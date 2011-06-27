Vehicle overview

When it debuted three years ago, the Subaru B9 Tribeca seemed like your typical offbeat Subaru. Oftentimes, being different is good -- nothing wrong with a little individuality, right? But this midsize crossover's styling was heavily criticized, and its sluggish performance and relatively cramped cabin didn't help matters, either. The 2009 Subaru Tribeca (the "B9" part of the name was dropped for 2008), however, carries over last year's well-advised changes that included new front and rear styling, a more powerful engine and revised suspension tuning. But the Tribeca still has many inherent faults that make it a lackluster choice for a midsize crossover.

Subaru's Tribeca isn't without some charm. With class-competitive performance and a somewhat smaller size than most of its midsize rivals, the Tribeca is peppy enough and fairly easy to maneuver in crowded parking lots and on city streets. Of course, the standard all-wheel drive also provides confidence when driving in foul weather. And though its slow steering and soft suspension mean the Tribeca is no athlete, it compensates with a smooth and quiet ride.

The chief downside of the Tribeca is its tight seating, something that couldn't be remedied with the recent reskin and power boost. Although the second row is acceptable for kids, taller teenagers and adults will find leg- and hiproom lacking. And the third-row seat is essentially a token gesture to the marketing team, as it accommodates only the smallest of small fries. Even tall drivers will find the seating position uncomfortable due to the lack of a telescoping steering wheel.

For families that typically use all three rows, the 2009 Tribeca falls short and thus is hard for us to recommend. We'd instead steer you toward more spacious mid-to-full-size crossover SUVs such as the Buick Enclave/Chevrolet Traverse/GMC Acadia/Saturn Outlook triplets, Hyundai Veracruz, Mazda CX-9 and Toyota Highlander. These competitors offer more expansive interiors, and some of them cost less and handle better, too.