Consumer Rating
(23)
1997 Toyota Supra Review

Pros & Cons

  • Expressive design, interior ergonomics, newly slashed prices, incredible amounts of turbo power
  • Expressive design, totally impractical car
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Looking like some kind of hybrid between an F-16, a Honda Prelude and a Ferrari F40, the wide-eyed Supra arrived late in 1993 to do battle with everything from the Nissan 300ZX to Lexus SC coupes. The wild exterior cloaks an austere but inviting cabin where the first order of business is driving. Under the hood, your choice of two inline six-cylinder engines: a twin-cammer good for 220 horsepower or a twin-turbo version of the same that ups output by 100 horsepower.

This year, Toyota returns the 6-speed manual to the Turbo model. All Supras are equipped with 15th anniversary decoration, including a rear spoiler and premium sound. Models with Sport Roof receive added standard features including leather seats and a 3-in-1 combo cassette and CD player. Turbos get the sport roof and polished alloy wheels added to the equipment roster.

Amazingly, these equipment adds were made despite massive price cuts. Base models are $9,000 cheaper than the 1996 equivalent. A Turbo with an automatic transmission runs $12,000 less than the 1996 sticker. Evidently, the retreat by Nissan and Mazda from the high-end sports car market, and fresh competition from Chevrolet, BMW and Porsche, convinced Toyota that if they wanted to sell any Supras at all, they'd better lower the price.

The automotive press has absolutely gushed about the Supra driving experience. No doubt, this is a serious driving machine. However, we've noticed that Toyota has been having trouble lately creating attractive sporting cars. The Celica is quite a good looking sportster, until the bulging eyes' up front seemingly follow your every move as you round the hood. The image is one of a shark ready to strike, and you find yourself wishing you had a spear to jab into one of the headlights. The Supra is also a beautiful work of art, but the hyena-like front styling is disconcerting. The Supra has a wild-eyed look, and the huge air intake below the bumper needs only a row of white teeth to guarantee that small children would never pass within twenty feet of the front end. The rear, with its rows of science-project taillights, massive rear fascia, and obnoxious wing, is just too much. Why Toyota tacked these front and rear aberrations onto an otherwise restrained and wonderfullystyled body is a mystery.

As usual, though, we have a theory. In the United States, the Supra's main market, there really aren't any public roads (save for some desolate desert highway) to use the Supra to its full potential. The stylists wanted the Supra to be noticed. They wanted it to sell. So they gave it Look at me!' styling to generate as much of a commotion at a supermarket parking lot as it would at 120 on Interstate 10. It works.

1997 Highlights

Turbo models get the six-speed manual transmission back, but the bigger news details massive price cuts. Turbos with automatics are $12,000 less expensive than last year! All Supras commemorate the nameplate's 15th anniversary with a rear spoiler, premium sound and special badging. Despite price cuts, equipment levels are enhanced across the board.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Toyota Supra.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
23 reviews
23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A classic worth keeping for one's lifetime
nyindallas,08/07/2009
From the second generation from the mid-80's the supra has been my dream car. I found this in 02 with about 22000 K on it. I was looking for a manual, but this was the cleanest Supra I could find. Not a scratch. In the last seven years it has been perfect. It never fails to please. Other than 1 02 sensor, I have not had a single problem. It has ample power w/o the turbo and it s amazing how well it hugs the road.
Toyota Supra Non Turbo Super White L.E.
ss5153,11/26/2002
Bought this car just recently, and I already received tons of compliments from strangers in the gas station. NICE CAR! IS IT A GT? WOW, LOOKS LIKE A FERRARI, SUPRA? WHAT IS THE MAKE OF IT? HA HA HA, FEELS GREAT TO KNOW THAT I OWN A PART OF THE BEST SPORTS CAR IN HISTORY.
THE ULTIMATE RACE CAR
SUPRADRIVER,05/04/2002
OK I HAVE A SUPRA STOCK IT WAS FAST! I DONT LIKE HOW YOU CANT FIT ANYONE IN THE BACK SEAT THEIR POINTLESS! BUT ITS STILL A GREAT CAR! THIS CAR IS THE ULTIMATE CAR IF YOU WANT A STREET RACING MONSTER!
Great sportscar
1Supra1,05/04/2002
The Toyota Supra RZ (or TT) is a realy great sportscar. The car has alot of real torque and horsepowers. The car looks really exotic and is fun to drive. Especially with it's FR configuration, burnouts and drifting is easy to do. If you want a corvette or mustang, go look for a Supra, maybe you'll change your mind!
See all 23 reviews of the 1997 Toyota Supra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
320 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1997 Toyota Supra features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1997 Toyota Supra

