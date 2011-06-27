  1. Home
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Tribeca Special Edition 5-Pass 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,342$5,921$6,875
Clean$4,086$5,564$6,449
Average$3,575$4,849$5,598
Rough$3,064$4,135$4,747
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Tribeca 7-Pass 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,301$5,871$6,819
Clean$4,048$5,517$6,397
Average$3,541$4,808$5,553
Rough$3,035$4,100$4,708
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Tribeca Special Edition 7-Pass 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,382$5,970$6,930
Clean$4,124$5,609$6,500
Average$3,608$4,889$5,642
Rough$3,092$4,169$4,784
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Tribeca Limited 5-Pass 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,299$6,054$7,114
Clean$4,046$5,689$6,674
Average$3,539$4,958$5,793
Rough$3,033$4,228$4,912
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Tribeca Limited 7-Pass 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,975$5,007$5,634
Clean$3,741$4,705$5,285
Average$3,273$4,101$4,587
Rough$2,805$3,496$3,890
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Tribeca 5-Pass 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,148$5,698$6,635
Clean$3,904$5,354$6,224
Average$3,416$4,667$5,402
Rough$2,927$3,979$4,581
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Tribeca Limited 7-Pass 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,296$6,421$7,701
Clean$4,043$6,034$7,224
Average$3,537$5,259$6,271
Rough$3,031$4,484$5,317
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Tribeca Limited 5-Pass 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,528$5,874$6,689
Clean$4,261$5,520$6,275
Average$3,728$4,811$5,447
Rough$3,195$4,102$4,618
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Tribeca Limited 7-Pass 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Seat DVD, Nav (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,006$5,166$5,871
Clean$3,770$4,855$5,508
Average$3,298$4,231$4,780
Rough$2,826$3,608$4,053
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Subaru Tribeca on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Subaru Tribeca with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,904 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,354 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Tribeca is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Subaru Tribeca with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,904 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,354 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Subaru Tribeca, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Subaru Tribeca with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,904 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,354 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Subaru Tribeca. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Subaru Tribeca and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Subaru Tribeca ranges from $2,927 to $6,635, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Subaru Tribeca is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.