Estimated values
2009 Subaru Tribeca Special Edition 5-Pass 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,342
|$5,921
|$6,875
|Clean
|$4,086
|$5,564
|$6,449
|Average
|$3,575
|$4,849
|$5,598
|Rough
|$3,064
|$4,135
|$4,747
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Tribeca 7-Pass 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,301
|$5,871
|$6,819
|Clean
|$4,048
|$5,517
|$6,397
|Average
|$3,541
|$4,808
|$5,553
|Rough
|$3,035
|$4,100
|$4,708
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Tribeca Special Edition 7-Pass 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,382
|$5,970
|$6,930
|Clean
|$4,124
|$5,609
|$6,500
|Average
|$3,608
|$4,889
|$5,642
|Rough
|$3,092
|$4,169
|$4,784
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Tribeca Limited 5-Pass 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,299
|$6,054
|$7,114
|Clean
|$4,046
|$5,689
|$6,674
|Average
|$3,539
|$4,958
|$5,793
|Rough
|$3,033
|$4,228
|$4,912
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Tribeca Limited 7-Pass 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,975
|$5,007
|$5,634
|Clean
|$3,741
|$4,705
|$5,285
|Average
|$3,273
|$4,101
|$4,587
|Rough
|$2,805
|$3,496
|$3,890
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Tribeca 5-Pass 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,148
|$5,698
|$6,635
|Clean
|$3,904
|$5,354
|$6,224
|Average
|$3,416
|$4,667
|$5,402
|Rough
|$2,927
|$3,979
|$4,581
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Tribeca Limited 7-Pass 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,296
|$6,421
|$7,701
|Clean
|$4,043
|$6,034
|$7,224
|Average
|$3,537
|$5,259
|$6,271
|Rough
|$3,031
|$4,484
|$5,317
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Tribeca Limited 5-Pass 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,528
|$5,874
|$6,689
|Clean
|$4,261
|$5,520
|$6,275
|Average
|$3,728
|$4,811
|$5,447
|Rough
|$3,195
|$4,102
|$4,618
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Tribeca Limited 7-Pass 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Seat DVD, Nav (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,006
|$5,166
|$5,871
|Clean
|$3,770
|$4,855
|$5,508
|Average
|$3,298
|$4,231
|$4,780
|Rough
|$2,826
|$3,608
|$4,053