Edmunds Rating
7.5 / 10
Consumer Rating
(5)
2020 Toyota GR Supra

#6 Luxury sport coupe

What’s new

  • The Toyota GR Supra is all-new
  • Kicks off the fifth Supra generation introduced for 2020

Pros & Cons

  • Turbocharged six-cylinder engine makes ample power and sounds great
  • Nimble and lively handling
  • Plenty of performance for the money
  • Not much cabin storage space for small items
  • Seats lack long-distance comfort
Other years
2021
2020
Toyota GR Supra for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$49,990
Compare dealer price quotes
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2020 Toyota GR Supra pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 GR Supra
3.0, 3.0 Premium and Launch Edition

 

Build & price

2020 Toyota GR Supra Review

Twenty-one years after the last Supra vacated American dealerships, Toyota has unveiled an all-new model. The 2020 Toyota GR Supra is a two-seater sports car designed to take on such luminaries as the Audi TT and Porsche Cayman, and it's engineered with more than a little help from BMW. Peel back the bespoke bodywork, and you'll discover the guts of the new 2019 BMW Z4, including its engine and gearbox. The new Supra is thus a curious mix of German and Japanese parentage.

The GR stands for Gazoo Racing, a motorsports-influenced signature for specialty vehicles that Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda has had personal involvement in developing. Its addition to the Supra moniker means this car is important not just to fans but to the company as well.

Get out on a racetrack or a deserted road and you'll find the Supra is a riot to drive. It is deftly balanced and easily controllable, and its lively yet forgiving demeanor welcomes various driving styles and skills. On paper, the Supra's 335 horsepower seems low when compared against a V8-powered Chevrolet Camaro (455 hp) or a Ford Mustang (460 hp). Yet the turbocharged engine is surprisingly muscular and provides similar acceleration as those muscle cars.

The view from the driver's seat serves as a reminder that the Supra shares the majority of its underpinnings with the BMW Z4 convertible. The parts and layout aren't identical, but you'll recognize the shifter, climate controls, infotainment screen and ignition chime. The Supra's interior even smells like a new BMW. The only obvious Toyota bits include the digital gauge cluster and the large steering wheel badge.

Toyota might have taken an unconventional route to revive its iconic sports car, but the result is nonetheless impressive. Offering an invigorating mix of performance, style and fun, the 2020 GR Supra brings just the right amount of heritage and 21st-century technology.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.5 / 10
Toyota made a prudent business decision and partnered with BMW to engineer the new Supra. Unlike its predecessor, the new Supra devours curves as much as it loves a wide open road. The Supra's value proposition is what typical car fanatics want, offering comparable performance to a Porsche Cayman for a considerably lower price. And we think it looks pretty sharp too. It's definitely worth considering if you're in the market for a sports car.

How does it drive?

8.5
The Supras of the past were more about straight-line speed than nimble handling, but this latest incarnation succeeds at both. In Edmunds testing, our Supra Launch Edition rocketed to 60 mph in a quick 4.2 seconds. Around turns, the steering wheel communicates a fair amount of information from the front tires to your hands. It's also quick and responsive and a good match for the lively suspension. If you don't know what oversteer is, you'll soon be acquainted with it after driving this car.

The powerful brakes and sticky tires can haul the Supra to a stop from 60 mph in just 105 feet. Yet the Supra isn't strictly a weekend car. Rather, it's something you could drive with little effort every day.

How comfortable is it?

6.5
The seats provide excellent support, but you might find them a bit confining around your shoulders. It's not too noticeable when driving at speed, but it's apparent when cruising around. The leather upholstery isn't perforated, so its breathability isn't great. The ride quality is firm but not harsh. Because you sit so close to the rear axle, big vertical movements feel more pronounced.

We wouldn't call this a quiet cabin since there's a fair amount of road and wind noise, but it's not unpleasantly loud either. It lets in the right amount of induction noise and exhaust burbles when driving in Sport mode. As for the climate control system, there's no obvious way to sync its two zones, which is odd. It could stand to be a tick stronger at max fan speed too.

How’s the interior?

7.5
Those familiar with BMW's older iDrive system will feel right at home with the Supra infotainment. But if you're a first-time user, you'll need to get acquainted with the system's menu layout. All other controls are pretty straightforward.

The Supra's doors are a little shorter than average and fairly light. If you're taller, you may need to watch your head, but at least the seat bolsters don't impede access. In general, spaciousness is not this car's greatest strength. The Porsche Cayman and BMW M2 do a better job of making a cockpit feel roomy, for instance.

How’s the tech?

7.5
The navigation system is pretty good at understanding natural language commands, and it locates specific points of interest without an address. It's easy to use the voice commands to set up your route. Our test Supra had the 12-speaker premium audio system. The audio quality is fine, but it lacks the fullness we'd expect for an upgrade system. As for integration, there's one USB port, an optional wireless charger and wireless Apple CarPlay (without the BMW subscription cost). Android Auto isn't offered.

The Supra's adaptive cruise control is optional, and it works effectively. It's more aggressive than most and can keep a small gap between you and the car ahead if you want it to. It also works all the way down to a stop. Lane keeping assist isn't quite as effective. It'll mitigate lane crossing but doesn't really keep you centered.

