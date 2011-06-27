Used 2009 Subaru Tribeca Consumer Reviews

Sucks gas, eats headlight bulbs and the doors won't unlock tommymight , 05/15/2011 24 of 25 people found this review helpful I had my 2009 Tribeca Limited for 2 1/2 years and I just traded it on a new non-Subaru vehicle. More negatives than positives for me. Issue #1 is the fuel economy. I got 15 mpg around town in good weather and 12-13 mpg in winter. The car is great in snow, especially with Hakapelitta snow tires. On the highway, it was a miracle to get 21 mpg. The fuel tank is small - 16 gallons and I was filling it up constantly. Navigation system was weak, a $300 Garmin blew it away. This car EATS headlight and brake bulbs. I installed headlight bulbs 3 times in 2 1/2 years and brake bulbs twice. Dealer parts department told me they sold a ton of bulbs. The remote key unlock took 4 clicks to open all doors Report Abuse

Enjoyed my Subaru dowpwr , 04/19/2014 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Had my 2009 Subaru for 5 years and I really enjoyed it. It drove more like a sedan with the horizontally opposed engine which is one of the reasons I bought this car over the Lexus or highlander. Great in snow, and fun to drive. Peppy off the start. Technology was way behind (nav useless). In fact all the tech in the car was below average, but if you don't care about that kind of stuff it's not a deal breaker. Never had any problems with the car. Gas mileage was low. 13 around city. Long trips I'd average 21mpg. Small tank hurt its range. Couldn't get 300 miles without worrying about where the next gas station was.

Great car scott2s , 08/11/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I really like this SUV. It drives like a car, handles excellent in the rain and snow and has enough seating for our family. The gas mileage is average for a SUV of this size with AWD but with it would be better. My teen age son prefers to sit in the rear seat and has plenty of space, so not sure why the 3rd row seat gets the bad rap in the Edmonds reviews. This isn't a Suburban and I don't think anyone should expect caverns of storage and lay out seating in a SUV of this size. This is just right for the daily driver and the ocational family road trip. When I need extra storage space I use a $60 hitch mounted storage shelf that I store totes on. Works great to put extra gear.

After three Lexus Rxs This is a real gem Jim D , 09/09/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Having leased Lexus RX vehicles for seven years, and enjoying all of them. I took advantage of the opportunity to buy a low mileage Tribeca. While it doesn't have all the features (integrated bluetooth/Nav, express up/down windows, power rear hatch release/keyless entry etc.) it is an extraordinary vehicle that I have come to enjoy very much. Multiple trips to the North woods of Wisconsin have become my second hobby because of the Tribeca. Fit & Finish, features, quality of workmanship, power/safety/great 4x4, Ipod connectivity, great seats, and best of all; it has Japanese quality control, but is assembled in Indiana. I love the car, and it may be my last new car purchase.