Consumer Rating
(4)
1992 Toyota Supra Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Automatic transmission gets revised shift points.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Toyota Supra.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Perfection
Kevin,09/08/2005
When I first drove this car, i was speechless. The car has such an agressive style look to it. The acceleration is great, it can go smoothly and power will kick in when you would want it to. The interior is great, and exterior is awesome. I have never purchased such a great car in my life.
Supra Review
CrzyRidr78,03/05/2003
this car i one of the few cars that i've driven and had tons of fun. it has plenty of power for those speed junkies like me
Best toyota ever
grenadian,05/22/2010
Had the 85,87,90, and now 92. Fast car with quickest shifts ever. Faster than a lot of modern day cars. Great struts and straight six engine. 7mge non turbo. Don't lower too much or might get stuck on car wash (happened twice).
Beautiful
Christian Carter ,05/18/2004
needs to be more Tuner Friendly, like the MK4's.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1992 Toyota Supra features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Toyota Supra

Used 1992 Toyota Supra Overview

The Used 1992 Toyota Supra is offered in the following submodels: Supra Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback, and Turbo 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Toyota Supra?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Which used 1992 Toyota Supras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Toyota Supra for sale near.

Can't find a used 1992 Toyota Supras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Supra for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,613.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,273.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Supra for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $13,517.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,967.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Toyota Supra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

