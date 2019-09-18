2020 Toyota GR Supra
What’s new
- The Toyota GR Supra is all-new
- Kicks off the fifth Supra generation introduced for 2020
Pros & Cons
- Turbocharged six-cylinder engine makes ample power and sounds great
- Nimble and lively handling
- Plenty of performance for the money
- Not much cabin storage space for small items
- Seats lack long-distance comfort
2020 Toyota GR Supra Review
Twenty-one years after the last Supra vacated American dealerships, Toyota has unveiled an all-new model. The 2020 Toyota GR Supra is a two-seater sports car designed to take on such luminaries as the Audi TT and Porsche Cayman, and it's engineered with more than a little help from BMW. Peel back the bespoke bodywork, and you'll discover the guts of the new 2019 BMW Z4, including its engine and gearbox. The new Supra is thus a curious mix of German and Japanese parentage.
The GR stands for Gazoo Racing, a motorsports-influenced signature for specialty vehicles that Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda has had personal involvement in developing. Its addition to the Supra moniker means this car is important not just to fans but to the company as well.
Get out on a racetrack or a deserted road and you'll find the Supra is a riot to drive. It is deftly balanced and easily controllable, and its lively yet forgiving demeanor welcomes various driving styles and skills. On paper, the Supra's 335 horsepower seems low when compared against a V8-powered Chevrolet Camaro (455 hp) or a Ford Mustang (460 hp). Yet the turbocharged engine is surprisingly muscular and provides similar acceleration as those muscle cars.
The view from the driver's seat serves as a reminder that the Supra shares the majority of its underpinnings with the BMW Z4 convertible. The parts and layout aren't identical, but you'll recognize the shifter, climate controls, infotainment screen and ignition chime. The Supra's interior even smells like a new BMW. The only obvious Toyota bits include the digital gauge cluster and the large steering wheel badge.
Toyota might have taken an unconventional route to revive its iconic sports car, but the result is nonetheless impressive. Offering an invigorating mix of performance, style and fun, the 2020 GR Supra brings just the right amount of heritage and 21st-century technology.
Our verdict7.5 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
The powerful brakes and sticky tires can haul the Supra to a stop from 60 mph in just 105 feet. Yet the Supra isn't strictly a weekend car. Rather, it's something you could drive with little effort every day.
How comfortable is it?6.5
We wouldn't call this a quiet cabin since there's a fair amount of road and wind noise, but it's not unpleasantly loud either. It lets in the right amount of induction noise and exhaust burbles when driving in Sport mode. As for the climate control system, there's no obvious way to sync its two zones, which is odd. It could stand to be a tick stronger at max fan speed too.
How’s the interior?7.5
The Supra's doors are a little shorter than average and fairly light. If you're taller, you may need to watch your head, but at least the seat bolsters don't impede access. In general, spaciousness is not this car's greatest strength. The Porsche Cayman and BMW M2 do a better job of making a cockpit feel roomy, for instance.
How’s the tech?7.5
The Supra's adaptive cruise control is optional, and it works effectively. It's more aggressive than most and can keep a small gap between you and the car ahead if you want it to. It also works all the way down to a stop. Lane keeping assist isn't quite as effective. It'll mitigate lane crossing but doesn't really keep you centered.
How’s the storage?5.5
The small-item storage space is even more deficient in the cabin. The cupholders are located where an armrest bin would typically be. And if you store drinks in them, they will interfere with operating the infotainment system controls. A wireless device charging pad is optional, but plus-size phones won't really fit in it. The door pockets and glovebox are also small.
How economical is it?8.5
Is it a good value?8.0
Toyota's warranty coverage is a trade-off compared to competitors. There's less bumper-to-bumper coverage but better powertrain coverage. Two years of scheduled maintenance is also included.
Wildcard9.0
Which GR Supra does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Toyota GR Supra models
The 2020 Toyota Supra is a two-seat sport coupe with a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder (335 horsepower, 365 lb-ft of torque). An eight-speed automatic is the only available transmission, and it sends power to the rear wheels. There are three trims to choose from: base 3.0, 3.0 Premium and Launch Edition.
