Loved the car since I saw my 1st one in '87.5. It was a met burgundy. When I had a choice in '91, I saw the Met Blue under the lights & it was a tuff one. When I drove it, just had to stifle my joy so the salesman would believe my comment when I said, "It's OK." Then we proceeded to deal. Put a lot of miles on it the first 10 years. Have the car now; looks & drives like new, but don't drive it much. Need to do the timing belt and check for BHG. Since I found out that the valves & pistons are in "interference". But I am looking forward to taking it to car shows again. It always get people to come by and look at it.

