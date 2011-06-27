Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo Fender Edition 2dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,566
|$10,210
|$12,456
|Clean
|$7,203
|$9,712
|$11,820
|Average
|$6,479
|$8,717
|$10,548
|Rough
|$5,754
|$7,721
|$9,276
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,005
|$10,282
|$12,226
|Clean
|$7,621
|$9,781
|$11,602
|Average
|$6,855
|$8,778
|$10,354
|Rough
|$6,088
|$7,776
|$9,105
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,465
|$9,635
|$11,487
|Clean
|$7,107
|$9,165
|$10,900
|Average
|$6,392
|$8,226
|$9,727
|Rough
|$5,677
|$7,286
|$8,554
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo Fender Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,152
|$10,457
|$12,426
|Clean
|$7,761
|$9,947
|$11,791
|Average
|$6,980
|$8,928
|$10,523
|Rough
|$6,199
|$7,908
|$9,254
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo PZEV Fender Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,744
|$9,902
|$11,744
|Clean
|$7,373
|$9,419
|$11,144
|Average
|$6,631
|$8,454
|$9,945
|Rough
|$5,889
|$7,488
|$8,746
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,832
|$10,046
|$11,935
|Clean
|$7,457
|$9,556
|$11,326
|Average
|$6,707
|$8,577
|$10,107
|Rough
|$5,956
|$7,597
|$8,888
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV Fender Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,734
|$8,341
|$9,718
|Clean
|$6,412
|$7,934
|$9,222
|Average
|$5,767
|$7,121
|$8,229
|Rough
|$5,121
|$6,308
|$7,237
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,988
|$9,062
|$10,830
|Clean
|$6,653
|$8,620
|$10,277
|Average
|$5,984
|$7,737
|$9,171
|Rough
|$5,314
|$6,853
|$8,065
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,706
|$8,710
|$10,420
|Clean
|$6,384
|$8,285
|$9,888
|Average
|$5,742
|$7,436
|$8,824
|Rough
|$5,100
|$6,587
|$7,760
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L Fender Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,483
|$9,658
|$11,512
|Clean
|$7,125
|$9,187
|$10,924
|Average
|$6,408
|$8,245
|$9,749
|Rough
|$5,691
|$7,304
|$8,573
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,203
|$9,321
|$11,127
|Clean
|$6,858
|$8,866
|$10,559
|Average
|$6,168
|$7,957
|$9,423
|Rough
|$5,478
|$7,049
|$8,286
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,329
|$9,977
|$12,226
|Clean
|$6,978
|$9,491
|$11,602
|Average
|$6,276
|$8,518
|$10,354
|Rough
|$5,574
|$7,545
|$9,105
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,616
|$9,956
|$11,948
|Clean
|$7,251
|$9,470
|$11,338
|Average
|$6,522
|$8,500
|$10,118
|Rough
|$5,792
|$7,529
|$8,898
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,692
|$8,704
|$10,420
|Clean
|$6,371
|$8,280
|$9,888
|Average
|$5,730
|$7,431
|$8,824
|Rough
|$5,089
|$6,582
|$7,760
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo Fender Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,744
|$9,902
|$11,744
|Clean
|$7,373
|$9,419
|$11,144
|Average
|$6,631
|$8,454
|$9,945
|Rough
|$5,889
|$7,488
|$8,746
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,734
|$10,934
|$12,819
|Clean
|$8,316
|$10,401
|$12,165
|Average
|$7,479
|$9,335
|$10,855
|Rough
|$6,643
|$8,269
|$9,546
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,828
|$7,364
|$8,677
|Clean
|$5,549
|$7,005
|$8,234
|Average
|$4,991
|$6,287
|$7,348
|Rough
|$4,432
|$5,569
|$6,462
