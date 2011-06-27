  1. Home
Used 1996 Toyota Supra Consumer Reviews

Supra

Jacob Gaytan, 04/23/2004
I know everything about this car

its a keeper

roger sorto, 09/11/2002
a very dependable car just like any toyota, great acceleration and breaks fast. handles great and looks awesome from every angle

One Awesome Supra TT

Enigma, 08/31/2007
The car performs amazingly. Big power pins you into your seat. The brakes and suspension are up for anything you throw at them. Huge grip on curvy roads, and the car just sounds amazing at full tilt. Don't stay on it too long, or you risk your driver's license. Definitely a very capable car that can run with anything on the road, or away from it. Driven sedately, it's as mild as your family sedan. Gets lots of looks, and it's very reliable. Fit and finish is great, considering the newest MKIV Supra is already 9 years old. They are holding their value really well, fueled by a very active aftermarket presence. Buy one if you want a great performing Japanese machine.

