothing to do with weather or storage. It had to do with FUN OF DRIVING. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The most perfect vehicle you will ever have 17db , 09/11/2016 R-Line SEL PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) 16 of 18 people found this review helpful This car is the perfect car for a single person. I'm not saying this as my own opinion either. My 7 friends and I, have had older beetles and now we all have 2015 or 2016 beetles, all in different colors (one has a Dune, a few have the basic and the rest have the R lines). from my experience, the beetle is and always has been the best car. Don't get me wrong, I disliked my first beetle in 2001, thought it was very ugly but my friend gave it to me for free. And that was the most reliable and the fastest car I've had. That car lasted me until I decided to get a brand new 2016 beetle. The beetle is great in winter and has all the features needed: heated seats/mirrors, navigation, backup camera, ESP/ABS, sunroof....and there's a lot more. It is quick and small and most people underestimate this car, they think it's a girly car. But me and my friends have always had beetles, along with second cars for fun, and the beetle is always the best everyday car. Also, with a brighter beetle, you're less likely to get pulled over! I've gotten away with so much in this car that I didn't get away with in my mustang. So right now I own a Dune Beetle, a GSR and a RLine (after selling my mustang for the GSR). I also always get compliments on my car and everyone wants to ride in it. All the 2016 and 2015 beetles ride nice, smooth, and stable, you can't hear anything outside really and the car doesn't jiggle like the older models. I have had no problems with my beetles and don't even need winter tir in winter! Get this car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Reminds me of our 1959 Kaefer John Baril , 12/25/2016 1.8T S PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I traded a '16 Wolfsburg Edition (a base model with heated leatherette seats and monster mats) for a '16 Classic (also a base model, but with Apple Connect, multi-function steering wheel and a fabulous retro interior which features a grey and white check cloth seating with surrounding saddle-colored leatherette). It also has retro wheels, which are cool. I can't think of any car (and I used to own a Mini base model) more suited for a one- or two-person family and especially a commuter car. It's cool, still a bit rare, the 1.8L turbo goes like stink and drives wonderfully. Plus, with $5000+ off MSRP for the many remaining '16s, a bargain. Leases are great too. Around Metro Colorado you can lease a Wolfsburg for $159/mo/48 months/10K--there happen to be several still around at one particular dealership. Anyway, I love it and the interior reminds me of our '59 Beetle which we owned in the '60s when I grew up in Holland. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Puts a smile on my face! Polly Hinds , 06/02/2017 1.8T S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Every time I get in my Beetle, it puts a smile on my face! Tons of style in this Classic, along with acceleration and mileage. I love this car... first new car I have purchased in 19 years. The only poor feature in this car is the lack of the ability to recline the front seats-It is really a little annoying for long distance travel with passengers. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse