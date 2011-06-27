  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Supra
  4. Used 1991 Toyota Supra
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

1991 Toyota Supra Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Toyota Supra for Sale
List Price Estimate
$4,763 - $10,521
Used Supra for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

ABS made standard on Turbo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Toyota Supra.

5(80%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good car for rich ppl
beto,12/02/2002
this would be a nice vehicle if the head gasket wasn't so fragile. i had the car for 3 years and the HG went out on me 5 times avereging 1,000 dollars a fix. the engine block is bullet proff but not even a $300 HK$ gasket solved the problem. i finaly gave up on it and sold it for $3,000 bucks. it cost me 11,000 and on 3 years i spended another 10,000 wich wasn't worth it.
91 Turbo - Met Blue
Projectman,09/08/2008
Loved the car since I saw my 1st one in '87.5. It was a met burgundy. When I had a choice in '91, I saw the Met Blue under the lights & it was a tuff one. When I drove it, just had to stifle my joy so the salesman would believe my comment when I said, "It's OK." Then we proceeded to deal. Put a lot of miles on it the first 10 years. Have the car now; looks & drives like new, but don't drive it much. Need to do the timing belt and check for BHG. Since I found out that the valves & pistons are in "interference". But I am looking forward to taking it to car shows again. It always get people to come by and look at it.
a 13 year-old gem.....
carfan21,01/21/2003
I have owned this car now for over five years and have been very pleased with it. The inline-6 is a gem and the engine itself is rock-solid. Even though it is a '91, it has no problems matching up with some of the "sporty imports" that are prevalent today. A very solid car that performs well and is very dependable
I LOVE MY SUPRA!
Pedro E. Cusidor,03/01/2003
I currently own a 1991 toyota supra w/turbo automatic transmition, with tem control, ect, and O/D. the car runs great and fast. I street race and have smoked cars with this work of art. if your lookin for an economic, or racing car this is the way to go.
See all 5 reviews of the 1991 Toyota Supra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
232 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1991 Toyota Supra features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Toyota Supra

Used 1991 Toyota Supra Overview

The Used 1991 Toyota Supra is offered in the following submodels: Supra Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback, and Turbo 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Toyota Supra?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Toyota Supras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Toyota Supra for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Toyota Supra.

Can't find a used 1991 Toyota Supras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Supra for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,295.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $25,660.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Supra for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $8,567.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $11,532.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Toyota Supra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Supra lease specials

Related Used 1991 Toyota Supra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles