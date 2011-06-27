1995 Toyota Supra Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Roelof,08/04/2002
I never had a problem and drove the car very hard. Even raced it at the one lap of america. It handles great and is still to this day one of the best cars available. I own a Honda s2000, Toyota 4runner and a mazda rx-7 as well. The Supra is still the best car.
Team Camel,06/18/2002
The car has been my favorite car since childhood. I have one now and I love everything about the car but the only thing I would add is a turbo kit to make it more powerful since everything else is similar besides the big notice like the 5 speed transmission.
laz,07/06/2002
Holding value better than the Edmunds system thinks. Rarely seen on the street but bound to be noticed when it is. Docile when doing errands, but exhilerating when called upon. Good for long road trips and evening cruising alike. Seemingly small rear hatch is deceptive. Holds full grocery loads and even 8 foot long skis when they are placed from dashboard to tail down the center.
Turboman,10/20/2002
very fast, sporty, comfortable ride. The sound of a turbocharged vehicle is like no other. All I need now is a blow of valve.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
320 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