How’s the storage?

5.5
Sports cars are usually compromised when it comes to cargo space, and the Supra is no exception. The Supra has less trunk space (10.2 cubic feet) than the Porsche Cayman and the BMW M2. There is a cargo pass-through to the cabin that you can use when hauling longer items. But you'll have to rest those items on the rear-suspension tower brace.

The small-item storage space is even more deficient in the cabin. The cupholders are located where an armrest bin would typically be. And if you store drinks in them, they will interfere with operating the infotainment system controls. A wireless device charging pad is optional, but plus-size phones won't really fit in it. The door pockets and glovebox are also small.

How economical is it?

8.5
Fuel efficiency is not an area we expected the Supra to shine in, but shine it does. It returns an EPA-estimated 26 mpg combined (24 city/31 highway). In our testing, we observed an impressive 29 mpg on our 115-mile evaluation loop. This result trounces the BMW M2 Competition (20 mpg combined) and even outperforms the base-model Porsche Cayman (24 mpg combined).

Is it a good value?

8.0
The Supra's cabin looks more BMW than Toyota, but it's still a pleasant space that delivers a luxury-level look and feel. The Launch Edition's carbon-fiber trim is a nice touch and helps make the Supra seem a bit more special than your average coupe. Even if you buy the base-level Supra, you're getting a heck of a bargain.

Toyota's warranty coverage is a trade-off compared to competitors. There's less bumper-to-bumper coverage but better powertrain coverage. Two years of scheduled maintenance is also included.

Wildcard

9.0
The new Supra mostly delivers on its promises. Sure, there is a lot of obvious BMW DNA here, but that doesn't make it any less of a car if what you value are performance and swoopy styling. The Supra's appeal is undeniable for the price. It's properly quick and lively, yet it's also comfortable enough to be your daily driver so long as you don't need to take much with you.

Which GR Supra does Edmunds recommend?

The midrange 3.0 Premium trim gets our recommendation. The upgraded rear brakes along with additional tech and convenience items easily justify the cost increase over the base model.

2020 Toyota GR Supra models

The 2020 Toyota Supra is a two-seat sport coupe with a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder (335 horsepower, 365 lb-ft of torque). An eight-speed automatic is the only available transmission, and it sends power to the rear wheels. There are three trims to choose from: base 3.0, 3.0 Premium and Launch Edition.

Standard feature highlights for the base 3.0 include 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, remote ignition, auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirror, adaptive suspension dampers, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather and simulated suede upholstery, and power front seats with driver-seat memory functions. It also comes with a 6.5-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10-speaker audio system, frontal collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, and automatic high beams.

Optional for the 3.0 is the Navigation + JBL package that adds an 8.8-inch touchscreen, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, a 12-speaker premium JBL audio system, and Toyota remote services.

The 3.0 Premium gains this package as standard. It also comes with upgraded rear brakes, full leather upholstery, a head-up display, a wireless charging pad, and heated seats. The Launch Edition trim is limited to the first 1,500 Supras to arrive in the U.S. and gets dark wheels, a commemorative plaque set in carbon-fiber trim, and available red leather upholstery.

Optional on all Supra models is the Driver Assist package that adds full-range adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and parking sensors.

Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
3.0 Premium

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Toyota GR Supra.

5 star reviews: 40%
4 star reviews: 40%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 20%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 5 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • comfort
  • seats
  • maintenance & parts
  • interior
  • handling & steering
  • transmission
  • ride quality
  • engine

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, It's a fun sports car by design
Steveo,
3.0 Premium 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

First, this is a sports car for 2 people. It is not an SUV or a sedan. So with that said, this car is a blast to drive, gets a lot of attention, sounds incredible in sport mode and looks amazing in black in-person. Yes, I agree passenger storage is pretty useless, but the hatch can carry a fair amount of stuff. In normal mode, the suspension is pretty sedate and comfortable around town with uneven pavement. The transmission shifts are solid and very quick, even in normal mode. You will likely find yourself driving around in sport mode and using the paddle shifters to hear all the amazing crackles, pops and bangs on downshifts. Believe me, people turn and look when they hear this car. If you want a car to do some tuning mods or customization, this is a great platform with many developers making both aesthetic and "go fast" parts. The entertainment system user interface is odd, but getting used to it slowly. Fuel economy seems low with my driving style, but other reports seem to reveal decent mpg. The tire selection seems to be pretty good (low noise, no shimmy), although I get a little more slip and wiggle below 60F than I would like on launch. The driving position and seats are very good. The backup camera works fine, but the lane correction software is too intrusive. I either turn it off in the city and set it on the lowest setting, while on a longer highway trip. This is not my primary vehicle, so I am very happy with the design and purpose of this vehicle. I would recommend this vehicle as your own amusement park ride and hence it gets 5 stars!

4 out of 5 stars, If you want attention.....
Herbie,
3.0 Premium 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

... buy the yellow version. There hasn't been one day that I haven't been asked questions such as, "How much did that cost?" The engine sounds are worth the price alone. Especially in Sport. Can't speak to the handling yet. But I can tell you want I don't like. The total lack of storage in the front compartment. Even the door pockets are useless. There is no way to block off the rear trunk compartment, so anyone can see what you have back there. The electronic nannies are very active. Especially reverse park braking and lane departure. The first jams on the brakes as I try to back into my garage and the latter yanks the wheel from my hands. Do not spend $1200 on the drive assist package. Good luck finding one without it. Wait time to order one is many months. But you forget all that when you find the right road. Now that I have driven the car for several months, the attention factor hasn't changed. I don't think I have had outing without someone wanting to know about the car, asking to take a picture, yelling at me as they drive by, etc. While the 2021 supposedly handles better, at my level of street driving the 2020 is good enough for me and I sure like the sounds it makes. Motor Trend said they were getting 27MPG on their yellow 2020, I'm getting just over 19. My only problem, not the car's fault, is I haven't been putting on many miles. I'm in my 80's and haven't been out and about as much as before COVID-19. The car does have its' quirks, such as, why the radio will shut off when I open door some times and not others and the center-mount monitor is useless.

4 out of 5 stars, Fun sports car
Rise,
3.0 Premium 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

As another stated this is a sports car so i treat it as one, if i want comfort and space i drive my truck. That said, this is a very fun car but of course no car is perfect and this has its low points as well, the driving assist is very intrusive and can get annoying at times, fuel economy is not that great for me but as i said its a fun sports car for me not a luxury sedan, the JBL audio system is very lackluster and visibility is lacking as well. Now this is a very fun car, i love the handling and acceleration, it looks stunning and you get attention everywhere you go, sport mode is the way to go in this car the engine sounds amazing. I like the interior and actually think it's pretty good, for the price it feels right, people like to compare it with a cayman or a shelby mustang or a corvette, can you get those for 50k? i don't think so

2 out of 5 stars, Test drive
Magnum,
Launch Edition 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

Disappointed, lots of plastic, quality of interior does not match cost of vehicle, visibility horrible, overpowered for everyday use.

Write a review

See all 5 reviews

2020 Toyota GR Supra videos

2020 Toyota GR Supra Test Drive and Review

2020 Toyota GR Supra Test Drive and Review

CARLOS LAGO: That right there is a 2020 Toyota GR Supra. We're at the drive event for the car, so that means we finally get to get behind the wheel. A couple caveats before we do though. One, we're going to be driving a couple of varieties of this, so the color interior may change magically. Also, it's a little windy out, so you might have to bear with some audio issues. Before we get started, make sure you hit Subscribe, and visit edmunds.com to find your next perfect car. Well, let's get driving, shall we? 2020 Toyota Supra finally is here. And I've done some lapping sessions already with this car, and I can tell you I like it. It's really fun to drive for a lot of different reasons which all require a lot of explanation. But the too long, didn't watch version of this review is I enjoy driving this car, and that's what really matters when it comes to sports cars, isn't it? So this started life as the BMW Z4, but Toyota is insistent that early in development they forked into two different directions and did not maintain contact as they developed each car. The goal of that was to make sure that they behaved like two different cars. And though I haven't driven the Z4 on track quickly, I can tell you this feels like a fast BMW. Now that may sound like a complaint, but it's not and for reasons I'll get back to in a bit. I'll say the reason I enjoy this is because it has a lot of things going for it. The first is a very responsive engine. This turbo straight six generates a ton of torque very quickly in the power band, and what that does is it allows you to leave corners in higher gears than you might think you need to do. You went to second there, but we probably didn't need to. Could have scooted out in third. It also smacks the rear tires with torque, which makes this car do my second-favorite thing, overseer. This is a rather neutral-handling car. In second and third gear corners you can expect a pretty heavy dose of oversteer, and it's one that's enjoyable but also always there. And I'm, frankly, surprised that Toyota of all companies is going to make a sports car with this kind of setup, with this kind of neutrality in it, just because, you know, for an amateur driver, it may feel a little overwhelming. I think it's the right amount though. I think it's really fun. And fortunately the stability control can be there to help you drive through that. We have the stability control off, and that speaks to the other attributes of this car that I like. The first is the control of the chassis and the steering. We have to talk about how this thing sounds. It's terrific. It's a loud turbo straight six. Not only is it loud in here. It's loud outside. You can hear it pop and all that fun stuff when you're flying by a crowd of people at your local show and shine. And that's really enjoyable. I can't imagine why you would need to put an aftermarket exhaust on this car. You can and people probably will. I just don't really see the need. And it's this-- [LAUGHS]. That's really fun. That's really fun. Now [INAUDIBLE] out of our way, we can really dig into the throttle. Oh boy, that feels good. And this thing cooks. The power band feel strong all the way through its 6,500 RPM redline. That's a really important thing because the torque arrives so early. They're claiming 1,600 RPM is when peak torque comes in. I forget peak power RPM off the top of my head, but this thing will pull all the way into its redline, and you won't really notice it because the motor's pulling so strong when you hit redline. Downshift here. Now when I say it's not necessarily a bad thing if this drives like a BMW-- it's a nice fun, oversteery BMW. That's not really a complaint. This is probably the least expensive M-like driving experience you can get in a new car. Think about it that way. When I asked the chief engineer of this car what their main competitor was, what he considered it, he immediately answered Porsche Cayman S. They were so focused on the vehicle they actually bought one for their competitive fleet every single model year so they could chart the changes and watch the evolution of it and see what Porsche did to make it tick. That kind of focus you think is going to turn into something that drives really fun or drives really well, and it does here, but it's also an interesting target for the Supra. A Supra has never been a light, nimble, lithe sports car like the Boxster and Cayman are. It's a front-engine, rear-drive bruiser. This is a small car, but it doesn't feel like it. It doesn't drive like it. Oh yeah, that's good. So this has a distinct driving characteristic that's very un-Boxster like. Is that OK? I think it is. It would be boring if all cars behaved the same way. This is very enjoyable, very fun, but also very different. Of course we have the usual array of adaptive and advanced tech. We have adaptive dampers that change their window of operation based of of if you're in normal setting or sport setting. We have an active differential that's constantly adjusting the torque left and right. It can do a lot of trick things very quickly with how it controls the bias and power between each wheel. And the nice thing is, is not only do you have the adjustability from the oversteery kind of nature of this car, it gives you an additional sense of control. It's not a one-dimensional handling or two-dimensional handling car. When you can use the overseer to your advantage and drive through it, that gives you another tool in your pocket for driving fast, which I really like. You can lift off the throttle to help turn in more on corners when you've got the line slightly wrong. It's just another tool in your disposal. And advanced drivers I'm sure will appreciate that. You always get that little nudge, and that's really fun. I was hesitant of the Supra, how it could perform, how it would feel like based on, one, how it looks; two, its connection with BMW; and, three, overall, its spec chart, which isn't that impressive compared to every other sports car that costs about $50,000. But I've got to say, the driving sensation almost makes up for it. This is really fun, and it's fun in a way I'd like to explore a lot more. Whether you're going to be able to explore this kind of oversteer on a winding track or winding road at home is a different question, but here on a racetrack I'm really having a good time. I really like the engine response. Steering has some nice advantages going for it. The brakes I'm not sure if they'll live, survive track use. They are getting a little soft even during this lapping. We have a lot of people rotating through these cars. But overall, a solid, enjoyable driving experience that I think Supra fans should look forward to. We've already seen the debates online. And given our take on the Supra's design, it's questionable, I think, at best. But instead of talking at length about that, because we already know that, let's talk about some other details that we found since looking at the car. When you pop the hood, hey, yeah, there's the turbo-charged straight six. But when you look around at details, you start seeing some interesting things, especially these stick out. There's a hole here and a hole here. They're both threaded, and this area on the air box is scalloped, and it's like there should be a brace there or something. Well, there was at one point, and Toyota decided they didn't want it because they thought the handling characteristics it brought were undesirables. They removed it but allowed the aftermarket to install those places if they want to make their own handling changes. There's a couple other areas where they've done that too. There's large spaces for a larger transmission cooler, and there's space for a differential cooler if you're so inclined to install one. It's a nice nod to the aftermarket which has been such a fan of the Supra for a long time. Now when we talk wheels and tires, they're 19 inches front and rear but a staggered setup. Most importantly, they're forged aluminum. That's going to help keep the weight down, especially the unsprung mass. Very important. 9 inches wide in the front, 10 inches wide in the rear. But as we pass through here-- we said we weren't going to talk about styling, but what is this? It just doesn't work either in photo or in the flesh. It's a separate piece. You can see it's just kind of stuck on there. Hopefully the aftermarket can take care of that too. But as we get to the back, my favorite part of the Supra. This just looks great, I think, to my eyes. I love the spoiler. I love the tail-light design. And even though there's a lot of parts on it that I think are confusing, I think the drive more than makes up for them. I like driving the Supra, and I mentioned that it reminds me of a BMW in many ways, and I think the strongest way is the interior. I mean, listen when I turn this thing on. [CHIME] That chime-- the exhaust sounds cool, but that chime is 100% BMW. Steering wheel, BMW. Shifter, BMW. Entertainment system, BMW. Climate controls, BMW. All these buttons right here, BMW. Everything is BMW. It even smells like a new BMW in here. It's weird. It's not bad. It's just strange because who's going to complain about having the interior of a BMW in their Toyota for way less money than the equivalent performance-model BMW? I'm sure not. The only obvious Toyota parts in here are the center of the steering wheel. The airbag cover, it's got a big Toyota logo on it, and the gauge cluster, which is a nice digital display with a big centrally located tachometer, digital speedo. It's all very nice and easy to read. Interesting though from the driver's seat, this is a small interior. It's only two seats. It's not like the two plus two with the previous models. This only has two seats, and it feels small inside of a big car. This is not a big car. It's a small car. It's approximately the size of a Toyota 86, but it feels bigger than that, and I think that has to do with a couple things. The steering-wheel diameter is larger than I think it should be. Toyota says they had to do this because of airbag restrictions. They needed a certain size airbag, and that requires a certain size wheel. The thickness of the rim though is actually tiny compared to what you'd find in a performance BMW, and I prefer that. The hood line kind of swells up, and the dash is tall too, and the roof line is low. When you get in and out, you can easily bang your head against the roof. In fact, when you have the helmet on if you're doing a track day, there's not a ton of room to maneuver around. So all those things add up and make for an interior that feel small or the car feels larger than that, and it's a strange phenomenon. We certainly have more visibility than you'd get in a Camaro but not as much as you'd get with a mid-engined sports car like a Cayman. When it comes to interior features, the base model, the 3.0, comes with a smaller entertainment system, a lower-power stereo. It has Bluetooth but it doesn't have Apple CarPlay. The seat centers are Alcantara instead of leather, which they are here, and a couple of things like that. It also has smaller rear brake rotors. When you step up to the premium or if you get the launch edition, you get leather interior, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay connectivity-- no Android Auto-- larger entertainment display with navigation, heads-up display, and so on and so forth. It's nice to know that the majority of the changes are simply entertainment and creature comfort as opposed to performance, so you can get most of the Supra experience with the base model. First impressions on the Toyota Supra-- well, it's really fun to drive, so fun that it almost outshines everything else that's weird about the car from the styling to the very obviously BMW underpinnings. Now you can spend a lot of time debating what it means to be a Supra, Toyota, or even a BMW, but I'd rather just spend that time driving the car.

We've finally had a turn behind the wheel of one of this year's most anticipated new vehicles: the 2020 Toyota GR Supra. In this video, Carlos Lago gives his first impressions on what the Supra is like to drive on an open track. After that, we'll get into some of the details inside and out, including the areas Toyota left for the aftermarket to fix.

Features & Specs

3.0 Premium 2dr Coupe features & specs
3.0 Premium 2dr Coupe
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$53,990
MPG 24 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 2
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower335 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
Launch Edition 2dr Coupe features & specs
Launch Edition 2dr Coupe
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$55,250
MPG 24 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 2
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower335 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
3.0 2dr Coupe features & specs
3.0 2dr Coupe
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$49,990
MPG 24 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 2
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower335 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Toyota GR Supra features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite GR Supra safety features:

Automatic Emergency Braking
Senses if a frontal collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
Lane Departure Warning w/Steering Assist
Warns if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane and steers back automatically if the driver doesn't react.
Blind Spot Monitor
Notifies the driver if a vehicle is lurking in the blind spots.

Toyota GR Supra vs. the competition

Toyota GR Supra vs. Ford Shelby GT350

These two cars are quite different in the way they generate their performance. The GT350 has a big 5.2-liter V8 that cranks out 526 hp while the Supra gets a supercharged six-cylinder that's good for 335 hp. That may not seem like a fair fight, but the Supra also weighs about 400 pounds less. Both deliver tons of thrills on a fun road or on a racetrack.

Compare Toyota GR Supra & Ford Shelby GT350 features

Toyota GR Supra vs. Chevrolet Corvette

In terms of price, the Supra and a base C7 Corvette are virtually the same. The Corvette has a power advantage, but the Supra's smaller footprint makes it feel more nimble on a twisting road. Both have a good mix of ride comfort and handling performance. The Supra gains an edge for its nicer interior and additional safety features.

Compare Toyota GR Supra & Chevrolet Corvette features

Toyota GR Supra vs. Porsche 718 Cayman

Both the Supra and Cayman have a similar wraparound feeling when you're behind the wheel. The Supra enjoys a 35-hp advantage, but it's also a lot heavier than the Cayman. In general, the Supra is easier to live with thanks to a more conventional layout and trunk. Plus, we're no fans of the way the 718 Cayman sounds.

Compare Toyota GR Supra & Porsche 718 Cayman features

Related GR Supra Articles

Edmunds Track Tested: 2020 Toyota Supra (GR Supra)

Kurt Niebuhr by Kurt Niebuhr , Vehicle Test EditorOctober 9th, 2019

Toyota made a prudent business decision in partnering with BMW to engineer the new Supra. Unlike its long-ago '90s predecessor, the new Supra devours curves as hungrily as it eats up a wide open road. The Supra's value proposition is what typical car fanatics want, offering Porsche Cayman performance at a considerably lower price. And some of us think it looks pretty sharp, too. The rest of us just happen to disagree.

Naturally, we couldn't wait to take the 2020 Toyota Supra to the Edmunds test track to put it through its paces. Read on to see all of the numbers and information from our proprietary testing process, plus exclusive driving impressions from the best testing crew in the business.

