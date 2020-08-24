Used 2009 Subaru Tribeca for Sale Near Me
- 135,766 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$6,950$401 Below Market
Prudential Auto Leasing - Hudson / Ohio
NEW CAR TRADE !! LIMITED 7- Passenger w/ All Luxury Options !! All NEW Wheels and Tires ** Leather Interior ** Moon Roof ** 3-Stage Heated Seats ** BOSE Premium Sound System ** 3RD Row Seat ** Seat Memory ** Rear A/C ** Heated Mirrors ** Power Locks ** Power Mirrors ** Multi-Contour Power Seats ** Automatic Dimming ** SIRIUS Satellite Radio ** Auxiliary Audio Input ** 3-Zone Climate Control ** Power Steering ** Power Windows ** Traction Control ** Tinted Glass ** ABS ** Air Conditioning ** Alarm ** Premium Alloy Wheels ** Bluetooth ** AM/FM Radio ** Bucket Seating, iPod USB Adapter,6 CD Changer ** Cruise Control ** Driver-Side Airbag and More. 2-Stage Unlocking Doors, 4wd Type - Full Time, Abs - 4-Wheel, Active Head Restraints - Dual Front, Air Filtration, Airbag Deactivation - Occupant Sensing Passenger, Antenna Type - Element, Anti-Theft System - Engine Immobilizer, Anti-Theft System - Theft-Deterrent System, Armrests - Front Center, Auto-Dimming Mirror/Compass, Auxiliary Audio Input - Jack, Axle Ratio - 3.58, Body Side Reinforcements - Side Impact Door Beams, Braking Assist, Cargo Area Light, Center Differential - Mechanical, Child Safety Door Locks, Child Seat Anchors - Latch System, Cruise Control, Dash Trim - Simulated Alloy, Daytime Running Lights, Digital Odometer, Door Handle Color - Chrome, Driver Seat - Heated, Driver Seat Manual Adjustments - Lumbar, Driver Seat Power Adjustments - 8, Driver Seat Power Adjustments - Height, Driver Seat Power Adjustments - Reclining, Electroluminescent Instrumentation, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Emergency Locking Retractors - Front, Emergency Locking Retractors - Rear, Energy Absorbing Steering Column, Exhaust - Dual Tip, Exhaust Tip Color - Chrome, Exterior Entry Lights, External Temperature Display, Floor Mat Material - Carpet, Floor Mats - Front, Floor Mats - Rear, Footwell Lights, Front Air Conditioning - Automatic Climate Control, Front Air Conditioning Zones - Dual, Front Airbags - Dual, Front Brake Diameter - 12.3, Front Brake Type - Ventilated Disc, Front Fog Lights, Front Headrests - 2, Front Headrests - Adjustable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Tribeca Limited 7-Passenger with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX97DX94400104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,882 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,934$533 Below Market
Tom O'Brien Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Greenwood - Greenwood / Indiana
REDUCED FROM $8,988! Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat VEHICLE REVIEWS: IIHS Top Safety Pick. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. A GREAT VALUE: Was $8,988. WHY BUY FROM US: If saving money is important to you, visit Tom O'Brien Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Greenwood, Indy's Preferred Jeep Dealer. Tom O'Brien is part of the O'Brien Automotive Family, a 4th generation family business serving Central Indiana since 1933. With two convenient locations, Tom O'Brien has the largest Jeep inventory in the state! Visit us today and let us show you how. "Our family works for you! Since 1933." Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Tribeca Limited 5-Passenger with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX92D794401945
Stock: LL0501
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 155,406 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,980
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
SWEET ALL WHEEL DRIVE !!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Tribeca Limited 7-Passenger with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX97D394400994
Stock: A4236
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,727 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,999
Hooshie Auto - Denver / Colorado
WE DO HOME DELIVERIES WITHIN 20 MILES! ONE OWNER!� ONLINE FINANCING AVAILABLE HOOSHIEAUTO.COM CREDIT UNION FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. SOME OF THE BEST DEALS IN THE STATE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #1 goal is to provide you the best deal and best service,? without the hassle!?? ?? WE WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Tribeca Limited 5-Passenger with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX92D294401626
Stock: 12471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2020
- 73,968 miles
$12,599
CarMax Modesto - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Modesto / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Tribeca Limited 5-Passenger with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX92D394404227
Stock: 18898005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,450 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,879
Western Slope Toyota - Grand Junction / Colorado
Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Tribeca Limited 7-Passenger with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX97D994407089
Stock: 31568A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 164,025 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,644
Kohls Weelborg Chevrolet - New Ulm / Minnesota
Weelborg Chevrolet is proud to present this 2009 Subaru Tribeca Limited. CARFAX One Owner, Tribeca Limited 5-Passenger, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L H6 DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, Diamond Gray Metallic, Slate Gray w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Front fog lights, Front Heated Bucket Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power moonroof. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2009 Subaru Tribeca Limited 5-Passenger Weelborg Chevrolet...Sweet Wheels Great Deals... contact us at WWW.MYKWCHEVY.COM or 507-233-2000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Tribeca Limited 5-Passenger with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX93D594407712