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV Fender Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,188
|$9,302
|$11,106
|Clean
|$6,844
|$8,849
|$10,539
|Average
|$6,155
|$7,942
|$9,405
|Rough
|$5,467
|$7,035
|$8,271
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L Fender Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,188
|$9,302
|$11,106
|Clean
|$6,844
|$8,849
|$10,539
|Average
|$6,155
|$7,942
|$9,405
|Rough
|$5,467
|$7,035
|$8,271
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo 2dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,907
|$8,965
|$10,719
|Clean
|$6,577
|$8,528
|$10,172
|Average
|$5,915
|$7,654
|$9,077
|Rough
|$5,253
|$6,780
|$7,982
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo Fender Edition 2dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,670
|$9,813
|$11,644
|Clean
|$7,302
|$9,335
|$11,050
|Average
|$6,568
|$8,378
|$9,860
|Rough
|$5,833
|$7,421
|$8,671
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,206
|$9,453
|$11,367
|Clean
|$6,861
|$8,992
|$10,787
|Average
|$6,171
|$8,071
|$9,626
|Rough
|$5,480
|$7,149
|$8,465
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo PZEV Fender Edition 2dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,175
|$10,485
|$12,456
|Clean
|$7,783
|$9,974
|$11,820
|Average
|$7,000
|$8,951
|$10,548
|Rough
|$6,217
|$7,929
|$9,276
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo PZEV Fender Edition 2dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,313
|$11,661
|$13,672
|Clean
|$8,867
|$11,093
|$12,974
|Average
|$7,975
|$9,956
|$11,578
|Rough
|$7,082
|$8,819
|$10,182
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,711
|$9,931
|$11,825
|Clean
|$7,342
|$9,447
|$11,221
|Average
|$6,603
|$8,479
|$10,014
|Rough
|$5,865
|$7,511
|$8,806
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo PZEV Fender Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,152
|$10,457
|$12,426
|Clean
|$7,761
|$9,947
|$11,791
|Average
|$6,980
|$8,928
|$10,523
|Rough
|$6,199
|$7,908
|$9,254
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,176
|$9,289
|$11,090
|Clean
|$6,832
|$8,836
|$10,524
|Average
|$6,145
|$7,930
|$9,391
|Rough
|$5,457
|$7,024
|$8,259
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,545
|$8,619
|$10,386
|Clean
|$6,231
|$8,199
|$9,856
|Average
|$5,604
|$7,358
|$8,795
|Rough
|$4,978
|$6,518
|$7,735
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,711
|$9,931
|$11,825
|Clean
|$7,342
|$9,447
|$11,221
|Average
|$6,603
|$8,479
|$10,014
|Rough
|$5,865
|$7,511
|$8,806
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,686
|$9,735
|$11,487
|Clean
|$7,318
|$9,260
|$10,900
|Average
|$6,582
|$8,311
|$9,727
|Rough
|$5,845
|$7,362
|$8,554
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,363
|$10,205
|$11,788
|Clean
|$7,962
|$9,708
|$11,186
|Average
|$7,161
|$8,713
|$9,982
|Rough
|$6,360
|$7,718
|$8,779
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,007
|$10,095
|$11,880
|Clean
|$7,624
|$9,603
|$11,273
|Average
|$6,857
|$8,618
|$10,060
|Rough
|$6,090
|$7,634
|$8,847
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,176
|$9,289
|$11,090
|Clean
|$6,832
|$8,836
|$10,524
|Average
|$6,145
|$7,930
|$9,391
|Rough
|$5,457
|$7,024
|$8,259
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,457
|$11,137
|$13,420
|Clean
|$8,052
|$10,594
|$12,735
|Average
|$7,242
|$9,508
|$11,364
|Rough
|$6,431
|$8,422
|$9,994
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,885
