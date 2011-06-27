Vehicle overview

The Subaru Tribeca came early to the crossover party, offering a utility package wrapped around traditional Subaru automotive components, and it seemed like a winner from the start. It embraced leading-edge design with a self-consciously stylish execution, while Subaru's tractable engine and all-wheel drive delivered the right kind of all-weather mobility.

Sadly the Tribeca has never found the popular acclaim that Subaru anticipated. There really isn't anything wrong with this midsize crossover, but it never quite cuts through the clutter of competitors. The 2012 Subaru Tribeca excels at very little, which is tough when competing against other family crossovers that are newer, more spacious, better to drive and boast more features.

A firestorm of criticism ignited by the first Tribeca's grille design has unfortunately cowed Subaru's stylists, so the vehicle's exterior has grown more generic in the current generation, although the exuberant interior detailing remains. Another issue is size, as what once was just about right for five passengers hasn't been improved by the addition of a small, cramped third-row seat. Meanwhile, the tractable drivability and all-weather capability come at the price of some impact on fuel economy.

The Subaru Tribeca falls into the vast middle ground of crossover SUVs, crowded on one side by larger, more generic midsize packages like the Ford Edge and Nissan Murano, and then measured on the other by entry-level versions of premium European vehicles like the Audi Q5. Meanwhile, the Subaru Forester SUV and Subaru Outback wagon further confuse the process of choice. Only the promise of seven-passenger capacity (however uncomfortable) really sets the 2012 Subaru Tribeca apart from its competition.