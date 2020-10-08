Used 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado

Lpo; 22" (55.9 Cm) 6-Spoke Split Chrome Wheels Entertainment System; Rear Seat Dvd Player Assist Steps; Power-Retractable Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Trailering Package; Heavy-Duty Engine Block Heater Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Body-Colored Exterior Components Cooling; External Engine Oil Cooler Cooling; External Transmission Oil Cooler Ebony; Custom Perforated Leather-Appointed Engine; Vortec 5.3L V8 Sfi Flexfuel Ltz Preferred Equipment Group Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket Silver Ice Metallic Tires; P285/45R22; All Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Wheel; Interim 22" This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ and many others like it at AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Quality and prestige abound with this Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ. At home in the country and in the city, this 2012 4WD Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ has been wonderfully refined to handle any occasion. Smooth steering, superior acceleration and a supple ride are just a few of its qualities. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ is in a league of its own Feel at ease with your purchase of this Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ, The service records are included allowing you to truly know what you're buying. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Chevrolet Avalanche makes it one of the nicest you'll find. The incredible 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ is an invigorating performance machine that will pump adrenaline into any driver who dares to take the wheel. Do you really need any other reason to want one? Treat yourself to a wonderful driving experience in this wel- optioned Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ. Equipped with the latest in driver comforts, this Chevrolet is the benchmark of modern automotive engineering. More information about the 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche: The 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche's design is virtually unique in the market. It attempts to solve both passenger-hauling needs and cargo-hauling needs with a single truck. There's almost nothing else quite like the Avalanche's folding mid-gate in the market-- it allows the bed to be expanded only when needed and have more interior space the rest of the time. Overall, handling and ride quality are a step above what might be expected in a full-size pickup and the cabin has a refined feel with top-notch materials. Towing capacity is an impressive 8,100 pounds. Interesting features of this model are ride and handling relative to other trucks, comfortable interior appointments, Flexible and unique mid-gate arrangement, and towing prowess

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

VIN: 3GNTKGE78CG227112

Stock: CG227112

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020