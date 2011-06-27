  1. Home
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Review

Pros & Cons

  • Seven-passenger seating, standard all-wheel drive, swift acceleration, all essential safety features come standard, most refined Subaru vehicle to date.
  • Unusual styling may limit mass appeal, less third-row and cargo room than competitors, soft handling, pricey for a Subaru.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A step up in size and luxury from the Outback, the 2006 B9 Tribeca is a logical progression of the Subaru model lineup with all of the right stuff to take on its toughest competition in the crossover SUV segment.

Vehicle overview

The 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca is an SUV with optional seven-passenger seating that's designed to go up against the Toyota Highlander and the Honda Pilot. With its slight wheel flares, high rear beltline and snubbed front end and airplane-shaped grille, the Tribeca SUV is the first Subaru vehicle to receive new design elements that are expected to carry over to future models.

Its unusual name is not without real meaning, B stands for boxer engine, and nine is an internal chassis designation. It is also the largest and most expensive Subaru ever, with prices starting over $30,000 for the five-passenger model and over $37,000 for a seven-passenger Tribeca Limited. The B9 Tribeca is based on a stretched and widened version of the Subaru Outback platform. The new body structure is 22-percent more rigid, with a 55-percent increase in bending stiffness. That taut structure combines with a revised front suspension and a new double-wishbone rear suspension, which replaces the Outback's multilink setup, to provide a compliant ride.

The Subaru B9 Tribeca easily soaks up bumps, even over a rutted stretch of dirt and gravel road. Like all Subaru vehicles, the Tribeca is offered with only all-wheel drive. Power comes from the same 3.0-liter horizontally opposed boxer six-cylinder engine also found in the Outback. It's rated at 250 hp and 219 pound-feet of torque. The engine is mated to a highly modified version of the Outback's five-speed automatic transmission equipped with SportShift to allow manual shifting. Available in both five- and seven-passenger models, and in base or Limited trim, an elegant dash lays out more features than ever before available in a Subaru, including a stunning touchscreen GPS navigation system on the upper Limited trim.

Standard is a 100-watt single CD/MP3 stereo with six speakers, while the Limited model upgrades to a 160-watt unit with in-dash six-disc CD changer with MP3 compatibility, eight upgraded speakers and a subwoofer. Second-row passengers will have no trouble getting comfortable with 34.3 inches of legroom, plus their seatbacks recline. Unfortunately, those in the third row aren't as lucky. With its limited legroom and obstacle course entry which forces passengers to climb over the corner of the second row, the third-row seat is for occasional use only. With its features combined, the 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca offers an impressive overall package. Subaru's competent boxer engine and all-wheel-drive system combined with a lengthy list of standard safety equipment and a luxurious, feature-laden interior make this new flagship a vehicle worth considering, even among the top competitors.

2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca models

The Subaru B9 Tribeca SUV comes in five- or seven-passenger seating configurations with either base or Limited trim. Base five-passenger Tribecas come with a 100-watt AM/FM single-disc CD player, power front seats, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power moonroof and a tire-pressure monitoring system. The five-passenger Tribeca Limited adds leather seating and a 160-watt stereo with six-disc CD changer. Base seven-passenger Tribecas advance to a 50/50-split rear seat and heated front seats. Seven-passenger Tribeca Limiteds can be upgraded to include a navigation system, rear DVD entertainment system, or both.

2006 Highlights

Subaru introduces its new flagship vehicle, the seven-passenger Subaru B9 Tribeca. It's a car-based SUV designed off a stretched version of the Legacy/Outback platform.

Performance & mpg

The all-wheel-drive B9 Tribeca uses the same 250-hp 3.0-liter horizontally opposed boxer six-cylinder engine found in the Outback mated to a highly modified version of the Outback's five-speed automatic transmission equipped with SportShift to allow manual shifting.

