Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Consumer Reviews
NEW BEETLE TDI IS A GREAT VW!
Our new Beetle is our 7th VW. The new Beetle TDI is a far cry from our 2003 model with 490,000 miles. It still gets 47mpg, the new one is not so good, but at 41-45 that ain"t bad. It rides like a much larger car, but is fun to drive and quick in both acceleration and twisty roads and traffic. My wife is very impressed, since she drives it to work because of the gas mileage. Our previous jetta topped out at about 25 mpg, but was also a great car. The Beetle TDI is an ideal short or long trip vehicle, well appointed and much roomier that we imagined. My wife has owned much more expensive cars like Mercedes and Audi, but the Beetle TDI is her favorite. Go Figure.
Gr8 vehicle for the price!
Luxurious enough. Easy to parallel park. No fancy rims to fuss w/. Never had to do a thing except gas/ oil change & clean!
Love everything except the ability to play my IPOD
Love everything about this car. The looks, the handling, the speed, the comfort. Love the sunroof.
Fahrvernugen in a Beetle TDI
Former '72 Bug owner; and the fetish remains. The legendary, iconic shape is there, and I really like the squatty, stronger look of the 2013. With a diesel motor, how can you lose. The diesel displacement is such that EPA emission add-ons were not required, therefore maintenance is oil, filters, battery, and tires - no DEF fluid. Attaching the diesel to the DSG transmission is a great move for the Beetle - athletic/sure-footed car. The cabin is quiet, comfortable, sporty, and with a great sound-system. Skims comfortably down the highway at 80 mph averaging 41.3 mpg [verified at the pump]. Wife and I are in late 50s; and this car is a big source of driving pleasure for either short or long trips. Based on experience to date, I expect no less reliability than the other Beetle diesel owners have seen thru the years. I can't think of any cons. Also, we obtained this car as a post-EPA settlement/rework vehicle that was certified pre-owned thru VW. Really good value with VW standing behind product. I'd highly recommend for fun and economy. 06/13/19: First oil change - $9.94 Mann Filter HU719/7X, $22.00 Mobil 1 Synthetic 0W40, $20 labor local shop - very good value for a diesel oil change. Will repeat every 5000 miles. Much driving pleasure. 08/12/20: Just returned from Rocky Mountain National Park touring in this car; perfect going over Trail Ridge Rd. Was the best trip car; saved us tons on fuel and was not uncomfortable for the long haul (we traveled over 2500 miles). This is a highway car. It's got 29k on the odometer now; tight, spry, and athletic as the day we got it. Audio sounds great, too. Thinkin' 'bout adding a Golf TDI ......
Fender Beetle Lover
Fantastic car. Great price. Amazing sound system and interior. Love it! Dealership (Fitzgerald Auto Mall VW) was friendly and easy to work with. No hard sells. Highly recommend them too. Ask for Tracy.
