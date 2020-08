Used 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche for Sale Near Me

Taylor Kia of Findlay - Findlay / Ohio

<b>Equipment</b> See what's behind you with the back up camera on this unit. This unit is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. This vehicle features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. Quickly unlock the vehicle with keyless entry. This Chevrolet Avalanche has an elegant black exterior finish. The gas and brake pedals adjust allowing you to fine-tune them for personal fit and comfort. Greater towing safety becomes standard with the installed trailer brake. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in it is easy with the climate control system. It has four wheel drive capabilities. This model has a 5.3 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The FlexFuel capability of this 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche allows you to select fuel depending on the price of E85 versus gasoline. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on this Chevrolet Avalanche. The traction control system on this 1/2 ton pickup instantly senses tire slippage and executes minute power adjustments to maintain traction at all speeds. <b>Packages</b> ALL-STAR EDITION: includes (DD8) inside rearview auto-dimming mirror; (DL3) outside heated power-adjustable; power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming mirrors; additional 9 months of XM Radio service; (RCS) 4 - 20" x 8.5" (50.8 cm x 21.6 cm) polished aluminum wheels; (K5L) Heavy-Duty Trailering Package; (V22) bright chrome grille insert; chrome door handles and chrome grille. CONVENIENCE PACKAGE: includes (JF4) power-adjustable pedals; (AP3) remote vehicle starter system; (UD7) Rear Parking Assist; (UVC) Rear Vision Camera; (VGE) rear color-keyed fascia and (DRC) inside rearview mirror. TRAILERING PACKAGE; HEAVY-DUTY: includes (GU6) 3.42 rear axle ratio; (KNP) external transmission oil cooler and (KC4) engine oil cooler; provides increased trailering capabilities. COOLING: EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER. COOLING: EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER. TRANSFER CASE: ACTIVE; 2-SPEED ELECTRONIC AUTOTRAC. DIFFERENTIAL: HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR. TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER. LPO: THEFT-DETERRENT WHEEL. FASCIA: REAR COLOR-KEYED. GRILLE INSERT: BRIGHT CHROME. FOG LAMPS: FRONT; HALOGEN. MIRRORS: OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE; POWER-FOLDING AND DRIVER-SIDE AUTO-DIMMING. LICENSE PLATE PROVISION: FRONT. PEDALS: POWER-ADJUSTABLE FOR ACCELERATOR AND BRAKE. REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM. MIRROR: INSIDE REARVIEW. REAR VISION CAMERA. REAR PARKING ASSIST: ULTRASONIC. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

VIN: 3GNTKEE72CG200847

Stock: F11697A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020