Point blank this car is a car that is hard to kill. If you own one of these cars you know where we're coming from. The toyota supra is the best car around not to mention that this car has the best resell value over years. If anything i have watched the value of my five supras go up over the last 6 years go up by at least if not more 10k yep thats right you can by a car with value like this. not many remain and if you have the chance to get one take it its well worth the money I have wrecked many cars in my day and blown more than a dozen this car can't blow up really the best car on the road to this day.... good luck to all all supra lovers

Read more