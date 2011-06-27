This car is by far one of the most entertaining cars I have owned. From the minute you sit in the drivers seat and everything just fits perfectly. The dash was clearly made for the drivers ease at mind. The exterior design was the pinnacle of its time and to this day makes it one of the most sought after sports cars. On the performance note, the car handles exceptionally well. The power that the N/A makes is plenty enough to get you around the mountains and the Turbo model is simply, fun. For the tuners out there, there are few better platforms. After all, how often to many platforms put out 800+ horsepower on stock internals? I will be buying another one soon!

Read more