Standard feature highlights for the base 3.0 include 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, remote ignition, auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirror, adaptive suspension dampers, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather and simulated suede upholstery, and power front seats with driver-seat memory functions. It also comes with a 6.5-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10-speaker audio system, frontal collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, and automatic high beams.
Optional for the 3.0 is the Navigation + JBL package that adds an 8.8-inch touchscreen, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, a 12-speaker premium JBL audio system, and Toyota remote services.
The 3.0 Premium gains this package as standard. It also comes with upgraded rear brakes, full leather upholstery, a head-up display, a wireless charging pad, and heated seats. The Launch Edition trim is limited to the first 1,500 Supras to arrive in the U.S. and gets dark wheels, a commemorative plaque set in carbon-fiber trim, and available red leather upholstery.
Optional on all Supra models is the Driver Assist package that adds full-range adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and parking sensors.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Toyota GR Supra.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- comfort
- seats
- maintenance & parts
- interior
- handling & steering
- transmission
- ride quality
- engine
Most helpful consumer reviews
First, this is a sports car for 2 people. It is not an SUV or a sedan. So with that said, this car is a blast to drive, gets a lot of attention, sounds incredible in sport mode and looks amazing in black in-person. Yes, I agree passenger storage is pretty useless, but the hatch can carry a fair amount of stuff. In normal mode, the suspension is pretty sedate and comfortable around town with uneven pavement. The transmission shifts are solid and very quick, even in normal mode. You will likely find yourself driving around in sport mode and using the paddle shifters to hear all the amazing crackles, pops and bangs on downshifts. Believe me, people turn and look when they hear this car. If you want a car to do some tuning mods or customization, this is a great platform with many developers making both aesthetic and "go fast" parts. The entertainment system user interface is odd, but getting used to it slowly. Fuel economy seems low with my driving style, but other reports seem to reveal decent mpg. The tire selection seems to be pretty good (low noise, no shimmy), although I get a little more slip and wiggle below 60F than I would like on launch. The driving position and seats are very good. The backup camera works fine, but the lane correction software is too intrusive. I either turn it off in the city and set it on the lowest setting, while on a longer highway trip. This is not my primary vehicle, so I am very happy with the design and purpose of this vehicle. I would recommend this vehicle as your own amusement park ride and hence it gets 5 stars!
... buy the yellow version. There hasn't been one day that I haven't been asked questions such as, "How much did that cost?" The engine sounds are worth the price alone. Especially in Sport. Can't speak to the handling yet. But I can tell you want I don't like. The total lack of storage in the front compartment. Even the door pockets are useless. There is no way to block off the rear trunk compartment, so anyone can see what you have back there. The electronic nannies are very active. Especially reverse park braking and lane departure. The first jams on the brakes as I try to back into my garage and the latter yanks the wheel from my hands. Do not spend $1200 on the drive assist package. Good luck finding one without it. Wait time to order one is many months. But you forget all that when you find the right road. Now that I have driven the car for several months, the attention factor hasn't changed. I don't think I have had outing without someone wanting to know about the car, asking to take a picture, yelling at me as they drive by, etc. While the 2021 supposedly handles better, at my level of street driving the 2020 is good enough for me and I sure like the sounds it makes. Motor Trend said they were getting 27MPG on their yellow 2020, I'm getting just over 19. My only problem, not the car's fault, is I haven't been putting on many miles. I'm in my 80's and haven't been out and about as much as before COVID-19. The car does have its' quirks, such as, why the radio will shut off when I open door some times and not others and the center-mount monitor is useless.
As another stated this is a sports car so i treat it as one, if i want comfort and space i drive my truck. That said, this is a very fun car but of course no car is perfect and this has its low points as well, the driving assist is very intrusive and can get annoying at times, fuel economy is not that great for me but as i said its a fun sports car for me not a luxury sedan, the JBL audio system is very lackluster and visibility is lacking as well. Now this is a very fun car, i love the handling and acceleration, it looks stunning and you get attention everywhere you go, sport mode is the way to go in this car the engine sounds amazing. I like the interior and actually think it's pretty good, for the price it feels right, people like to compare it with a cayman or a shelby mustang or a corvette, can you get those for 50k? i don't think so
Disappointed, lots of plastic, quality of interior does not match cost of vehicle, visibility horrible, overpowered for everyday use.
2020 Toyota GR Supra Test Drive and Review
2020 Toyota GR Supra Test Drive and Review
CARLOS LAGO: That right there is a 2020 Toyota GR Supra. We're at the drive event for the car, so that means we finally get to get behind the wheel. A couple caveats before we do though. One, we're going to be driving a couple of varieties of this, so the color interior may change magically. Also, it's a little windy out, so you might have to bear with some audio issues. Before we get started, make sure you hit Subscribe, and visit edmunds.com to find your next perfect car. Well, let's get driving, shall we? 2020 Toyota Supra finally is here. And I've done some lapping sessions already with this car, and I can tell you I like it. It's really fun to drive for a lot of different reasons which all require a lot of explanation. But the too long, didn't watch version of this review is I enjoy driving this car, and that's what really matters when it comes to sports cars, isn't it? So this started life as the BMW Z4, but Toyota is insistent that early in development they forked into two different directions and did not maintain contact as they developed each car. The goal of that was to make sure that they behaved like two different cars. And though I haven't driven the Z4 on track quickly, I can tell you this feels like a fast BMW. Now that may sound like a complaint, but it's not and for reasons I'll get back to in a bit. I'll say the reason I enjoy this is because it has a lot of things going for it. The first is a very responsive engine. This turbo straight six generates a ton of torque very quickly in the power band, and what that does is it allows you to leave corners in higher gears than you might think you need to do. You went to second there, but we probably didn't need to. Could have scooted out in third. It also smacks the rear tires with torque, which makes this car do my second-favorite thing, overseer. This is a rather neutral-handling car. In second and third gear corners you can expect a pretty heavy dose of oversteer, and it's one that's enjoyable but also always there. And I'm, frankly, surprised that Toyota of all companies is going to make a sports car with this kind of setup, with this kind of neutrality in it, just because, you know, for an amateur driver, it may feel a little overwhelming. I think it's the right amount though. I think it's really fun. And fortunately the stability control can be there to help you drive through that. We have the stability control off, and that speaks to the other attributes of this car that I like. The first is the control of the chassis and the steering. We have to talk about how this thing sounds. It's terrific. It's a loud turbo straight six. Not only is it loud in here. It's loud outside. You can hear it pop and all that fun stuff when you're flying by a crowd of people at your local show and shine. And that's really enjoyable. I can't imagine why you would need to put an aftermarket exhaust on this car. You can and people probably will. I just don't really see the need. And it's this-- [LAUGHS]. That's really fun. That's really fun. Now [INAUDIBLE] out of our way, we can really dig into the throttle. Oh boy, that feels good. And this thing cooks. The power band feel strong all the way through its 6,500 RPM redline. That's a really important thing because the torque arrives so early. They're claiming 1,600 RPM is when peak torque comes in. I forget peak power RPM off the top of my head, but this thing will pull all the way into its redline, and you won't really notice it because the motor's pulling so strong when you hit redline. Downshift here. Now when I say it's not necessarily a bad thing if this drives like a BMW-- it's a nice fun, oversteery BMW. That's not really a complaint. This is probably the least expensive M-like driving experience you can get in a new car. Think about it that way. When I asked the chief engineer of this car what their main competitor was, what he considered it, he immediately answered Porsche Cayman S. They were so focused on the vehicle they actually bought one for their competitive fleet every single model year so they could chart the changes and watch the evolution of it and see what Porsche did to make it tick. That kind of focus you think is going to turn into something that drives really fun or drives really well, and it does here, but it's also an interesting target for the Supra. A Supra has never been a light, nimble, lithe sports car like the Boxster and Cayman are. It's a front-engine, rear-drive bruiser. This is a small car, but it doesn't feel like it. It doesn't drive like it. Oh yeah, that's good. So this has a distinct driving characteristic that's very un-Boxster like. Is that OK? I think it is. It would be boring if all cars behaved the same way. This is very enjoyable, very fun, but also very different. Of course we have the usual array of adaptive and advanced tech. We have adaptive dampers that change their window of operation based of of if you're in normal setting or sport setting. We have an active differential that's constantly adjusting the torque left and right. It can do a lot of trick things very quickly with how it controls the bias and power between each wheel. And the nice thing is, is not only do you have the adjustability from the oversteery kind of nature of this car, it gives you an additional sense of control. It's not a one-dimensional handling or two-dimensional handling car. When you can use the overseer to your advantage and drive through it, that gives you another tool in your pocket for driving fast, which I really like. You can lift off the throttle to help turn in more on corners when you've got the line slightly wrong. It's just another tool in your disposal. And advanced drivers I'm sure will appreciate that. You always get that little nudge, and that's really fun. I was hesitant of the Supra, how it could perform, how it would feel like based on, one, how it looks; two, its connection with BMW; and, three, overall, its spec chart, which isn't that impressive compared to every other sports car that costs about $50,000. But I've got to say, the driving sensation almost makes up for it. This is really fun, and it's fun in a way I'd like to explore a lot more. Whether you're going to be able to explore this kind of oversteer on a winding track or winding road at home is a different question, but here on a racetrack I'm really having a good time. I really like the engine response. Steering has some nice advantages going for it. The brakes I'm not sure if they'll live, survive track use. They are getting a little soft even during this lapping. We have a lot of people rotating through these cars. But overall, a solid, enjoyable driving experience that I think Supra fans should look forward to. We've already seen the debates online. And given our take on the Supra's design, it's questionable, I think, at best. But instead of talking at length about that, because we already know that, let's talk about some other details that we found since looking at the car. When you pop the hood, hey, yeah, there's the turbo-charged straight six. But when you look around at details, you start seeing some interesting things, especially these stick out. There's a hole here and a hole here. They're both threaded, and this area on the air box is scalloped, and it's like there should be a brace there or something. Well, there was at one point, and Toyota decided they didn't want it because they thought the handling characteristics it brought were undesirables. They removed it but allowed the aftermarket to install those places if they want to make their own handling changes. There's a couple other areas where they've done that too. There's large spaces for a larger transmission cooler, and there's space for a differential cooler if you're so inclined to install one. It's a nice nod to the aftermarket which has been such a fan of the Supra for a long time. Now when we talk wheels and tires, they're 19 inches front and rear but a staggered setup. Most importantly, they're forged aluminum. That's going to help keep the weight down, especially the unsprung mass. Very important. 9 inches wide in the front, 10 inches wide in the rear. But as we pass through here-- we said we weren't going to talk about styling, but what is this? It just doesn't work either in photo or in the flesh. It's a separate piece. You can see it's just kind of stuck on there. Hopefully the aftermarket can take care of that too. But as we get to the back, my favorite part of the Supra. This just looks great, I think, to my eyes. I love the spoiler. I love the tail-light design. And even though there's a lot of parts on it that I think are confusing, I think the drive more than makes up for them. I like driving the Supra, and I mentioned that it reminds me of a BMW in many ways, and I think the strongest way is the interior. I mean, listen when I turn this thing on. [CHIME] That chime-- the exhaust sounds cool, but that chime is 100% BMW. Steering wheel, BMW. Shifter, BMW. Entertainment system, BMW. Climate controls, BMW. All these buttons right here, BMW. Everything is BMW. It even smells like a new BMW in here. It's weird. It's not bad. It's just strange because who's going to complain about having the interior of a BMW in their Toyota for way less money than the equivalent performance-model BMW? I'm sure not. The only obvious Toyota parts in here are the center of the steering wheel. The airbag cover, it's got a big Toyota logo on it, and the gauge cluster, which is a nice digital display with a big centrally located tachometer, digital speedo. It's all very nice and easy to read. Interesting though from the driver's seat, this is a small interior. It's only two seats. It's not like the two plus two with the previous models. This only has two seats, and it feels small inside of a big car. This is not a big car. It's a small car. It's approximately the size of a Toyota 86, but it feels bigger than that, and I think that has to do with a couple things. The steering-wheel diameter is larger than I think it should be. Toyota says they had to do this because of airbag restrictions. They needed a certain size airbag, and that requires a certain size wheel. The thickness of the rim though is actually tiny compared to what you'd find in a performance BMW, and I prefer that. The hood line kind of swells up, and the dash is tall too, and the roof line is low. When you get in and out, you can easily