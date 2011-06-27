  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Supra
  4. Used 1996 Toyota Supra
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

1996 Toyota Supra Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Toyota Supra for Sale
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Used Supra for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Slipping inside a Supra, it's hard to escape the sensation that you're entering an aircraft cockpit, about to face a demanding racetrack trial; and wondering if you've really prepared. Dead ahead await an 8000-rpm tach and 180-mph speedometer, joined by an abundant congregation of pushbuttons. (Full gauges aren't included: just fuel and temperature.) Fire up the inline six-cylinder engine and the first satisfying sounds arrive. Snick the stubby but easy-to-move gearshift lever into notch Number One, ease out the heavy clutch, and the sensations escalate. Easing through the first curve, you become suddenly aware of this Toyota's superlative handling expertise. Few cars can whip around corners nearly as adeptly. No, the 220-horsepower normally aspirated engine doesn't deliver the kind of acceleration that brings rocket-launchers and projectiles to mind. It's fast, but not blistering. If you absolutely must possess the max, look into the turbocharged Supra instead, with its full hundred extra horses. But you'll pay plenty more to knock a second off the zero to 60 acceleration time. And a "basic" Supra is hardly a low-budget machine, either. Instead of the slick-action five-speed installed on the regular Supra, the Turbo gets a six-speed. But no one need feel deprived for lack of a Turbo beneath his or her Supra's bonnet. Oh yes, you can request automatic instead, but it's likely to disappoint in comparison. Controls and instruments are angled toward the driver; even the stubby gearshift lever, which moves with a positive motion between ratios. Front-seat occupants have lots of space, but forget the rear, where legroom approaches zero. Seats are stiff, their bottoms far from soft. You have to peer through a tall rear wing, through a low back window, to see what's in back of a Supra, but good mirrors help. If your wallet is thick enough, in either form you get a 2+2 true sports car that's a joy to handle, a pleasure to drive, a delight to occupy.

1996 Highlights

Manual transmission Turbo models are history, thanks to stringent emission regulations.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Toyota Supra.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Supra
Jacob Gaytan,04/23/2004
I know everything about this car
its a keeper
roger sorto,09/11/2002
a very dependable car just like any toyota, great acceleration and breaks fast. handles great and looks awesome from every angle
One Awesome Supra TT
Enigma,08/31/2007
The car performs amazingly. Big power pins you into your seat. The brakes and suspension are up for anything you throw at them. Huge grip on curvy roads, and the car just sounds amazing at full tilt. Don't stay on it too long, or you risk your driver's license. Definitely a very capable car that can run with anything on the road, or away from it. Driven sedately, it's as mild as your family sedan. Gets lots of looks, and it's very reliable. Fit and finish is great, considering the newest MKIV Supra is already 9 years old. They are holding their value really well, fueled by a very active aftermarket presence. Buy one if you want a great performing Japanese machine.
See all 3 reviews of the 1996 Toyota Supra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 1996 Toyota Supra features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Toyota Supra

Used 1996 Toyota Supra Overview

The Used 1996 Toyota Supra is offered in the following submodels: Supra Coupe. Available styles include Turbo 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Toyota Supra?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Toyota Supras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Toyota Supra for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Toyota Supra.

Can't find a used 1996 Toyota Supras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Supra for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,741.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $21,909.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Supra for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $8,786.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $13,359.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Toyota Supra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Supra lease specials

Related Used 1996 Toyota Supra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles