Used 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 74,236 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,995$5,829 Below Market
Taylor Kia of Findlay - Findlay / Ohio
<b>Equipment</b> See what's behind you with the back up camera on this unit. This unit is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. This vehicle features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. Quickly unlock the vehicle with keyless entry. This Chevrolet Avalanche has an elegant black exterior finish. The gas and brake pedals adjust allowing you to fine-tune them for personal fit and comfort. Greater towing safety becomes standard with the installed trailer brake. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in it is easy with the climate control system. It has four wheel drive capabilities. This model has a 5.3 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The FlexFuel capability of this 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche allows you to select fuel depending on the price of E85 versus gasoline. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on this Chevrolet Avalanche. The traction control system on this 1/2 ton pickup instantly senses tire slippage and executes minute power adjustments to maintain traction at all speeds. <b>Packages</b> ALL-STAR EDITION: includes (DD8) inside rearview auto-dimming mirror; (DL3) outside heated power-adjustable; power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming mirrors; additional 9 months of XM Radio service; (RCS) 4 - 20" x 8.5" (50.8 cm x 21.6 cm) polished aluminum wheels; (K5L) Heavy-Duty Trailering Package; (V22) bright chrome grille insert; chrome door handles and chrome grille. CONVENIENCE PACKAGE: includes (JF4) power-adjustable pedals; (AP3) remote vehicle starter system; (UD7) Rear Parking Assist; (UVC) Rear Vision Camera; (VGE) rear color-keyed fascia and (DRC) inside rearview mirror. TRAILERING PACKAGE; HEAVY-DUTY: includes (GU6) 3.42 rear axle ratio; (KNP) external transmission oil cooler and (KC4) engine oil cooler; provides increased trailering capabilities. COOLING: EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER. COOLING: EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER. TRANSFER CASE: ACTIVE; 2-SPEED ELECTRONIC AUTOTRAC. DIFFERENTIAL: HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR. TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER. LPO: THEFT-DETERRENT WHEEL. FASCIA: REAR COLOR-KEYED. GRILLE INSERT: BRIGHT CHROME. FOG LAMPS: FRONT; HALOGEN. MIRRORS: OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE; POWER-FOLDING AND DRIVER-SIDE AUTO-DIMMING. LICENSE PLATE PROVISION: FRONT. PEDALS: POWER-ADJUSTABLE FOR ACCELERATOR AND BRAKE. REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM. MIRROR: INSIDE REARVIEW. REAR VISION CAMERA. REAR PARKING ASSIST: ULTRASONIC. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKEE72CG200847
Stock: F11697A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 101,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,999$6,420 Below Market
North Hills Auto Mall - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKFE7XCG217126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,589 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,495$3,995 Below Market
Autolocity Motors - Ogden / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKFE73CG114081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,569 milesGreat Deal
$21,999$1,759 Below Market
Bob Allen Nissan - Danville / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKGE71CG164371
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,803 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,500$2,328 Below Market
LaFontaine Buick GMC - Highland / Michigan
The Family Deal It's not just what you get, it's how you feel. 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 LS Silver Ice Metallic 4WD Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Bluetooth / Handsfree Calling, Local Trade, 4WD 4 Wheel Drive, Avalanche 1500 LS, 4D Crew Cab, 4WD. At LaFontaine our mission is to build lifelong relationships that connect families, strengthen communities and personalize the automotive experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKEE70CG202239
Stock: 20G4227A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 70,346 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,998$2,863 Below Market
Billion Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Bozeman / Montana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKEE75CG164474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,450 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,298$323 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado
Lpo; 22" (55.9 Cm) 6-Spoke Split Chrome Wheels Entertainment System; Rear Seat Dvd Player Assist Steps; Power-Retractable Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Trailering Package; Heavy-Duty Engine Block Heater Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Body-Colored Exterior Components Cooling; External Engine Oil Cooler Cooling; External Transmission Oil Cooler Ebony; Custom Perforated Leather-Appointed Engine; Vortec 5.3L V8 Sfi Flexfuel Ltz Preferred Equipment Group Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket Silver Ice Metallic Tires; P285/45R22; All Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Wheel; Interim 22" This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ and many others like it at AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Quality and prestige abound with this Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ. At home in the country and in the city, this 2012 4WD Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ has been wonderfully refined to handle any occasion. Smooth steering, superior acceleration and a supple ride are just a few of its qualities. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ is in a league of its own Feel at ease with your purchase of this Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ, The service records are included allowing you to truly know what you're buying. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Chevrolet Avalanche makes it one of the nicest you'll find. The incredible 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ is an invigorating performance machine that will pump adrenaline into any driver who dares to take the wheel. Do you really need any other reason to want one? Treat yourself to a wonderful driving experience in this wel- optioned Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ. Equipped with the latest in driver comforts, this Chevrolet is the benchmark of modern automotive engineering. More information about the 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche: The 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche's design is virtually unique in the market. It attempts to solve both passenger-hauling needs and cargo-hauling needs with a single truck. There's almost nothing else quite like the Avalanche's folding mid-gate in the market-- it allows the bed to be expanded only when needed and have more interior space the rest of the time. Overall, handling and ride quality are a step above what might be expected in a full-size pickup and the cabin has a refined feel with top-notch materials. Towing capacity is an impressive 8,100 pounds. Interesting features of this model are ride and handling relative to other trucks, comfortable interior appointments, Flexible and unique mid-gate arrangement, and towing prowess All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKGE78CG227112
Stock: CG227112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 138,606 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$14,990
Fred Anderson Toyota - Raleigh / North Carolina
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Only One Owner and Accident Free Carfax!!, Alloy wheels / Premium Wheels, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Local Trade, Keyless Entry, Trailer Hitch, 6-Speed Automatic. Recent Arrival! 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 LS RWD Summit White 6-Speed AutomaticAwards: * JD Power APEAL StudyWe will buy your car and pay top dollar for it, even if you don't buy ours!! All pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives, and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Please call or email for complete vehicle specific information. (919) 787-0099.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LS with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNMCEE02CG141402
Stock: CG141402P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 99,158 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,899$579 Below Market
Bill Cram Chevrolet - Seneca Falls / New York
Bluetooth, Hands-free Cellphone, 2-Speed Active Transfer Case, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, Heavy-Duty Air-to-Oil External Engine Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Air-to-Oil External Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, USB Port, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver Manual Lumbar Control, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Floor Console, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front High-Back Reclining Bucket Seats, Front Passenger Seat Adjusters, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LS, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, 2-Speed Active Transfer Case, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, Heavy-Duty Air-to-Oil External Engine Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Air-to-Oil External Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, USB Port. Victory Red LS Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel Odometer is 34263 miles below market average! Awards: * JD Power APEAL Study At Bill Cram Chevrolet your satisfaction comes first. Call now to schedule a test drive. (315)-539-9272 www.billcramchevrolet.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKEE71CG199061
Stock: 39219B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-14-2019
- 111,903 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,900
Auto Mart Quality Trucks & Cars - Derry / New Hampshire
2012 Chevrolet Avalanche.* Fanatically kept and maintained.* Clean Car Fax with impeccable service history.* All new brake pads and rotors recent tires.* Gorgeous granite blue paint.* Dent ding and rust free.* Non smoker no pets. * Spotless charcoal cloth seating carpets and upholstery trim.* Weather Tech floor mats.* Inside the bed shows like new. * Runs and drives excellent.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKEE74CG232974
Stock: AM2709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,296 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$20,500
Dralle Chevrolet Buick GMC - Watseka / Illinois
LTZ trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 21 MPG Hwy/15 MPG City! Navigation, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, DVD Entertainment System, 4x4, Trailer Hitch, Running Boards, Alloy Wheels, SUN, ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS P... CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, 4x4, Heated Seat, Cooled Seat, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats, Heated/Cooled Seats Rear Seat Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: SUN, ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE includes additional 9 months of SiriusXM Satellite Radio and NavTraffic service, (CF5) power sunroof, (UYS) Audio system with navigation, AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo with CD player, (UVC) Rear Vision Camera and (U42) rear seat DVD entertainment system, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT DVD PLAYER with remote control, overhead display, 2 sets of wireless infrared headphones, auxiliary audio/video jacks, remote game plug-in and mute button in overhead console, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER 7-inch touch-screen Color Interface Display (CID), 80 GB Hard Drive, with navigation and voice recognition, USB port, MP3 playback capability, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume, time shift recording capability, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL with Active Fuel Management "A Chevy Suburban with a pickup bed, the Avalanche is a useful, if odd WHY BUY FROM US: Dralle Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac has been a proud member of the Watseka community since 1991. The Dralle family has been in business over 50 years! Pricing analysis performed on 8/10/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKGE77CG159966
Stock: 1200011A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 125,497 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$16,890
Bill DeFouw Chevrolet - Lafayette / Indiana
**4WD**CREW CAB**LOCAL TRADE-IN**REMOTE START** **BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM**SATELLITE RADIO**EXTERIOR PARKING CAMERA**20' ALUMINUM WHEELS** 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, 20' x 8.5' Polished Aluminum Wheels, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, Bose 7-Speaker System, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Floor Console, Front dual zone A/C, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front High-Back Reclining Bucket Seats, Front Passenger Seat Adjusters, Heated door mirrors, Overhead console, Power door mirrors, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Rear window defroster, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, USB Port, Variably intermittent wipers. **LOCAL TRADE-IN**PREVIOS CANADIAN TRUCK**WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO HAVE THIS AVALANCHE INSPECTED BY YOUR FAVORITE MECHANIC**BEING SOLD 'AS-IS'**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKFE79CG212032
Stock: 03192A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 220,056 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,500
Priority Honda - Huntersville / North Carolina
2012 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 LS Bluetooth Connectivity, Remote Keyless Entry, USB Audio Interface, Multi-Angle Rearview Camera, Alloy Wheels, Lane Departure Warning System. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Priority Honda Includes at No Additional Cost with the Purchase of any New or Used Vehicle..."Priorities for Life"-FREE OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE / FREE TOWING FOR LIFE/ FREE STATE INSPECTIONS FOR LIFE! Below Market Pricing and Priorities for Life make Priority Honda the Easy Choice. Call or Email to set up a VIP appointment 704.875.3232! Priority Honda Huntersville where our Customer's are our Priority.Awards: * JD Power APEAL StudyPriority Honda of Huntersville offers Below Market Pricing and includes FREE Oil Changes and State Inspections for as long as you own your Priority vehicle. "Priorities for Life" benefits equate to over $2400 in Customer Savings over the life of the Vehicle. Save Money Now and Later at Priority Honda Huntersville! Visit our state of the art showroom to see how we make you our #1 PRIORITY. Call us at 704-875-3232.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKEE72CG201058
Stock: X000007A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 61,135 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,980
Baglier Buick GMC - Butler / Pennsylvania
Located at Baglier Buick GMC. Amazing nice, Hard to find Avalanche optioned with Heated Leather Bucket Seats, Bose Sound, Rear Camera System, Power Sunroof, Rear Entertainment System, Hard Tonneau, 18 inch Machine Finish Aluminum Wheels and more! This is one of the nicest we have had in a long while! Need more Photos? Maybe an HD Video Walkaround? Just Ask.. We will be happy to provide them for you.. WE ARE DEALING!!! WE LOVE TRADES!!! EMAIL OR CALL US NOW!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! We include a Baglier Buyers Program on every vehicle purchased. FREE Lifetime State Inspections - with the purchase of a New or Pre-Owned Vehicle! FREE Multi-Point Vehicle Inspection with any Service Visit! FREE Oil Change with the purchase of any New Vehicle! FREE Loaner Car Program for any Service needs! FREE Car Wash with any service or body shop visit. Good with the Purchase of any New or Pre-Owned Vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKFE71CG233781
Stock: A4931
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 110,989 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$20,960
Courtesy Buick GMC - Crystal Lake / Illinois
Napleton Buick GMC is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ only has 110,989mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ. Well-known by many, the Avalanche has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. More information about the 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche: The 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche's design is virtually unique in the market. It attempts to solve both passenger-hauling needs and cargo-hauling needs with a single truck. There's almost nothing else quite like the Avalanche's folding mid-gate in the market-- it allows the bed to be expanded only when needed and have more interior space the rest of the time. Overall, handling and ride quality are a step above what might be expected in a full-size pickup and the cabin has a refined feel with top-notch materials. Towing capacity is an impressive 8,100 pounds. Strengths of this model include ride and handling relative to other trucks, comfortable interior appointments, Flexible and unique mid-gate arrangement, and towing prowess