Safety

On the Subaru B9 Tribeca, everything relevant to safety is standard, including four-channel/four-sensor brakes with ABS and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD). Also standard is traction and stability controls, seat side-impact airbags and dual-stage deployment airbags in the front with an occupancy detector for the passenger seat, plus side curtain airbags to protect rear passengers. Crash test scores are not yet available.

Driving

Even with the Tribeca's substantial weight of 4,200-plus pounds, it's never at a loss for power. There's plenty of midrange muscle, and the Subie easily tackles varying road terrain. Subaru automatics have a tendency to hunt for gears during mountainous driving, but this is not the case in the Tribeca, as its reprogrammed transmission holds low gears when needed without early upshifts. Steering, however, is a bit light for a vehicle of such girth, which accentuates the Tribeca's heft. On the road, the 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca drives like a big, heavy truck.

Interior

All rear-seat riders are bound to enjoy the optional rear 9-inch DVD entertainment system with two sets of wireless headphones, remote control and auxiliary input for video games, an option on the seven-passenger Tribeca Limited. A 50/50-split third-row bench and 40/20/40-split second-row are standard, but cargo capacity is limited to 8.3 cubic feet with all seats up and expands to 37.6 cubic feet with the third row folded flat and 74.4 cubes with the second-row seatbacks folded forward. The Highlander and the Pilot offer a fair bit more.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca.

5(73%)
4(18%)
3(7%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
194 reviews
See all 194 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Timing Chains break - No support from Subaru
ob108,06/20/2013
This comment is dated, but I was looking for a recall notice. While your story is not a good one, here is one better. Less than 84000 miles on it when the timing chain fails. That cause the cam gear to fail and the dealer says they don't replace timing chains they replace motrs if they fail Scary I thought. I fix it and $2400 lighter it was running again only to find out that the main bearing was damaged and cannot be fixed. That's why the replace motors. You would think that Subaru would stand behind one of their most expensive models. Nope I am on my own. To them I thank them for eduacating me that I will never trust them again.
Our Experience After 6 Years & 70k Miles
pbfoot,04/28/2015
Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/DVD, Nav, Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
True and unbiased. Picked up our B9 Tribeca in 2009 with 30k miles as a family car for a young, active family. Drawn in by its AWD, NAV, DVD and 7-Passenger seating. Drove until 2015 with 100k miles. Car was mostly reliable until recently when the problems forced us to unload. It originally felt solid, well built, safe, with a quiet interior. Over time, its weaknesses became apparent, and shakes and rattles piled up. I agree with others' headlight complaint. So poor it was dangerous to drive at night. Service is expensive. The car is so rare that dealer service and oil changes are a must. Suspension and drivetrain components started needing replacement by 100k. 100% would not buy again.
Great...for a while.
Bianca,02/27/2018
Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav, Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
Bought this car used in 2013 with about 78k. This was the first car I bought on my own! Previously had a 1998 Chevy cavalier (my first car I got in high school)! The subaru was a 7 passenger, limited, grey interior, with navigation. I LOVED this car when I first bought it. It was comfy, roomy, and had everything I needed and more! In 2015 my check engine light came on, the car would shake horribly, and completely struggled to accelerate...uh oh! But, problems are to be expected in a 9 year old car! Took it to a local shop to see what the problem was. Store owner claimed to love this vehicle and knows all about them...yeah...! Told me it was the battery connection and changed the battery for me. Great! Check engine light turned off, shaking stopped, accelerating went back to normal. I’m good to go, or so I thought. Nope! I live in Nebraska and the weather can change at the drop of a hat. Began raining one day, about two weeks later, and all the problems came back. Took it back to the shop twice before they decided to shut down their store without notice and without actually fixing the problem. Cool, what a waste of $500. Whatever, problem came and went as the weather changed for over a year. Weird, but apparently this vehicle is notorious for that, according to other reviews and subaru forums. Fast forward to 2017. The problem continued to come and go, but now the car was over heating and air conditioning wasn’t working (in the awesome heat of the summer - had upper 90’s this summer). Yay! Took it to multiple Subaru mechanics and NO ONE I mean NO ONE could figure out the problems. Kept driving, probably dumb, but oh well. Finally the power steering went out...while I was getting onto the highway. Let it sit for two weeks or more while I looked at buying a car. Well, as I was taking it in to be traded in it literally shut off, like the entire thing. Wouldn’t drive, lights turned off, compass on rear view mirror had all the lines flashing with it making no actual letter, wouldn’t accelerate, and lord knows what else was happening (I was in panic mode because I was on a main road). Finally had it towed to a local Subaru specialty shop and a NON-Subaru mechanic figured it out! Turns out the previous shaking was caused by a bad spark plug, like the wiring inside. The rest of the problems were caused by the serpentine belt going out (just under $300 for parts and labor). Car was back up and running, until about a month later when the check engine light came on again. Took it to autozone to check the code...it was the 3rd spark plug again which was causing me to drive on five cylinders instead of six. Light never turned off (since about November 2017), then started over heating again and the inside of the car was not warming up...aka, my windows wouldn’t defrost...in the middle of winter, cool, literally! Anyways, decided to go with a Honda CR-V this time around due to the massive headaches this thing was causing me. I turned in the keys with about 151k. Overall, it’s a good car, but left me with massive headaches when no one could figure out how to fix the problems. Last note, the car does not get 18/23 mpg. It’s more like 12/15. I was averaging 13 mpg since I drive highway (which bottlenecks during rush hour) and city. Will I buy a Subaru in the future, I don’t know. If I do, it’ll be a legacy or Forester or a more “popular” car because parts are VERY LIMITED in the States for this vehicle. Hope this was helpful for someone looking into this vehicle!
Huge Disappointment!
Unhappy,04/29/2009
Boy, am I disappointed and angry. This B9 started breaking down at approximately 40,000 miles and has not run properly since, despite four trips to the dealership. I lost all compression and had to have 2 Valve intakes, 2 valve exchanges, 13 o rings, and several gaskets replaced. It took two breakdowns to get this fixed. Now, one cylinder is not functioning. The dealership is not wanting to admit that this is a lemon and replace it as they should. I have contacted the national Subaru corporation for all the good it will do me. Be careful if you buy this auto. You too could get stuck with a lemon.
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More About This Model

