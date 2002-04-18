  1. Home
  • Fast, cool, and fun-to-drive. One of the cheapest exotics you can buy.

Vehicle overview

Looking like some kind of hybrid between an F-16 and a Ferrari F40, the wide-eyed Supra arrived late in 1993 to do battle with everything from the Nissan 300ZX to Lexus SC coupes. The wild exterior cloaks an austere but inviting cabin where the first order of business is driving. Under the hood, you have a choice of two inline six-cylinder engines: a twin-cammer good for 225 horsepower or a twin-turbo version of the same that ups output by 95 horsepower.

This year, Toyota applies its Variable Valve Timing with Intelligence technology to the regularly aspirated inline-six engine, giving the base car improved horsepower and torque numbers.

The automotive press has absolutely gushed about the Supra driving experience. No doubt, this is a serious driving machine. However, we've noticed that Toyota has been having trouble lately creating attractive sport cars. The Celica is quite a good looking sportster, until the bulging eyes up front seemingly follow your every move as you round the hood. The image is one of a shark ready to strike, and you find yourself wishing you had a spear to jab into one of the headlights. The Supra is also a beautiful work of art, but the hyena-like front styling is disconcerting. The Supra has a wild-eyed look, and the huge air intake below the bumper needs only a row of white teeth to guarantee that small children would never pass within twenty feet of the front end. The rear, with its rows of science-project taillights, massive rear fascia, and obnoxious wing, is just too much. Why Toyota tacked this front and rear aberration onto an otherwise restrained and wonderfully styledbody is a mystery.

As usual, though, we have a theory. In the United States, the Supra's main market, there really aren't any public roads (save for some desolate desert highway) to use the Supra to its full potential. The stylists wanted the Supra to be noticed. They wanted it to sell. So they gave it 'Look at me!' styling to generate as much of a commotion at a supermarket parking lot as it would at 120 on Interstate 10. It works.

1998 Highlights

Variable Valve Timing with intelligence appears on the new Supra.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Toyota Supra.

5 star reviews: 89%
4 star reviews: 11%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.9 stars based on 18 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • appearance
  • engine
  • brakes
  • maintenance & parts

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, My own experience
SupraMkIV,

I've owned the car for 3 years and 2 months. Other than gasoline and an annual set of rear tires, I've not spent a dime on any issues. I get the radiator flushed annually, the transmission fluid was replaced at 45,000 miles, and its been a fun car to own. I've thought of having the brake fluid flushed, but I'm at 70,000 miles and the brakes have never been worked on.

5 out of 5 stars, I Want the Supra Back
Supra Enthusiast,

The Supra was like the best Sports car ever built. Better than camaro, corvette, mustang, whatever. They need to bring it back. You dont need to redesign it, no nothing. They just need to bring it back.

5 out of 5 stars, Best car ever
VeilSide,

Best car ever Best car ever Best car ever Best car ever Best car ever

4.875 out of 5 stars, Supra
REM,

This car is great, the speed ids beyond crazy, this car can easily burn anything else outhere.

Write a review

See all 18 reviews

Features & Specs

Turbo 2dr Coupe features & specs
Turbo 2dr Coupe
N/A
MPG 15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
320 hp @ 5600 rpm
2dr Coupe features & specs
2dr Coupe
N/A
MPG 17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
