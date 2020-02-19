2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
What’s new
- The AMG GLA 45 has been discontinued
- Part of the first GLA generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Strong power and sharp handling make it fun to drive
- Respectable fuel economy considering its performance
- Firm ride quality can grow tiresome on rough roads
- Automatic transmission operates sluggishly in stop-and-go situations
- Not much legroom, headroom or cargo room
- Have to pay extra for a lot of expected luxury features
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Review
The Mercedes-Benz GLA was one of the first subcompact luxury SUVs to arrive in America when it debuted for the 2015 model year. For 2020, it still has some appealing attributes, such as an attractive base price and pleasing performance. But there are also some significant drawbacks that you'll need to consider.
First and foremost is the GLA's stiff ride quality that can be intrusive on rough pavement. It's jarring for any vehicle and is especially troubling for a Mercedes. The GLA is also a bit tricky to drive in traffic; the engine can be slow and inconsistent to respond when you want to accelerate. Then there's the GLA's interior, which isn't particularly luxurious or roomy.
There is a light at the end of the tunnel. Mercedes will likely introduce an all-new GLA in the next year or two, and we expect it to be significantly improved. But if you can't wait, we recommend checking out some rival SUVs that are newer and more appealing overall such as the BMW X1, the Mini Countryman and the Volvo XC40.
Which GLA-Class does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class models
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA is offered in two trim levels: GLA 250 and the all-wheel-drive GLA 250 4Matic.
Standard feature highlights include a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (208 hp, 258 lb-ft of torque), a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, a power liftgate, a power-adjustable driver's seat and simulated leather upholstery. You also get an 8-inch central infotainment display and a six-speaker audio system.
Several option packages are available for the GLA 250. The Premium package bundles blind-spot monitoring, keyless entry and ignition, heated front seats, and hands-free liftgate open and close. The Multimedia package includes a navigation system, voice controls and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist are available in the Driver Assistance package, and a Parking Assistance package adds a surround-view camera and a self-parking system. Notable stand-alone options include a panoramic sunroof, LED headlights, leather upholstery and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I’ve racked up about 8,000 miles on the 2020 GLA 4Matic, and have thoroughly enjoyed driving it. The steering is very responsive, handling is sharp, and acceleration is strong throughout the RPM range. It doesn’t drive like a typical front-wheel drive car (the 4Matic system doesn’t engage the rear wheels until the front wheels slip). There’s no “yanking” of the front wheels when accelerating hard through turns, and the rear of the car doesn’t slop around if you take corners aggressively. For a comparison, its handling characteristics are similar to a 3 series BMW. The interior is dated, but still very nicely buttoned-down. The negatives: Options are expensive, and rear storage space is limited. Similarly priced Japanese cars (i.e. Mazda CX-5, Subaru Outback) offer more options in the same price range. But, they aren’t as much fun to drive. If you’re seeking an SUV large enough for a family, the GLA is probably too small. It seats four comfortably, but there’s not much space for luggage behind the rear seats. If you’re looking for a small crossover which provides an enjoyably sporty driving experience, you won’t find a better automobile for the price.
I thought I loved the GLA. It was all I could dream about for months and I promised myself it would be my next car...until the day I went to buy it. It was fire engine red, just gleaming under the showroom lights and I was super excited. I opened the door and my heart fell. First of all, I bumped my head three different times just getting in and out of the car. If you are claustrophobic, this car is not for you. Secondly, my knees were bent uncomfortably if I wanted to have any passenger in the backseat. When I extended the driver’s seat far enough to be almost comfortable (I’m 5’7” without heels), the back of driver’s seat was practically touching the seat part of the back passenger seat. Putting in a car seat for my future infant was not an option. Thirdly, if you’re looking for the suv feel where you can look down from your high seat on the sedan-driving folks, look somewhere else. This car feels even more sedan driving than sedans. So sad. I really wanted to buy the car. *sniff sniff*
Features & Specs
|GLA 250 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$34,250
|MPG
|24 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5500 rpm
|GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$36,250
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite GLA-Class safety features:
- Active Brake Assist
- Uses radar to detect vehicles and objects ahead and applies automated braking if necessary.
- Distance Pilot Distronic
- Maintains a set distance from the car ahead of you when the cruise control is set on the highway.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Monitors road markings and helps detect unintended lane drifting. Alerts the driver by vibrating the steering wheel.
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class vs. BMW X1
Like the GLA, the BMW X1 loses points for its overly stiff ride quality that can be jarring on rough surfaces. But in overall performance, the X1 edges out the GLA when it comes to acceleration and handling. More important, the BMW handily beats the Benz for its use of higher-quality interior materials, more accommodating rear seats and larger cargo capacity.
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class vs. Volvo XC40
We like the Volvo XC40 for its unique Scandinavian design, clever interior and cargo area solutions, and long list of standard features. As a Volvo, it also scores with a generous number of available advanced safety features, though the infotainment system takes a while to get used to.
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class vs. Lexus UX 200
The Lexus UX 200 not only costs a few thousand dollars less than the GLA, but it also gets you more features for the money. On top of that, it returns great fuel economy, comes with a lot of advanced safety features, and is easy to maneuver. Cargo capacity isn't generous, but it's still bigger than the GLA's cargo area. Holding back the UX is a frustrating infotainment interface, lackluster performance, and the absence of an all-wheel-drive option.