Move over WRX, there's a new kid on the Subaru block, and it's about to steal your thunder.

Having cleared the performance hurdle with the 227-horsepower WRX and the 300-hp WRX STi, the Japanese automaker is moving on to the midsize SUV market with the 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca, a seven-passenger vehicle designed to go up against the Honda Pilot and the Toyota Highlander.

About the size of a Lexus RX 330, the Tribeca, which goes on sale this summer, is the first Subaru to speak the brand's new design language. With its slight wheel flares, high rear beltline, snubbed front end and airplane-shaped grille, the Tribeca's look isn't for everyone, but it will be for every Subaru. Expect elements of the Tribeca's look to carry to other models.

The Tribeca is also the largest and most expensive Subaru ever, with prices starting at $30,695 for the five-passenger model and topping out at $37,695 for a seven-passenger Tribeca Limited.

An Outback Underneath
Unfortunately encumbered with a double-barreled name — "B" stands for "boxer engine," and nine is an internal chassis designation — the B9 Tribeca is based on a stretched and widened version of the Subaru Outback platform. The new body structure is 22-percent more rigid, with a 55-percent increase in bending stiffness.

That taut structure combines with a revised front suspension and a new double-wishbone rear suspension, which replaces the Outback's multilink setup, to provide a compliant ride. The Tribeca easily soaks up bumps, even over a rutted stretch of dirt and gravel road.

Power and Weight
Like all Subarus, the Tribeca is offered with only all-wheel drive. Power comes from the same 3.0-liter horizontally opposed "boxer" six-cylinder engine found in the Outback. It's rated at 250 hp and 219 pound-feet of torque.