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKGE78CG108055
Stock: 120016A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 104,584 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$19,300
Schafer Chevrolet - Pinconning / Michigan
CONGRATULATIONS! Your search has found yourself this great deal from the best used car dealership. This Summit White 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 LTZ 4WD has a NADA retail value of $20,200, CLEAN CARFAX!, SUNROOF / MOONROOF, HEATED & COOLED SEATS, LEATHER, Navigation System, Park Assist/Parking Sensors, 4D Crew Cab, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Trailer Brake Controller, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open, Power windows, Security system, Speed control/Cruise Control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. WHY IS SCHAFER THE BEST? First, and most importantly we have the best prices in Michigan. Our prices on average are thousands of dollars below Kelly Blue Book/NADA values. In addition, our prices are no haggle and often below wholesale prices. We will show you the price comparison of our vehicle versus the competition so you can see for yourself what a great deal you're getting. We'll give you a 3 day 100% money back satisfaction guarantee*. You will also be given a CarFax vehicle history report free of charge. Most vehicles come with a 6 month/6,000 mile limited powertrain warranty. ** Schafer Chevrolet is proud to have a 4.5 star Google review rating on over 600 reviews by real customers just like you. Our store has been reliable and trusted for our 90 years in business. Schafer Chevrolet is the only dealer to give you all this! Our inventory moves fast! So get off the internet now, and give us a call or come in! You'll be glad you did! * 3 day return policy is only available on vehicles less than ten years of age and under 100,000 miles. Limited to 150 miles after purchase. ** 6 month/6,000 mile limited powertrain warranty only pertains to vehicles with under 100,000 miles and less than ten years of age.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKGE79CG117377
Stock: 32568
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 111,393 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,490
Elite Auto Sales - Wichita / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKFE79CG115168
Stock: 13190
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,616 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$17,690
McCormick Motors - Nappanee / Indiana
How many times have you wanted to? Well now is the time to take this 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche home today with features that include Steering Wheel Audio Controls , Adjustable Pedals , and Heated Outside Mirrors which come in extra handy during the cold winter months. Don't forget it also has a GPS System , a Premium Bose Sound System, and a Homelink System . Consider that it also has Four Wheel Drive (4WD) , a Trailer / Tow Package , and side-mirror turn signals. This impressive vehicle also has Rear Heat / AC , Accident Response , and Dual Power Seats . This vehicle also includes: Running Boards - Satellite Radio - Remote Engine Start - Power Windows - On*Star - Navigation System - Leather Seat Trim - Keyless Entry - Fog Lights - Entertainment / DVD Package - Multi-zone Climate Control - Automatic Climate Control - Back-Up Camera - Heated Steering Wheel - Multi-Information Display - Wood Trim - Steering Wheel Controls - Memory Seats - Compass - Radar Sensor - Traction Control - Steering Wheel Cruise Control - Power Mirrors - Front Tow Hooks - Daytime Running Lights - Anti Theft System - Digital Instruments - Disc Brakes - Tire Pressure Monitoring System - Bluetooth Connection - Tinted Glass - Rear Head Air Bag - Garage Door Opener - Flexible Fuel Capability - Bucket Seats - Anti-Lock Brakes - Air Conditioning - Auxiliary Video Input - Illuminated Vanity Mirrors - Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet - Adjustable Head Rests - Center Console - Auto Headlamp - Auto Dimming R/V Mirror - Single-Disc CD Player - Front Side Air Bags - Child Proof Locks - Beverage Holder(s) - Center Arm Rest - Trip Computer - Digital Clock - Split Folding Rear Seat - USB Port(s) - Trip Odometer - Tilt Steering Wheel - Rear Window Defroster - Power Steering
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKGE79CG228172
Stock: 92047T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Avalanche searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Avalanche
- 5(83%)
- 4(17%)
Related Chevrolet Avalanche info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Bangor ME
- Used Chevrolet S-10 Dayton OH
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Allentown PA
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer Fort Collins CO
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo Murfreesboro TN
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Lynchburg VA
- Used Chevrolet HHR Sarasota FL
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Oklahoma City OK
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Naperville IL
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Mckinney TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015 Greensboro NC
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2016 Pompano Beach FL
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015 Norfolk VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon