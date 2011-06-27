  1. Home
2008 Subaru Tribeca Review

Pros & Cons

  • Serene ride quality, smaller size adds to maneuverability, handsome interior design.
  • Cramped second- and third-row seats, low cargo capacity, modest handling limits, high price.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to its new engine, the 2008 Subaru Tribeca has become a fine-driving, four-seasons SUV. However, its higher price and tight rear seats remain prominent drawbacks in the midsize crossover crowd.

Vehicle overview

Upon its debut two years ago, the Subaru Tribeca got everyone talking but few people buying. While it followed the proven formula of a midsize, seven-seat crossover SUV, the details weren't in sync with buyer preferences. It was slow on the highway, awkward around corners and cramped in the cabin. Its name was a curiosity, its looks an anomaly.

The heavily revised 2008 Subaru Tribeca marks a major shift toward the mainstream. While its more conservative front-end styling is the most obvious difference, the new engine and revised automatic transmission underneath are what grab our attention. Increased size and improved technology have boosted the 3.6-liter six-cylinder's output to 256 horsepower and 247 pound-feet of torque, and the once-laggardly Tribeca is now as quick as most of its peers.

Other driving attributes are mostly unchanged, and this is pretty much a good thing. Smaller than most other midsize crossover SUVs, the Tribeca maneuvers with ease, and Subaru's standard all-wheel drive provides ample grip in any weather. However, the Tribeca, especially this year's model with its softer rear suspension, is definitely tuned for comfort, as evidenced by its slow steering and noticeable body roll around corners. The payoff comes in the form of its smooth, serene ride quality.

We still think the Tribeca could use some improvement in passenger accommodations. Our first complaint involves the second-row seat, which although fine for kids, lacks the legroom and hip room that larger, taller adults need. Even worse is the tiny third-row seat, as it's only large enough to accommodate the smallest of children. Subaru has improved access to the third row in the 2008 Tribeca, but for families who plan to make everyday use of all three rows, the Tribeca is still not our top recommendation. To make matters worse, Subaru's SUV carries a base price over 30 grand -- despite its modest interior space and practicality. That price is supported by plenty of standard features, but it's certainly a consideration for midsize SUV shoppers trying to stay within a household budget.

Overall, we think the 2008 Subaru Tribeca is of sound design and a solid performer. But with so many desirable choices in this segment, it's probably best to look around. In particular, families who need a functional third row on a regular basis will be better served by competitors like the GMC Acadia/Saturn Outlook twins, Honda Pilot, Hyundai Veracruz, Mazda CX-9 and Toyota Highlander. All of these rivals offer more expansive interiors, and many of them cost less and handle better as well.

2008 Subaru Tribeca models

A midsize crossover SUV, the 2008 Subaru Tribeca comes in base and Limited trim lines, each available in five- or seven-passenger versions. Base five-passenger models are well equipped and come with 18-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, a tilt steering wheel, power front seats, full power accessories, cruise control, a CD/MP3 player with auxiliary input jack, a 7-inch display screen and keyless entry. Stepping up to the Limited grants you a moonroof, roof rails, leather seating, upgraded speakers, an in-dash CD changer, HomeLink, front seat heaters and memory for the driver seat. Seven-passenger versions add a 50/50-split third-row seat (cloth on base, vinyl on Limited) and rear climate controls. Notable options include satellite radio, a remote start system, a navigation system with rear parking camera, and on seven-passenger models only, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system.

2008 Highlights

The Subaru Tribeca (sorry, bingo fans, "B9" is no longer in the model name) receives some significant updates for 2008. Mechanically, the Tribeca now features an enlarged 3.6-liter six-cylinder engine for more power and torque and a revised five-speed automatic transmission said to offer smoother shifting. The rear suspension has also been softened for better ride comfort. Inside, Subaru has improved access to the third-row seat via a new design of the second-row seat release. The '08 model also has a restyled front end, abandoning last year's adventurous-but-awkward look in favor of a more conservative face.

Performance & mpg

The 2008 Subaru Tribeca's 3.6-liter, horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine produces 256 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque -- an increase of 11 hp and 32 lb-ft over last year. Performance is up significantly, with the Tribeca's 0-60-mph acceleration times dropping from 9.5 seconds to 7.8. Better yet, the new engine matches the old one for gas mileage and now runs on regular fuel. The sole transmission is a five-speed automatic with a manual shift mode. All Tribecas use an all-wheel-drive system that sends 55 percent of the power to the rear wheels in normal driving.

