5 star reviews: 50 %

4 star reviews: 0 %

3 star reviews: 50 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Excellent Driving Experience

Tycoop , 02/19/2020

GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I’ve racked up about 8,000 miles on the 2020 GLA 4Matic, and have thoroughly enjoyed driving it. The steering is very responsive, handling is sharp, and acceleration is strong throughout the RPM range. It doesn’t drive like a typical front-wheel drive car (the 4Matic system doesn’t engage the rear wheels until the front wheels slip). There’s no “yanking” of the front wheels when accelerating hard through turns, and the rear of the car doesn’t slop around if you take corners aggressively. For a comparison, its handling characteristics are similar to a 3 series BMW. The interior is dated, but still very nicely buttoned-down. The negatives: Options are expensive, and rear storage space is limited. Similarly priced Japanese cars (i.e. Mazda CX-5, Subaru Outback) offer more options in the same price range. But, they aren’t as much fun to drive. If you’re seeking an SUV large enough for a family, the GLA is probably too small. It seats four comfortably, but there’s not much space for luggage behind the rear seats. If you’re looking for a small crossover which provides an enjoyably sporty driving experience, you won’t find a better automobile for the price.

3 out of 5 stars, Tiny!!!

Dee , 03/04/2020

GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I thought I loved the GLA. It was all I could dream about for months and I promised myself it would be my next car...until the day I went to buy it. It was fire engine red, just gleaming under the showroom lights and I was super excited. I opened the door and my heart fell. First of all, I bumped my head three different times just getting in and out of the car. If you are claustrophobic, this car is not for you. Secondly, my knees were bent uncomfortably if I wanted to have any passenger in the backseat. When I extended the driver’s seat far enough to be almost comfortable (I’m 5’7” without heels), the back of driver’s seat was practically touching the seat part of the back passenger seat. Putting in a car seat for my future infant was not an option. Thirdly, if you’re looking for the suv feel where you can look down from your high seat on the sedan-driving folks, look somewhere else. This car feels even more sedan driving than sedans. So sad. I really wanted to buy the car. *sniff sniff*

