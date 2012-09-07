Used 2012 Subaru Tribeca for Sale Near Me
40 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 81,471 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,295
- Not Provided1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,495
- 97,801 milesDelivery Available*
$13,990
- 95,875 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,900
- 77,917 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,977$423 Below Market
- 145,493 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
- 163,713 miles
$8,990
- Not Provided1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,988
- 117,982 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,981
- 172,359 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- 161,601 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,975
- 82,563 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,999
- 102,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,511
- 146,637 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 163,580 miles
$8,421
- 85,128 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,791
- 103,822 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,811
- 144,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Subaru Tribeca searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Tribeca
Read recent reviews for the Subaru Tribeca
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.52 Reviews
Report abuse
laurenceray,07/09/2012
My 4th Subaru and first Tribeca. I live in Australia and vehicle specs different to USA and Europe. Issues are, no fold back mirrors, not reversing sensors, no digital speed, no auto on/off headlights, no rear fog light/s, steering wheel not adjustiable for in and out, unable to program Sat Nav to show vehicle speed roadway speed and set over speed warning or other warnings. Also only able to install 'whereis' GPS software which cost AU$295 for a one year map. Subaru and Kenwood refused to re-program or show me how to re-program unit. No alarm system and not 'pre-wired' as advertised and then went back on deal to pay for alarm if I paid for fitting. Subaru lied and no after sales support.
Related Subaru Tribeca info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Subaru Ascent Naperville IL
- Used Subaru Impreza Tucson AZ
- Used Subaru Crosstrek Springfield MO
- Used Subaru Forester Fort Wayne IN
- Used Subaru Crosstrek Lansing MI
- Used Subaru Ascent Worcester MA
- Used Subaru Impreza Vancouver WA
- Used Subaru Ascent San Jose CA
- Used Subaru Impreza Sioux Falls SD
- Used Subaru Legacy Hartford CT
Shop used model years by city
- Used Subaru Legacy 2018 Fort Collins CO
- Used Subaru Impreza 2017 Chandler AZ
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2015 Ann Arbor MI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.