Safety

Every 2008 Subaru Tribeca comes with antilock brakes with brake assist, traction control, stability control and a rollover-sensing program that redirects power and braking efforts if a rollover is imminent. Front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints round out the safety features. In government crash tests, the Tribeca scored five out of five stars for both front- and side-impact protection. In addition, it received the top rating of "Good" in frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Driving

In contrast to the rugged, fun-to-drive character found in most Subarus, the Tribeca's personality is more subdued and maybe even a little disappointing. Handling limits are low due to the Tribeca's softly tuned suspension and ride-biased all-season tires, and the steering, although accurate, is slow to respond and low on feedback. For these reasons, Tribeca drivers will likely prefer to take corners at a modest pace. The upside, however, is that Subaru's SUV delivers a very smooth and quiet ride. And thanks to its new engine and revised five-speed automatic transmission, the 2008 Subaru Tribeca also provides sufficiently quick acceleration for a midsize crossover SUV.

Interior

The Tribeca's interior has an upscale look that's high on style. We like the central display screen that shows climate control and audio information, a feature found on the Tribeca whether or not the navigation system is ordered. However, the arrangement of some controls is awkward and the air-conditioner struggles to keep the cabin cool, even in seven-passenger models with the auxiliary rear blower. Although the Tribeca's front seats offer great comfort, it's downhill from there. The second-row seats slide fore and aft nearly 8 inches, but even then they lack the legroom and hiproom needed by larger, taller adults, or even teenagers. The third row is just too cramped for anyone but very small children -- most competitors in this price range offer superior accommodations. Folding all the rear seats results in 74 cubic feet of cargo space, which is below average for the midsize crossover segment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Subaru Tribeca.

5(59%)
4(27%)
3(8%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.4
81 reviews
81 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Did not meet expecations
Briofny,07/23/2009
I purchased the car in April of 08, and just hit 27k miles. Small gas tank, but mileage not bad for an SUV. The fit of the interior of the car is disappointing, loose pieces every where, & the rear hatch is not designed to strategically close when packing. Also, what is the point of the rear blower if I can't control it from the front, my kids cant reach it. The look of the car is great, but I can't justify the looks versus the quality I expect for the prices. A+ on the handling and engine (although Subaru wants me to change the tranny fluid already)! C on interior quality and pointing out as another post did, who scans on the radio any more, let me change my presets from the steering wheel
Great car for the money
Tim O,12/28/2008
Have 12,000 on my Tribeca, and have been very happy. I was shopping for an SUV w/ 4WD/AWD, good reliability and resale, and wanted some luxury appointments (leather, 6 CD, etc) for not much over $30k. I chose the Subaru over all others in class as I was able to get most everything I wanted without having to compromise too much. The inside and exterior styling are very unique, and the interior is more luxurious and sharp looking that the other cars in class. I've had the car for close to a year and have been very impressed. The AWD system is fantastic in the Iowa winters. After having ridden in all of them, I'm happy I chose this over Pilot, Highlander, 4Runner and Edge.
Subaru Groupie
Subaru Groupie,07/27/2010
This is my fourth Subaru. They have cornered the market on all wheel drive. You can beat the low center of gravity and feel for the road. My only wish is that they would widen and cushion the seats better. All in all, wouldn't trade in my Subie for anything else. Like any vehicle maintenance and good tires are the keys to the vehicle's longevity. Expect 200,000 miles
Nice but with some quality reliability issues
jimsimp3,01/18/2012
I have owned the car for 40 months now and honestly say I WILL NOT BUY ANOTHER TRIBECA and maybe not another Subaru. LIKES: purchase price including factory incentives was $6,000 under MSRP. It has plenty of nice standard features. I like the styling (except the Chrysler-like grill). I really like the size and cargo capacity with the seats folded. DISLIKES: fuel economy, small fuel tank, cheap and non-durable plastic cargo area material, forward blind spots caused by thick posts. Last but not least ........ I have it back to the dealer too many times for issues like rough transmission shifting, replacement of brake master cylinder, headlight bulbs are frequently blown
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
256 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2008 Subaru Tribeca features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More About This Model

You might accuse Subaru of having an identity crisis. Though it's built by a company that long ago established a tough-as-nails reputation among the inhabitants of wintry climes, the 2008 Subaru Tribeca dares to be stylish. It's kind of like wearing a tuxedo, only keeping your snow boots on.

Subaru went for a lot of style in the original 2006 B9 Tribeca. Mention "B9 Tribeca" to a friend and the reaction you'll receive is one of either delicious enthusiasm or a scowl, as though you just popped a lime in his mouth. Styling is, as always, a matter of taste.

Now devoid of the "B9" designation, the 2008 Subaru Tribeca has also shed its controversial skin, and it seeks more mainstream harmony between its upmarket appearance and practical family-rated nature. We'll see if it makes anyone look as if they've eaten a lime.

Doing a 180 on the Outside
Just when you thought you were accustomed to the B9 Tribeca's unusual, surprised-bidet face and creature-from-the-depths rear, Subaru has up and revamped the styling to a near-unrecognizable degree. The carmaker is taking no chances with this face-lift — all the adventurous yet awkward styling elements are gone, replaced with a blandness that will offend nobody.

A much larger grille and deeper front airdam give the front of the new Tribeca a more substantial presence, although the price is a reduction in this sport-utility's useful approach angle to obstacles from 18.0 degrees to 16.7 degrees. The rear taillights are larger units that, together with the relocated license plate, lend a more harmonious look to the back of the Tribeca. Functional improvements for the 2008 Tribeca exterior include usefully larger sideview mirrors and a reshaped D-pillar for improved rearward visibility.

To our eyes, the Tribeca's new nose bears a striking resemblance to a Chrysler Pacifica, and the anonymous rear smacks of...well, take your pick. Still, the new look is cleanly executed and the balanced proportions will no doubt curry favor with those who were turned off by the ambition of the original Tribeca's styling. Styling mission accomplished, no doubt.

Staying the Course on the Inside
The B9 Tribeca's interior was widely admired for its blend of Subaru practicality with a handsome, restrained sense of style. The new Tribeca's interior appointments remain stylish and largely functional, save for a center stack that curves away from the driver and a few ancillary gauges that are blocked by the driver's hands. Subaru didn't mess with success here.

Access to the third row has been improved by the addition of a tilt-and-slide feature on the driver-side second-row seat to complement the one on the other side, and there's a stronger helper spring to make the process of getting back there easier. Once you're in, the third row is no roomier than before, so it's strictly for kids. Meanwhile, those of larger dimensions can find a home in the second-row seats, which feature 8 inches of fore-and-aft travel and also recline. A rear-seat air-conditioning blower is also part of the three-row, seven-passenger model.

Subaru has gone to some lengths to make the Tribeca a right-size vehicle, so it lets you make a choice about the kind of interior function you want and offers some financial incentive for doing so. Tribeca prices, including destination, range from a low of $30,640 for the base-model five-passenger version to a high of $38,440 for an option-loaded seven-passenger Tribeca like our test vehicle. Skip the third row and you'll save a thousand bucks.

We Asked for 30, but We Got 11
When we first heard that the 2008 Tribeca would be sporting a 20 percent increase in engine displacement, we were pleased that Subaru had apparently heard our pleas for more power in the Tribeca. It turns out the increase of 11 hp from the new 3.6-liter flat-6 isn't quite the 30 hp we asked for, but the comprehensive package of improvements makes a purposeful difference. For example, the new engine runs on regular 87-octane fuel, whereas the outgoing 3.0-liter required premium fuel. And since torque has increased by 32 pound-feet, there's more grunt in the portion of the power band where the 4,294-pound Tribeca needs it most.

Subaru engineers packed 3,630cc of displacement into the same-size box by means of a 2.8mm (0.11-inch) increase in bore and a whopping 11mm (0.43-inch) additional stroke. To compensate, the cylinder liners have been thinned from 2mm to 1.5mm and the redline drops by 400 rpm to 6,400 rpm. To maintain the same deck height as the outgoing engine, a shorter connecting rod is employed.

A new parallel cooling flow scheme better regulates cylinder temperature for improved resistance to detonation, allowing for more ignition advance. Although Subaru's variable valve timing is now found on both the intake and exhaust side of the 3.6-liter mill, the 3.0-liter engine's variable valve-lift mechanism has been deleted.

The five-speed automatic transmission has also received a thorough makeover. Taller ratios in 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 5th gear of the revised, lighter gearbox keep shift points reasonably similar to the previous autobox. Meanwhile, revised shift-mapping and a new torque converter are said to deliver quicker, smoother shifts, as well as a dramatic reduction in hunting from one ratio to another. Even so, we can't remember making any complaints about the old transmission.

The Magic Formula: More Power, Lower Fuel Cost
Driven back to back with a 2007 B9 Tribeca, the new 2008 Subaru SUV doesn't feel significantly faster, just a shade more eager while squirting around town, which suits its mission just fine. As tested at the track, the 2008 Tribeca proves acceptably rapid, getting to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds and running the quarter-mile in 16.1 seconds at 86.1 mph. There's less engine noise inside, too, perhaps due to revisions to the valve train's chain-drive mechanism.

Fuel economy estimates are 16 mpg city/21 mpg highway under the new EPA calculation that starts with 2008 models. (See our Special Report on the new EPA standards.) When we actually compared real-world fuel economy, we discovered that the new 2008 Tribeca is no thirstier than its progenitor. We averaged 16.5 mpg over a few tanks of mixed driving, matching the fuel economy we achieved in the 2006 B9 Tribeca. With more thrust and the cheaper running costs of lower-priced fuel, the new 3.6-liter Subaru engine is a smart combination.

Still a Solid Choice
Pointing the Tribeca around curves is a familiar exercise, as few of its underpinnings have been changed, save for revised rear bushings said to improve already well-dialed ride quality. There are no changes to the suspension geometry in the new model.

The Tribeca still steers with linear response and the right amount of effort, and composure is maintained up to its modest 0.78g cornering limit. The Tribeca's 62.1-mph slalom speed is electronically limited by the non-defeatable stability control. Though body roll is well reined in, the Tribeca is still not infused with the sporting character you might expect from Subaru's all-wheel-drive cars.

So that's it, then. Now that the oddball styling has been addressed, Subaru hopes its flagship will find the sales success that has eluded it so far. Still, style isn't everything. Perhaps the next step in the Tribeca's evolution is to have it fall in line with Subaru's corporate identity of unpretentious, rugged fun.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Second Opinion

Road Test Editor Brian Moody says:
My first impression of the Tribeca is that it's just another midsize SUV in an already crowded lot of competent contenders. The new look isn't really doing the Tribeca any favors, although Toyota and Honda have done quite well without so much as peeking outside the box. OK, maybe the Element is a quick glance in an edgy direction.

But after spending a little time with Subaru's freshened crossover, I'm beginning to see its appeal. It has a little more attitude than the Highlander, although it doesn't go to the bone-jarring extreme of an Infiniti FX45. The Tribeca's ride isn't overly busy and I like this SUV's substantial feel on the road. Subaru says it has revised the rear suspension for a smoother ride, and the result is noticeable. This little tweak makes the Tribeca a lot more pleasant and makes it feel like a more luxurious vehicle.

Its larger flat-6 engine is an obvious improvement. Now the Tribeca gets away briskly, and merging onto the highway is effortless, something I couldn't say about the B9. Handling still isn't excellent (kind of a disappointment for a Subaru), but I doubt many WRX owners will be lining up to swap into a Tribeca.

The big Subie's interior remains a high point. It's fairly luxurious, and it almost measures up to that of the Lexus RX. I don't always like the way the controls and buttons are arranged on the overly styled dash, but this look is also part of what makes the cabin stand out.

Families who don't want a minivan and feel too bland while driving a Highlander will certainly find the Tribeca appealing, while available seven-passenger seating should seal the deal for many.

Stereo Evaluation

Overall Grade: B-

Brand Name: N/A
Watts: 160
Speakers: 9
Optional Equipment: Limited comes with upgraded audio
Price if optional: N/A
CD Player: 6-disc changer
Formats: CD, MP3, WMA, AAC
Aux Jack: Yes
iPod Connection: No
Hard Drive: No
Bluetooth for phone: No
Subwoofer: Yes

How does it sound: B-
In Limited trim, the Tribeca has an upgraded audio system as standard and no other system is offered. Sound quality is above average, although it lacks the added dimension of surround sound that is becoming a staple on many premium SUVs and sedans.

Still, bass response is deep although not very precise. The subwoofer is clearly doing its job, but we'd like to hear sharper, punchier bass. The overall tone is biased toward highs and this usually sounds pleasant to most ears. Unfortunately, those highs tend to sound tinny, while the midrange tones are not well separated. No one feature of the Tribeca's sound is terrific, yet taken as a whole, the system does deliver better-than-average sound quality. Of course, the Tribeca's near-$40,000 as-tested price led us to expect a little more.

How does it work: C+
Audio buttons and controls are not well laid out thanks to the Tribeca's funky rounded dash. Ultimately, everything is easy to figure out, although the combination of touchscreen controls and dash-mounted buttons is less than ideal.

For example, when using the touchscreen navigation menus, it feels natural to rest the lower part of your palm on the portion of the dash that juts out just below the display screen. The bad news is, this is exactly where some of the navigation system's hard buttons are located, so they kept getting pressed accidentally.

Loading CDs is quick and easy, as is adjusting bass, midrange and treble.

Special features:
Opting for the Tribeca Limited gets you the option of a rear-seat DVD player. It uses a 9-inch screen and has auxiliary input jacks for video devices like a digital camera, camcorder or video game console.

Conclusion:
In Limited trim, the Tribeca's stereo sounds a little better than average. Considering the Tribeca Limited's hefty price tag, we expected a slightly more impressive sound system. — Brian Moody, Road Test Editor

