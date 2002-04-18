Used 1998 Toyota Supra
- Fast, cool, and fun-to-drive. One of the cheapest exotics you can buy.
I've owned the car for 3 years and 2 months. Other than gasoline and an annual set of rear tires, I've not spent a dime on any issues. I get the radiator flushed annually, the transmission fluid was replaced at 45,000 miles, and its been a fun car to own. I've thought of having the brake fluid flushed, but I'm at 70,000 miles and the brakes have never been worked on.
The Supra was like the best Sports car ever built. Better than camaro, corvette, mustang, whatever. They need to bring it back. You dont need to redesign it, no nothing. They just need to bring it back.
Best car ever Best car ever Best car ever Best car ever Best car ever
This car is great, the speed ids beyond crazy, this car can easily burn anything else outhere.
|Turbo 2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|320 hp @ 5600 rpm
|2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|225 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
The least-expensive 1998 Toyota Supra is the 1998 Toyota Supra 2dr Coupe. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
Used 1998 Toyota Supra Overview
The Used 1998 Toyota Supra is offered in the following submodels: Supra Coupe. Available styles include Turbo 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe.
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1998 Toyota Supra and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1998 Supra 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