2020 Toyota Supra Performance Testing Results

Price as tested: $57,375
Date of test: 8/19/2019
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Odometer: 5,823
Powertrain: 3.0L Turbo Inline 6 | 8-Speed Automatic | RWD
Horsepower: 335 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque: 365 lb-ft @ 1,600 rpm

2020 Supra Acceleration

Acceleration Test Result
0-30 mph 1.8 sec
0-45 mph 2.8 sec
0-60 mph 4.2 sec
0-75 mph 6.0 sec
Quarter-mile 12.5 sec @ 110.4 mph
0-60 mph w/1 ft rollout 3.9 sec

"The key-up run felt about what I expected the quick run to feel like. There's a tiny bit of hesitation out of the hole, but the boost surges in and hazes the tires until the shift to second. The engine goes really close to redline and standard shifts are pretty quick, but not lighting-fast like a 718 Whatever with a PDK. There's serious midrange, and it only tapers off a little over 6k. It sounds pretty good all the way — not comically over-tuned and honky like the M4 engine. Launch control is available in Sport mode: One hit of the ESC button with the transmission in Drive, hold the brake, power it up until the BMW-esque checkered flag shows up on the IP, and let it fly. It's a hard launch from a RWD car and the TRAC light flashes away, but the wheels still spin through first and part of second. They're not leaving stripes on the ground, but you're aware that errant steering input would get this thing instantly sideways. Good for Cars and Coffee, then. Shifts are much firmer and a little overacted, but the Supra's fast enough to pull it off. Damn quick."

2020 Supra Braking

Braking Test Result
30-0 mph 26 ft
60-0 mph 105 ft

"I expected it to stop a bit shorter, to be honest. Compared to the 86 which we tested on the same day, the Supra's pedal felt softer with considerably more travel. There was still good confidence in the brakes, but the difference was bigger than I'd expect. Once into the ABS, you need to work a bit to keep it down there, but the pedal tells you everything you need to know. I didn't get a sense of any fade, but by the end of the day (with ride-a-longs and whatnot)*, a longer pedal and lack of faith in the brakes was noted by another tester. I'd still call these solid brakes, but there's room for improvement if you're looking to track this car."

*Some VIPs came out to our test track to experience the Supra from the passenger seat.

2020 Supra Handling

Handling Test Result
Skidpad, 200-ft diameter 1.03 g

"Frustratingly not as good going right as it is going left. I expected the numbers to be closer together. Credit to the Supra, because you can get right to the limit — the front end goes right where you want it and the Michelin Super Sport is a friendly tire. The bulging hood kind of gets in the way and made me feel a little farther away from the front end. ESC is pretty well sorted and you can keep a tidy line with or without it engaged. Interesting that I felt the inside rear brake activating as the ESC intervened. Whatever, it never overreacted during steady state cornering. Steering feel could be a bit better — it's accurate enough — but I found myself feeling the front end start to wash through the seat instead of the wheel. ESC off just lets you push the front a bit harder, and on hot asphalt the front tires can overheat just enough in a couple of laps. Decent lift-off oversteer on the skidpad. The chassis definitely knows what's up."

2020 Toyota Supra Vehicle Details

Drivetrain
Drive Type: Rear-Wheel Drive
Engine Type: Conventional Gasoline                                                                 
Engine Configuration: Inline 6                                                                 
Engine Displacement (liters): 3.0                                                             
Engine Induction Type: Turbocharged                                                               
Indicated Redline: 7,000                                                               
Actual Redline (rev limit): 7,000                                                               
Fuel Type: 91 octane                                                                    
Transmission Type: Automatic                                                                
Transmission Speeds: 8
Paddle Shifters: Yes, wheel mounted                                                      
Downshift Rev Match/Throttle Blip: Yes                   
Holds Gears at Rev Limiter: Yes (only in higher gears, auto-upshifts in 1-2)         

Curb Weight and Weight Distribution
Curb weight as tested (lbs): 3,371                                                            
Weight L/F (lbs): 849                                                
Weight L/R (lbs): 822                                                          
Weight R/F (lbs): 884                                                          
Weight R/R (lbs): 816                                                         
Weight distribution, front (%): 51.4                                                          

Brakes
ABS Type: Full ABS                                                           
Brake Rotor Type - Front: 1-Piece Disc                   
Brake Rotor (other) - Front: Vented                                                                   
Brake Caliper Type - Front: Sliding                                                                    
Brake Pistons - Front: 4                                                                
Brake Rotor Type - Rear: 1-Piece Disc                                                              
Brake Rotor (other) - Rear: Vented                                                                    
Brake Caliper Type - Rear: Sliding                               
Brake Pistons - Rear: 1                                                                 
Parking Brake: Button                           

Tires
Tire pressure spec - Front: 38                                                                 
Tire pressure spec - Rear: 38                                                                  
Tire Make: Michelin                                                            
Tire Model: Pilot Super Sport                                                                  
Tire Tread: Asymmetrical                                                              
Tire Type: Regular                                                              
Tire Season: Summer                                                                   
Tire Size (sidewall) - Front: 255/35 ZR19 92Y   
Tire Size (sidewall) - Rear: 275/35 ZR19 96Y              
Spare Tire Type: Sealant plus Inflator                                                                
Tire Treadwear Rating: 300                                                                    
Tire Temperature Rating: A                                                                     
Tire Traction Rating: AA    

About the Driver
Kurt is involved with performance testing, vehicle evaluation and writing reviews. Fourteen-year-old Kurt would be pretty stoked — current Kurt is pretty stoked, too.

2020 Toyota GR Supra First Drive

A Righteous Return

Carlos Lago by Carlos Lago , Senior WriterMay 12th, 2019

It's difficult to say what's felt longer: The absence of the Toyota Supra from the United States or the anticipation of the new one's arrival. Regardless, both clocks stop today as we arrive at Summit Point Motorsports Park in West Virginia to drive the 2020 Toyota GR Supra.

