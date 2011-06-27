1992 Toyota Supra Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$5,183 - $11,449
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Automatic transmission gets revised shift points.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Kevin,09/08/2005
When I first drove this car, i was speechless. The car has such an agressive style look to it. The acceleration is great, it can go smoothly and power will kick in when you would want it to. The interior is great, and exterior is awesome. I have never purchased such a great car in my life.
CrzyRidr78,03/05/2003
this car i one of the few cars that i've driven and had tons of fun. it has plenty of power for those speed junkies like me
grenadian,05/22/2010
Had the 85,87,90, and now 92. Fast car with quickest shifts ever. Faster than a lot of modern day cars. Great struts and straight six engine. 7mge non turbo. Don't lower too much or might get stuck on car wash (happened twice).
Christian Carter ,05/18/2004
needs to be more Tuner Friendly, like the MK4's.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
232 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
