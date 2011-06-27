  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru B9 Tribeca
  4. Used 2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(50)
Appraise this car

2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca Review

Pros & Cons

  • Alfa-inspired bodywork, stylish interior, lots of standard and optional features.
  • Feels sluggish when fully loaded, coarse power delivery, lack of rear legroom, one of the pricier choices in this segment.
Other years
2007
2006
Subaru B9 Tribeca for Sale
2007
2006
List Price
$6,995
Used B9 Tribeca for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to its unusual styling, Subaru's first real SUV stands apart from the midsize crossover crowd, but the 2007 B9 Tribeca's subpar acceleration and cramped cabin are significant disadvantages in this highly competitive class.

Vehicle overview

Now in its second year, the Subaru B9 Tribeca is a midsize crossover SUV. Besides being the obvious answer to the future trivia question: "What automobile was named after a bingo call and a Manhattan neighborhood?" the B9 happens to be Subaru's first midsize sport-utility. Bigger than the Forester and taller than the wagon-based Outback, it's meant to be a viable alternative to established crossover offerings like the Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander and Nissan Murano, as well as true SUVs like the Volkswagen Touareg.

Thanks to its standard all-wheel drive, distinct looks and fairly upscale interior, the 2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca largely succeeds on that mission. The B9's interior is trimmed with lots of luxurious-looking bits and is comfortable, for the most part. It is available in a seven-passenger configuration, but the optional third row should be regarded as a place for kids only. Unfortunately, even the second row is tight for adults. Overall, other vehicles in this segment do a better job of accommodating larger loads of passengers and cargo.

Another significant downside to the Subaru Tribeca is that its 3.0-liter flat-6 is merely adequate in terms of power, and that's just with the driver aboard. Adding a full load of family members taxes the engine, which becomes noisy and rough.

Subaru fans hoping for the SUV equivalent of a fierce WRX, or even a Legacy GT, might be a little disappointed by this aspect. And as competitive as this segment is, this, along with its cramped cabin, is enough to keep it from being a top player among midsize crossover SUVs. But if you like Subarus and desire something a little different (Honda sells close to 10 Pilots for every B9), it's worth a look.

2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca models

A midsize crossover SUV, the 2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca comes in two trim levels, base and Limited, and buyers can choose five- or seven-passenger versions of either. Standard features on the five-passenger base model include power front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, a sliding 60/40-split second-row seat and a sunroof. Seven-passenger versions add a 50/50-split folding third-row seat, heated front seats and rear climate controls. Step up to the Limited on both the five- and seven-passenger versions and you'll get extras such as leather seating, a 160-watt stereo with six-disc CD changer and memory settings for the two front seats as standard equipment. Notable options include a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and a navigation system with rear parking camera.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca crossover SUV is largely unchanged. All models now come pre-wired for XM satellite radio, and there's a new auxiliary jack for connecting portable MP3 players. Additionally B9 Limiteds now have a driver and front-passenger seat memory feature as standard and, as part of the optional navigation system, a rearview camera. Finally, there are a few new options, such as a remote starter and rear parking sensors. On the safety front, an anti-rollover system is now standard, as is brake assist.

Performance & mpg

The Subaru B9 Tribeca is powered by a 3.0-liter, horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine. It produces 245 horsepower and 215 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic is the only transmission offered. All B9 Tribecas are all-wheel drive. Under normal circumstances the power is split 45/55, with the bias being toward the rear wheels.

Safety

In addition to Subaru's all-wheel-drive system, every 2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca comes with a rollover-sensing program that redirects power and braking efforts if the car detects that a rollover is imminent. Traction control, stability control and ABS with brake assist are also standard. Front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags round out the standard safety features. In government crash tests the 2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca scored five stars (the top rating) for protection of occupants in both frontal and side impacts.

Driving

Unfortunately, the B9 doesn't feel particularly sporty and acceleration is adequate at best, with zero to 60 mph coming up in a sluggish 9.5 seconds. Additionally, the engine sounds noisy and rough when it's working hard. On the other hand, the Tribeca's highway ride is smooth and the cabin remains quiet. In short, this midsize crossover SUV is an acceptable choice for road trips but not so great for tackling a favorite mountain pass in record time.

Interior

The B9 Tribeca's interior is filled with quality materials and has a distinct upscale look. However, the way some controls are arranged is curious and sometimes awkward. On the other hand, we like the central display screen that shows climate control and audio information, and this feature comes with the Tribeca whether you order the navigation system or not. Legroom is lacking for third-row passengers, and even those in the second row might feel a little cramped -- a rear-facing infant seat just fits. With the rear seats lowered, there are 74 cubic feet of cargo available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca.

5(76%)
4(16%)
3(2%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.6
50 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 50 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love this car!
Krista,09/10/2006
I've had my new '07 Tribeca for a month now, and I absolutely love it. I shopped the Nissan Murano, and Lexus RX330, but ultimately had to go with the Tribeca. It's got a 3rd row (which fits adults comfortably, despite some reviews I read), which neither Nissan nor Lexus even offer. Plus I could get leather, dvd back-up camera and nav for thousands less than the Murano or RX330. This car is fun to drive, it has plenty of power. The only downside is the gas mileage has been awful, I'm averaging 16 mpg, with a mix of highway and around town (with air on, it's been hot!). Plus the tank only holds 16 gallons, so fill-ups are frequent. Overall, this car looks and feels very luxurious.
B9 Tribeca w/ Nav
wxman475,12/11/2006
It's certainly the one of a kind SUV - powerful, solid, luxury & fun to drive. Looking for a premium quality SUV for some time, I was initially interested in ACURA RDX and test drove that many times. RDX, besides pricey, turned out to be too small compared to Tribeca, especially the tight back seat and small cargo area; it's also way too noisy when speeding up from low speed. Tribeca, on the other hand, feels more solid when turning & smoother speeding up. Some people complained about the gas mileage. I'm getting 21.5 to 23.9 mi/gal combined local and highway in the DC area. For an SUV this size with AWD, I'm happy. Sport shift is certainly helpful to gain speedy pass when needed-easy to use.
Bought with 179000 miles!
Justin,08/17/2015
7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
We bought this with high miles. Yes it needed some maintenance. As do all high mileage cars. Fixed a few things and it runs amazing. So quick and nimble in traffic yet you can go anywhere with the Subaru AWD system. 3rd row is perfect for the tight situations and the interior is ahead of its time. Everything looks bland compared to this car. Flat six runs for ever if you take care of it.
Great vehicle
SubiNewby,10/23/2006
This was my first Subaru...got this vehicle for my wife because of the safety aspects, but we both love it. This is a luxury vehicle at an affordable price. I can't recommend it enough. Good low end torque, with a little less response on the highway. Corners without leaning, haven't had a chance to put the AWD to test. Interior is top-notch and very comfortable, including for back seat passengers. 3rd row is a joke, which is why we purchased the 5 passenger version. We chose this over X3, Murano, Highland, CR-V and CX-7.
See all 50 reviews of the 2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all Used 2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca

Used 2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca Overview

The Used 2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca is offered in the following submodels: B9 Tribeca SUV. Available styles include Ltd. 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A), Ltd. 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A), Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/DVD, Nav, Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A), Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A), Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/DVD, Nav, Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A), Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A), Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav, Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A), Ltd. 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav, Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A), Ltd. 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav, Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A), and Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav, Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca Limited 5-Passenger is priced between $6,995 and$6,995 with odometer readings between 99504 and99504 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Subaru B9 Tribecas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2007 B9 Tribecas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,995 and mileage as low as 99504 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca.

Can't find a used 2007 Subaru B9 Tribecas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru B9 Tribeca for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,676.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,633.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru B9 Tribeca for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,244.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,933.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials
Check out Subaru B9 Tribeca lease specials

Related Used 2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles