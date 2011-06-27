1991 Toyota Supra Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$4,763 - $10,521
Used Supra for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
ABS made standard on Turbo.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Toyota Supra.
Most helpful consumer reviews
beto,12/02/2002
this would be a nice vehicle if the head gasket wasn't so fragile. i had the car for 3 years and the HG went out on me 5 times avereging 1,000 dollars a fix. the engine block is bullet proff but not even a $300 HK$ gasket solved the problem. i finaly gave up on it and sold it for $3,000 bucks. it cost me 11,000 and on 3 years i spended another 10,000 wich wasn't worth it.
Projectman,09/08/2008
Loved the car since I saw my 1st one in '87.5. It was a met burgundy. When I had a choice in '91, I saw the Met Blue under the lights & it was a tuff one. When I drove it, just had to stifle my joy so the salesman would believe my comment when I said, "It's OK." Then we proceeded to deal. Put a lot of miles on it the first 10 years. Have the car now; looks & drives like new, but don't drive it much. Need to do the timing belt and check for BHG. Since I found out that the valves & pistons are in "interference". But I am looking forward to taking it to car shows again. It always get people to come by and look at it.
carfan21,01/21/2003
I have owned this car now for over five years and have been very pleased with it. The inline-6 is a gem and the engine itself is rock-solid. Even though it is a '91, it has no problems matching up with some of the "sporty imports" that are prevalent today. A very solid car that performs well and is very dependable
Pedro E. Cusidor,03/01/2003
I currently own a 1991 toyota supra w/turbo automatic transmition, with tem control, ect, and O/D. the car runs great and fast. I street race and have smoked cars with this work of art. if your lookin for an economic, or racing car this is the way to go.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Toyota Supra features & specs
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
232 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Supra
Related Used 1991 Toyota Supra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019