Vehicle overview

Usually, an average ballplayer on an average team gets playing time. But put that guy on a team stocked with talent and he's going to ride the bench. Take the case of the 2014 Subaru Tribeca. It's a pleasant enough midsize crossover SUV taken on its own. But compare it to any of its three-row crossover rivals, and it's merely a.250 hitter lost in a class of winners who all hit .400.

Subaru's largest crossover does offer fairly attractive styling, and it benefits from the automaker's capable all-wheel-drive technology. It comes in a single, loaded trim level with standard seven-passenger seating, which does simplify the buying process. But let's be honest -- those are hardly deal makers. Plus, the Tribeca hits a rather unenviable trifecta: passenger/cargo space are subpar, fuel economy is disappointing and, although it's nicely equipped, there's no appealing value proposition here given its dated design and lack of newer features such as blind-spot monitoring or Bluetooth audio/USB.

Those aforementioned heavy hitters the Tribeca goes up against include the 2014 Dodge Durango, 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe, 2014 Kia Sorento and 2014 Nissan Pathfinder. Any of these models would be a more rewarding and worthwhile choice for a seven-passenger SUV.