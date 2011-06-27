  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Supra
  4. Used 1995 Toyota Supra
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

1995 Toyota Supra Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Toyota Supra for Sale
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Used Supra for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Toyota Supra.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Style, Stable & Fast
Roelof,08/04/2002
I never had a problem and drove the car very hard. Even raced it at the one lap of america. It handles great and is still to this day one of the best cars available. I own a Honda s2000, Toyota 4runner and a mazda rx-7 as well. The Supra is still the best car.
The power of the NA
Team Camel,06/18/2002
The car has been my favorite car since childhood. I have one now and I love everything about the car but the only thing I would add is a turbo kit to make it more powerful since everything else is similar besides the big notice like the 5 speed transmission.
All the performance, none of the pomp
laz,07/06/2002
Holding value better than the Edmunds system thinks. Rarely seen on the street but bound to be noticed when it is. Docile when doing errands, but exhilerating when called upon. Good for long road trips and evening cruising alike. Seemingly small rear hatch is deceptive. Holds full grocery loads and even 8 foot long skis when they are placed from dashboard to tail down the center.
Review
Turboman,10/20/2002
very fast, sporty, comfortable ride. The sound of a turbocharged vehicle is like no other. All I need now is a blow of valve.
See all 7 reviews of the 1995 Toyota Supra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
320 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 1995 Toyota Supra features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Toyota Supra

Used 1995 Toyota Supra Overview

The Used 1995 Toyota Supra is offered in the following submodels: Supra Coupe. Available styles include Turbo 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Toyota Supra?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Toyota Supras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Toyota Supra for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Toyota Supra.

Can't find a used 1995 Toyota Supras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Supra for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $7,572.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $12,319.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Supra for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,075.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,853.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Toyota Supra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Supra lease specials

Related Used 1995 Toyota Supra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles