Used 2012 Subaru Tribeca for Sale Near Me

40 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Tribeca Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 40 listings
  • 2012 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited in Silver
    used

    2012 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited

    81,471 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,295

    Details
  • 2012 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited in Gray
    used

    2012 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,495

    Details
  • 2012 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited in Gray
    used

    2012 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited

    97,801 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $13,990

    Details
  • 2012 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited in Gray
    used

    2012 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited

    95,875 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,900

    Details
  • 2013 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited in Gray
    used

    2013 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited

    77,917 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,977

    $423 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited in White
    used

    2011 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited

    145,493 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2011 Subaru Tribeca
    used

    2011 Subaru Tribeca

    163,713 miles

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2011 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited in Gray
    used

    2011 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,988

    Details
  • 2013 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited in Red
    used

    2013 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited

    117,982 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $13,981

    Details
  • 2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited in Red
    used

    2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited

    172,359 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited

    161,601 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,975

    Details
  • 2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited in Silver
    used

    2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited

    82,563 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,999

    Details
  • 2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited in Black
    used

    2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited

    102,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,511

    Details
  • 2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Premium in Light Blue
    used

    2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Premium

    146,637 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited

    163,580 miles

    $8,421

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited in Black
    used

    2014 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited

    85,128 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,791

    Details
  • 2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Touring in Light Blue
    used

    2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Touring

    103,822 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,811

    Details
  • 2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Touring in Light Blue
    used

    2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Touring

    144,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Subaru Tribeca searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 40 listings
  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Tribeca
  4. Used 2012 Subaru Tribeca

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Tribeca

Read recent reviews for the Subaru Tribeca
Overall Consumer Rating
3.52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 4
    (50%)
  • 3
    (50%)
SUBARU TRIBECA LET DOWN BY SUBARU
laurenceray,07/09/2012
My 4th Subaru and first Tribeca. I live in Australia and vehicle specs different to USA and Europe. Issues are, no fold back mirrors, not reversing sensors, no digital speed, no auto on/off headlights, no rear fog light/s, steering wheel not adjustiable for in and out, unable to program Sat Nav to show vehicle speed roadway speed and set over speed warning or other warnings. Also only able to install 'whereis' GPS software which cost AU$295 for a one year map. Subaru and Kenwood refused to re-program or show me how to re-program unit. No alarm system and not 'pre-wired' as advertised and then went back on deal to pay for alarm if I paid for fitting. Subaru lied and no after sales support.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Subaru
Tribeca
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Subaru Tribeca info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.