|$10,070
|$11,935
|Clean
|$7,507
|$9,579
|$11,326
|Average
|$6,752
|$8,597
|$10,107
|Rough
|$5,997
|$7,615
|$8,888
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,907
|$8,965
|$10,719
|Clean
|$6,577
|$8,528
|$10,172
|Average
|$5,915
|$7,654
|$9,077
|Rough
|$5,253
|$6,780
|$7,982
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,469
|$9,575
|$11,373
|Clean
|$7,111
|$9,109
|$10,792
|Average
|$6,396
|$8,175
|$9,631
|Rough
|$5,680
|$7,241
|$8,469
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,909
|$8,932
|$10,659
|Clean
|$6,578
|$8,496
|$10,114
|Average
|$5,916
|$7,625
|$9,026
|Rough
|$5,254
|$6,755
|$7,937
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,620
|$9,755
|$11,577
|Clean
|$7,255
|$9,279
|$10,986
|Average
|$6,525
|$8,328
|$9,803
|Rough
|$5,795
|$7,377
|$8,621
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,891
|$7,640
|$9,132
|Clean
|$5,609
|$7,268
|$8,666
|Average
|$5,045
|$6,523
|$7,734
|Rough
|$4,480
|$5,778
|$6,801
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,969
|$9,470
|$11,593
|Clean
|$6,635
|$9,009
|$11,001
|Average
|$5,968
|$8,085
|$9,817
|Rough
|$5,300
|$7,162
|$8,634
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,836
|$8,686
|$10,267
|Clean
|$6,509
|$8,262
|$9,742
|Average
|$5,854
|$7,415
|$8,694
|Rough
|$5,199
|$6,568
|$7,646
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,896
|$9,995
|$11,788
|Clean
|$7,518
|$9,507
|$11,186
|Average
|$6,761
|$8,533
|$9,982
|Rough
|$6,005
|$7,558
|$8,779
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,387
|$9,959
|$12,144
|Clean
|$7,033
|$9,474
|$11,524
|Average
|$6,325
|$8,502
|$10,284
|Rough
|$5,618
|$7,531
|$9,044
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,000
|$7,914
|$9,543
|Clean
|$5,713
|$7,528
|$9,056
|Average
|$5,138
|$6,756
|$8,081
|Rough
|$4,563
|$5,985
|$7,107
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,404
|$9,515
|$12,144
|Clean
|$6,097
|$9,051
|$11,524
|Average
|$5,484
|$8,123
|$10,284
|Rough
|$4,870
|$7,196
|$9,044
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,470
|$9,643
|$11,496
|Clean
|$7,113
|$9,173
|$10,909
|Average
|$6,397
|$8,232
|$9,735
|Rough
|$5,681
|$7,292
|$8,561
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,329
|$9,618
|$11,568
|Clean
|$6,978
|$9,149
|$10,978
|Average
|$6,276
|$8,211
|$9,796
|Rough
|$5,574
|$7,274
|$8,615
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo 2dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,203
|$9,321
|$11,127
|Clean
|$6,858
|$8,866
|$10,559
|Average
|$6,168
|$7,957
|$9,423
|Rough
|$5,478
|$7,049
|$8,286
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,145
|$9,342
|$11,213
|Clean
|$6,802
|$8,886
|$10,640
|Average
|$6,118
|$7,975
|$9,495
|Rough
|$5,434
|$7,065
|$8,350
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,287
|$8,213
|$9,855
|Clean
|$5,986
|$7,813
|$9,352
|Average
|$5,384
|$7,012
|$8,345
|Rough
|$4,781
|$6,211
|$7,339
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,338
|$9,021
|$11,292
|Clean
|$6,034
|$8,581
|$10,715
|Average
|$5,427
|$7,701
|$9,562
|Rough
|$4,820
|$6,822
|$8,409
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,754
|$10,211
|$12,304
|Clean
|$7,383
|$9,714
|$11,676
|Average
|$6,640
|$8,718
|$10,420
|Rough
|$5,897
|$7,722
|$9,163
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,586
|$7,968
|$9,158
|Clean
|$6,271
|$7,580
|$8,691
|Average
|$5,640
|$6,803
|$7,755
|Rough
|$5,009
|$6,026
|$6,820