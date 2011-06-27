  1. Home
1994 Toyota Supra Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Base model gets revised final-drive ratio for improved launch.

Most helpful consumer reviews

The 1994 Supra Review
Jakob,11/05/2010
Point blank this car is a car that is hard to kill. If you own one of these cars you know where we're coming from. The toyota supra is the best car around not to mention that this car has the best resell value over years. If anything i have watched the value of my five supras go up over the last 6 years go up by at least if not more 10k yep thats right you can by a car with value like this. not many remain and if you have the chance to get one take it its well worth the money I have wrecked many cars in my day and blown more than a dozen this car can't blow up really the best car on the road to this day.... good luck to all all supra lovers
Toyota supra
samson Simpson,01/25/2003
The only thing i have to say about my car is that its one of the best that ive had for a long time,andeverything about it ,is great!
Corvette Killer and a Whole lot More
94 Supra TT,04/23/2006
I bought a 1994 Toyota Supra TT in Jersey in the hopes of creating a super street racer. Not only did I get just that but the one I picked up had 445hp and a 4in drop but was otherwise stock. I added a T3 and T4 combo and the latest dyno was 652hp. I also added a full kit and wheel tire combination. There is a wide range of aftermarket parts available. Fast as hell, handles like a dream and can burn the rear tires off at the drop of a hat. If you don't own one you need to and if you own revel in the fact that the car you drive everyday, has enough power stock to shut down a Corvette, Viper, and just about anything else that dares to race
WAAYYY undervalued
dmcccccc,06/27/2002
Incredible car, but all "blue book" values are in $15000 range which is flat out rediculous. Find one in good shape under $20K and you found a damn good deal!
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
320 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 Toyota Supra Overview

The Used 1994 Toyota Supra is offered in the following submodels: Supra Coupe. Available styles include Turbo 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe.