The GR stands for Gazoo Racing, a motorsports-influenced signature for specialty vehicles that Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda has had personal involvement in developing. Its addition to the Supra moniker means this car is important not just to fans, but to the company as well.

We've outlined the hardware — including its BMW roots — and we've debated the styling in previous articles and videos. Now it's time to hop into this two-seat, front-engine, rear-drive coupe and find out how the return of this icon feels from behind the wheel.

What's It Like Inside?

The experience of climbing inside is unlike any modern Toyota. The roof is low, low enough that, if you're wearing a race car helmet, you'll probably bonk your head off of it trying to get in the first couple of times. (Speaking from personal experience here, of course.) The doorsills are wide, too. Entering or exiting gracefully can be a challenge, depending on attire. The Supra's chief engineer explains the inconvenience is worth the gain in performance.

How's that? The design team prioritized a rigid body with a low center of gravity over all else, and building the chassis this way meant compromising some interior comfort. Nevertheless, head- and legroom measurements remain similar to those of similarly priced sports cars.

The view from the driver's seat serves as a reminder that the Supra shares the majority of its underpinnings with the BMW Z4 convertible. The parts and layout aren't identical, but you'll recognize the shifter, climate controls, infotainment screen and ignition chime. The Supra's interior even smells like a new BMW. The only obvious Toyota bits include the digital gauge cluster and the large badge on the steering wheel. It's strange at first, but we won't complain about a BMW-quality interior in our sports car.

Thumb the start button and the 3.0-liter turbo six-cylinder announces itself with a howl and a pop. The gauge cluster lights up, highlighting a large and centrally located tachometer. Tap the Sport button to engage appropriate settings for the gas pedal, steering wheel and adaptive dampers. Flip the shifter over to manual control — an eight-speed automatic is the only transmission available — and head out to the track.

What's It Like to Drive?

It takes a few slow laps to acclimate to the Supra. Its tall dash, bulging hood and low roof encroach on its forward view. The steering wheel is large in diameter, which is apparently a consequence of airbag requirements. These attributes make the car feel big at first, but then you start going faster. And then you forget everything else.

The Supra is a riot to drive. On an open track, it is deftly balanced, easily controllable and hilarious fun. It has a friendly and forgiving demeanor that welcomes various driving styles and skills. We love it.

You can drive within the safety net of the stability control's intermediary "Traction" setting. It permits enough rotation to change the Supra's attitude midcorner but will also reel you in should you get in over your head. So willing is the Supra that we deactivated the stability control after one lapping session. Halfway through the day, we're confident enough to maintain oversteer in third gear repeatedly through one of the track's wider sweeping turns.

With everything off, the Supra generates and revels in oversteer like a stunt driver in a car chase. And this neutrality becomes another option during cornering. Wrong line into the turn? Lift off the gas and let the Supra rotate more. The steering is light and accurate, and it offers excellent feedback from the limits of the tires as you power out of corners.

There's plenty of traction from the Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires, which are a staggered fitment on the 19-inch forged aluminum wheels. The front wheels are 9 inches wide, and the rears gain an inch. The tires haul the car down quickly when tasked by the brakes. Toyota fits four-piston calipers and 13.7-inch rotors up front and single-piston calipers with 13- or 13.6-inch rotors on the back, depending on trim level. The tires break away smoothly when you prod the gas pedal a bit too much on corner exit.

How Quick Is It?

On paper, the Supra's 335 horsepower seems low when compared against the likes of a V8-powered Chevrolet Camaro (455 hp) or Ford Mustang (460 hp). Yet the Supra appears to be just as quick thanks to its lower 3,400-pound weight. Toyota says utilizing launch control enables a 0-60 mph sprint of 4.1 seconds. We look forward to verifying that number at the Edmunds test track.

We also consider the Porsche 718 Cayman S a potential rival. Not only is the Cayman roughly the same size as the Supra, but Toyota also says it actually bought a new Cayman every year the Supra was in development for benchmarking.

A future comparison will determine whether Toyota hit its target, but we can say with certainty that the 3.0-liter inline-six has the advantage compared to the Cayman's turbocharged four-cylinder. Its 365 lb-ft of torque arrives at 1,600 rpm, and the horsepower lasts until the 6,500 rpm redline. This breadth of power lets you stay in higher gears through corners and exit with satisfactory acceleration.

The engine also matches well to the eight-speed automatic, which shifts quickly when you're using the steering column-mounted paddles. Though we've complained about the absence of an optional manual transmission, that thought didn't arise on the track. The automatic gets the job done.

The Supra also sounds worlds better than the Porsche Cayman. Its exhaust plays that six-cylinder sound proudly when you're on the gas, and it pops and cracks when you lift. U.S.-spec Supras have a louder exhaust than the rest of the world, where the car faces stricter noise requirements. Here's one case where we get the good stuff.

Should I Buy One?

The base Supra starts at $50,920 (destination included), although the first available 1,500 units are fully loaded Launch Edition variants that ask $56,180 and offer design details such as black wheels and red painted side mirror caps. All Supras come with a one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association to encourage owners to hit the track.

