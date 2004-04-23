Used 1996 Toyota Supra for Sale Near Me

5 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Supra Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 5 out of 5 listings
  • 1997 Toyota Supra
    used

    1997 Toyota Supra

    75,000 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $38,995

    Details
  • 1997 Toyota Supra
    used

    1997 Toyota Supra

    72,009 miles

    $68,888

    Details
  • 1997 Toyota Supra
    used

    1997 Toyota Supra

    39,916 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $69,800

    Details
  • 1998 Toyota Supra
    used

    1998 Toyota Supra

    39,111 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $99,990

    Details
  • 1998 Toyota Supra
    used

    1998 Toyota Supra

    68,741 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $69,800

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Supra searches:

Showing 1 - 5 out of 5 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Supra
  4. Used 1996 Toyota Supra

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Supra

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Supra
Overall Consumer Rating
53 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Supra
Jacob Gaytan,04/23/2004
I know everything about this car
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
Supra
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to