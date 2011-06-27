1996 Toyota Supra Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Slipping inside a Supra, it's hard to escape the sensation that you're entering an aircraft cockpit, about to face a demanding racetrack trial; and wondering if you've really prepared. Dead ahead await an 8000-rpm tach and 180-mph speedometer, joined by an abundant congregation of pushbuttons. (Full gauges aren't included: just fuel and temperature.) Fire up the inline six-cylinder engine and the first satisfying sounds arrive. Snick the stubby but easy-to-move gearshift lever into notch Number One, ease out the heavy clutch, and the sensations escalate. Easing through the first curve, you become suddenly aware of this Toyota's superlative handling expertise. Few cars can whip around corners nearly as adeptly. No, the 220-horsepower normally aspirated engine doesn't deliver the kind of acceleration that brings rocket-launchers and projectiles to mind. It's fast, but not blistering. If you absolutely must possess the max, look into the turbocharged Supra instead, with its full hundred extra horses. But you'll pay plenty more to knock a second off the zero to 60 acceleration time. And a "basic" Supra is hardly a low-budget machine, either. Instead of the slick-action five-speed installed on the regular Supra, the Turbo gets a six-speed. But no one need feel deprived for lack of a Turbo beneath his or her Supra's bonnet. Oh yes, you can request automatic instead, but it's likely to disappoint in comparison. Controls and instruments are angled toward the driver; even the stubby gearshift lever, which moves with a positive motion between ratios. Front-seat occupants have lots of space, but forget the rear, where legroom approaches zero. Seats are stiff, their bottoms far from soft. You have to peer through a tall rear wing, through a low back window, to see what's in back of a Supra, but good mirrors help. If your wallet is thick enough, in either form you get a 2+2 true sports car that's a joy to handle, a pleasure to drive, a delight to occupy.
1996 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1996 Toyota Supra.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Supra
Related Used 1996 Toyota Supra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019