Used 1996 Toyota Supra Consumer Reviews

The car performs amazingly. Big power pins you into your seat. The brakes and suspension are up for anything you throw at them. Huge grip on curvy roads, and the car just sounds amazing at full tilt. Don't stay on it too long, or you risk your driver's license. Definitely a very capable car that can run with anything on the road, or away from it. Driven sedately, it's as mild as your family sedan. Gets lots of looks, and it's very reliable. Fit and finish is great, considering the newest MKIV Supra is already 9 years old. They are holding their value really well, fueled by a very active aftermarket presence. Buy one if you want a great performing Japanese machine.