The engine is mated to a highly modified version of the Outback's five-speed automatic transmission equipped with SportShift to allow manual shifting. Past experience in the Outback found its shifter continuously hunting for gears during mountainous driving. This was not the case in the Tribeca, its transmission held a low gear steadily during steep ascents, without early upshifts.

Even with the Tribeca's substantial weight of 4,200-plus pounds, it's never at a loss for power. There's plenty of midrange muscle and the Subie easily tackled a lengthy, steep hill climb during a light off-road exercise.

Steering, however, was a bit light for a vehicle of such girth, which accentuates the Tribeca's heft. On the road, this feels like a big, heavy truck.

EPA ratings have not been released, but during our 100-mile test-drive, the trip computer calculated our consumption at 20.7 miles per gallon.

Safety Comes Standard
On the Subaru B9 Tribeca, everything relevant to safety is standard, including four-channel/four-sensor antilock brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD).

Also standard are traction and stability controls, seat-mounted side-impact airbags and dual-stage deployment airbags in the front with an occupancy detector for the passenger seat, plus side curtain airbags to protect rear passengers. By comparison, the Toyota Highlander's head curtain costs an extra $650, an option which is not available on the Honda Pilot.

Near Lexus Luxury
Subaru has shown signs of luxury intent in the 2005 Legacy and Outback models, but really brings the upscale look and comfort home in the B9 Tribeca.

Available in both five- and seven-passenger models in base or Limited trim, the Tribeca sports an elegant dash with more features than ever before available in a Subaru. One example is a stunning touchscreen GPS navigation system that's optional ($2,000) on the seven-seat Limited. Standard on the base is a 100-watt single CD/MP3 stereo with six speakers, while the Limited model upgrades to a 160-watt unit featuring an in-dash six-disc CD changer, MP3 compatibility, eight upgraded speakers and a subwoofer.

Second-row passengers will have no trouble getting comfortable thanks to 34.3 inches of legroom and reclining seatbacks, but those in the third row aren't as lucky. With its limited legroom and obstacle course entry which forces passengers to climb over the corner of the second row, the third-row seat is for occasional use only.

All rear-seat riders are bound to enjoy the optional 9-inch DVD entertainment system with two sets of wireless headphones, remote control and auxiliary input for video games, an option that will add $1,800 to a seven-passenger Tribeca.

On seven-seaters, a 50/50-split third-row bench and 40/20/40-split second row are standard, but cargo capacity is limited to 8.3 cubic feet with all seats up and expands to 37.6 cubic feet with the third row folded flat and 74.4 cubes with the second-row seatbacks folded forward. The Highlander and the Pilot offer a fair bit more.

All the Right Stuff
Some might simply consider the Tribeca late to an already crowded game. Subaru, however, calls the B9 "progressive."

After a couple of hundred miles behind the wheel, we still wouldn't call the Subaru B9 Tribeca progressive, but agree it offers an impressive overall package. Subaru's competent boxer engine and all-wheel-drive system combined with a lengthy list of standard safety equipment and a luxurious, feature-laden interior make this new flagship a vehicle worth considering, even among the top competitors.

Used 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Overview

The Used 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca is offered in the following submodels: B9 Tribeca SUV. Available styles include Ltd. 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A), Ltd. 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A), Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/DVD, Nav, Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A), Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/DVD, Nav, Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A), Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A), Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A), Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav, Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A), Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav, Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A), Ltd. 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav, Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A), Ltd. 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav, Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/DVD, Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A), Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/DVD, Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A), Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/DVD, Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A), and 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/DVD, Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Limited 5-Passenger is priced between $2,661 and$4,900 with odometer readings between 133093 and197056 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Subaru B9 Tribecas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2006 B9 Tribecas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,661 and mileage as low as 133093 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca.

Can't find a used 2006 Subaru B9 Tribecas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru B9 Tribeca for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,961.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,177.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru B9 Tribeca for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,324.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $16,688.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