bang your head against the roof. In fact, when you have the helmet on if you're doing a track day, there's not a ton of room to maneuver around. So all those things add up and make for an interior that feel small or the car feels larger than that, and it's a strange phenomenon. We certainly have more visibility than you'd get in a Camaro but not as much as you'd get with a mid-engined sports car like a Cayman. When it comes to interior features, the base model, the 3.0, comes with a smaller entertainment system, a lower-power stereo. It has Bluetooth but it doesn't have Apple CarPlay. The seat centers are Alcantara instead of leather, which they are here, and a couple of things like that. It also has smaller rear brake rotors. When you step up to the premium or if you get the launch edition, you get leather interior, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay connectivity-- no Android Auto-- larger entertainment display with navigation, heads-up display, and so on and so forth. It's nice to know that the majority of the changes are simply entertainment and creature comfort as opposed to performance, so you can get most of the Supra experience with the base model. First impressions on the Toyota Supra-- well, it's really fun to drive, so fun that it almost outshines everything else that's weird about the car from the styling to the very obviously BMW underpinnings. Now you can spend a lot of time debating what it means to be a Supra, Toyota, or even a BMW, but I'd rather just spend that time driving the car.
We've finally had a turn behind the wheel of one of this year's most anticipated new vehicles: the 2020 Toyota GR Supra. In this video, Carlos Lago gives his first impressions on what the Supra is like to drive on an open track. After that, we'll get into some of the details inside and out, including the areas Toyota left for the aftermarket to fix.
Features & Specs
|3.0 Premium 2dr Coupe
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$53,990
|MPG
|24 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Launch Edition 2dr Coupe
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$55,250
|MPG
|24 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
|3.0 2dr Coupe
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$49,990
|MPG
|24 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite GR Supra safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Senses if a frontal collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
- Lane Departure Warning w/Steering Assist
- Warns if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane and steers back automatically if the driver doesn't react.
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Notifies the driver if a vehicle is lurking in the blind spots.
Toyota GR Supra vs. the competition
Toyota GR Supra vs. Ford Shelby GT350
These two cars are quite different in the way they generate their performance. The GT350 has a big 5.2-liter V8 that cranks out 526 hp while the Supra gets a supercharged six-cylinder that's good for 335 hp. That may not seem like a fair fight, but the Supra also weighs about 400 pounds less. Both deliver tons of thrills on a fun road or on a racetrack.
Toyota GR Supra vs. Chevrolet Corvette
In terms of price, the Supra and a base C7 Corvette are virtually the same. The Corvette has a power advantage, but the Supra's smaller footprint makes it feel more nimble on a twisting road. Both have a good mix of ride comfort and handling performance. The Supra gains an edge for its nicer interior and additional safety features.
Toyota GR Supra vs. Porsche 718 Cayman
Both the Supra and Cayman have a similar wraparound feeling when you're behind the wheel. The Supra enjoys a 35-hp advantage, but it's also a lot heavier than the Cayman. In general, the Supra is easier to live with thanks to a more conventional layout and trunk. Plus, we're no fans of the way the 718 Cayman sounds.
Is the Toyota GR Supra a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Toyota GR Supra?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Toyota GR Supra:
- The Toyota GR Supra is all-new
- Kicks off the fifth Supra generation introduced for 2020
Is the Toyota GR Supra reliable?
Is the 2020 Toyota GR Supra a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Toyota GR Supra?
The least-expensive 2020 Toyota GR Supra is the 2020 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,990.
Other versions include:
- 3.0 Premium 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $53,990
- Launch Edition 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $55,250
- 3.0 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $49,990
What are the different models of Toyota GR Supra?
2020 Toyota GR Supra Overview
The 2020 Toyota GR Supra is offered in the following submodels: GR Supra Coupe. Available styles include 3.0 Premium 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Launch Edition 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 3.0 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Toyota GR Supra?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Toyota GR Supra and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 GR Supra 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 GR Supra.