There are some excellent rear-wheel-drive performance cars surrounding this price. Highly optioned variants of the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang cost a bit less, while the BMW M2 Competition and Porsche 718 Cayman S ask more (significantly so).

That puts the Supra in a sweet spot. Sure, you can get more power for less money, but you'd be hard-pressed to match the handling balance, compliance and overall fun. The Supra is a very appealing and far less expensive alternative to traditional German sports cars. Also consider that its starting price is less than the 1993 Supra Turbo's, which stickered at more than $70,000 in today's dollars.

You can debate whether the new Supra is a BMW or a Toyota all day long. We say that time is better spent behind the wheel, giggling at all the tire smoke you're making.

2020 Toyota Supra First Look

Anticipation, Thy Name Is Supra

Alistair Weaver by Alistair Weaver , VP of Editorial and Editor-in-ChiefJanuary 14th, 2019

Twenty-one years after the last Supra vacated American dealerships, Toyota has unveiled an all-new model. The 2020 Toyota GR Supra is a two-seater sports car designed to take on such luminaries as the Audi TT and Porsche Cayman, and it's engineered with more than a little help from BMW. Peel away the bespoke bodywork, and you'll discover the guts of the new 2019 BMW Z4, including the engine and gearbox. The new Supra is thus a curious mix of German and Japanese parentage, but Toyota is adamant that it will have its own distinct character.

Japanese Styling ...

The styling takes inspiration from both the iconic Toyota 2000GT of 1967 and the fourth-generation Supra introduced in 1993. It's not what you'd call elegant, but it is distinctive and, to our eyes at least, unmistakably Japanese — even if it was actually designed at Toyota's studio in California. In keeping with its sporting pretensions, there are some extroverted color choices, although we're particularly fond of the matte gray, officially named Phantom Matte Gray.

Inside, the two-seater cockpit focuses on the driver. There's the now inevitable central infotainment screen for most of the functionality — measuring 6.5 or 8.8 inches depending on your choice of trim — but the view forward is refreshingly simple. The switchgear in the center of the car is mainly BMW, though the instrument panel is bespoke. Attention focuses, Porsche-style, on a central rev counter with a gearshift indicator. The trunk is accessed via the rear hatch and promises enough luggage space for a weekend away.

... Meets German Engineering

The oily bits come from BMW, which is surely no bad thing. The 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine — an inline-six, in keeping with the heritage of both BMW and the Supra — produces 335 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. It's mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox with sequential, flappy-paddle shifters mounted behind the steering wheel. This combination, a staple of BMW's gargantuan model range, should offer an appealing mix of smooth operation and strong performance. It won't be slow — Toyota is predicting 0-60 mph in just 4.1 seconds when using the launch control function, with the top speed limited to 155 mph.

Two other BMW traditions are also present and correct — rear-wheel drive and a 50-50 weight distribution. Both should serve to enhance the Supra's sporting appeal. We've already driven the Z4 and found it a captivating companion on both road and track. The BMW is a roadster, though, while the Supra is only available as a coupe, and Toyota's engineers have developed their own tune for the suspension, stability control and active differential.

The Supra's adaptive suspension can be changed on the fly by selecting between driving modes — Normal and Sport. The latter enhances the throttle response, adds weight to the steering, quickens the gear changes, adjusts the suspension damping, and tweaks the stability control system to give you more scope to play. Toyota expects at least some Supra customers to take to the track.

Sports Car Meets Grand Tourer

Toyota is keen to emphasize that the Supra is a usable everyday car. As you'd expect at this $50K price point, such features as dual-zone climate control, keyless entry and power-folding mirrors are standard, with a comprehensive lineup of passive and active safety equipment, including automatic emergency braking and a lane departure warning with steering assist.

Those seeking more luxury can upgrade to the Premium model for an additional $4,000, which features a larger (8.8-inch) touchscreen display with improved telematics including Apple CarPlay, a 12-speaker JBL audio system, wireless phone charging and a head-up display system. Premium buyers will also get to park their derrieres on heated, leather-wrapped chairs, replacing the faux suede used in the standard car.

The first 1,500 cars off the boat, though, will be so-called "Launch Edition" models, priced at $55,250 and available in white, red or black. They'll be distinguished by matte-black wheels and red wing mirror caps. The black and white cars will further be identified by a red leather interior, which, as they say, may not be to all tastes. You even get to show off to your friends with a uniquely numbered plaque bearing a print of the Toyota president's signature.

It's Supra, Man

There's no denying that the new Supra arrives with a weight of expectation. Toyota has been teasing its arrival for years, and the nameplate attracts a loyal following across the world. Some might question the number of BMW parts, but a partnership with Subaru failed to dampen our enthusiasm for the cheaper 86. There's also no denying that the Supra is far better differentiated from the Z4 than the 86 is from the BRZ.

Pricing and Release Date

The Supra reaches showrooms this summer, priced from $49,990, and will face some impressive competition, not least from the Audi TT and Porsche Cayman. But, on paper, it would look to be a fair fight. We'll find out for sure when we drive the 2020 Toyota Supra in the near future.