Stock: 9158
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 79,266 miles
$10,995
Byers Subaru - Columbus / Ohio
This 2009 Subaru Tribeca 4dr 5-Pass Ltd w/Nav, Stock # M207145B has a sought after Diamond Gray Metallic exterior and stunning Gray Leather interior. This Subaru Tribeca 4dr 5-Pass Ltd w/Nav has 79,266 miles and is available now at Byers Mazda Subaru. Factory equipped with a 6cyl, 3.6l, 256.0hp engine, an 5-speed transmission and all wheel drive, this 2009 Subaru Tribeca 4dr 5-Pass Ltd w/Nav achieves a desirable 16.0/21.0 CTY/HWY MPG. Key Features include: Leather Seat Trim, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Third Row Seat, Heated Passenger Seat, Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound System, Navigation System, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Homelink System, Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof, Brake Assist, CD Changer, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seats, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Power Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Locks, MP3 Compatible Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Disc Brakes, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Garage Door Opener, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Passenger Seat, Gasoline Engine, Auto Transmission with Manual Mode, Auxiliary Power Outlet, Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Child Proof Locks, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Intermittent Wipers, Auto Headlamp, Single-Disc CD Player, Front Side Air Bags, Power Steering, Tilt Steering Wheel, Airbag On/Off Switch, Passenger Air Bag, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Defroster, Trip Computer, Vanity Mirrors. As well as: Passenger Air Bag, Vanity Mirrors, Trip Computer, Power Steering, Tilt Steering Wheel, Airbag On/Off Switch, Rear Window Defroster, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Contact us today to schedule a test drive of this 2009 Subaru Tribeca 4dr 5-Pass Ltd w/Nav! Or stop in at 2455 Billingsley Rd. Columbus, OH to check it out in person! Additional installed options include: Intermittent Wipers, Auto Headlamp, Single-Disc CD Player, Child Proof Locks, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Tribeca Limited 5-Passenger with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX93D194404418
Stock: M207145B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 110,408 milesGreat Deal
$6,989$1,993 Below Market
Bob Steele Melbourne - Melbourne / Florida
* Free Lifetime Oil Changes and Tire Rotations, * Sunroof, * Bluetooth, * Power Package, * Leather Seats, *Clean car fax, 18" 5 Dual-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/6 Disc In-Dash CD Changer, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Bucket Seats, Garage door transmitter: Homelink(R), Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 26942 miles below market average!All Bob Steele Chevrolet customers receive FREE LIFETIME OIL CHANGES AND TIRE ROTATIONS with every purchase of a new or used car!SEE STEELE BEFORE YOU MAKE ANY DEAL! @ BobSteeleChevy.com | SteeleDEALS.com. 2008 Subaru Tribeca Limited 5-Passenger
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Tribeca Limited 5-Passenger with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX92D284420031
Stock: P6365B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 156,181 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$6,999$1,077 Below Market
Naperville Auto Haus - Naperville / Illinois
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Subaru Tribeca Natl also includes Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Daytime Running Lights, HD Radio, Power Brakes. Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Active Seatbelts Daytime Running Lights, Power Brakes - This Subaru is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Full Leather seats - Contact Naperville Auto Haus at 630-409-0555 or sales@napervilleautohaus.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Tribeca Limited 5-Passenger with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX92D884402441
Stock: 5169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 174,779 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,995$1,078 Below Market
Best Auto Buy - Las Vegas / Nevada
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Tribeca Limited 5-Passenger with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX93D784404034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 172,359 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
Haldeman Subaru - Trenton / New Jersey
2010 Subaru Tribeca Limited 3.6 R SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, FACTORY MAINTENANCE UP TO DATE, RECENT HALDEMAN TRADE IN, GOOD BRAKES, GOOD TIRES, NEW SWAY BAR LINKS AND BUSHINGS INSTALLED!, NEW WIPERS AND FILTERS!.CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX9GD0A4402884
Stock: 20865A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 127,366 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,988
Select Motor Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington
DON'T LET THE MILES FOOL YOU ON THIS ONE FOLKS ,,,, THIS Subaru Tribeca Ltd. AWD Limited 4dr SUV & IT IS HIGHWAY DRIVEN .... IF IT IS NOT ONE OF THE NICEST AROUND WITH THESE MILES , THEN YOU CAN BRING IT BACK ,,, HOWS THAT FOR A BOLD STATEMENT.. STUNNING VEHICLE IN THE BEST COLOR & ONE OF THE CLEANEST & BEST DRIVING I HAVE EVER COME ACROSS....THIS VEHICLE IS TRULY EXTRA CLEAN & READY TO GO ANYWHERE ... MUST SEE YOU WONT BE DISAPPOINTED ,... EZ FINANCING & WARRANTY AVAIL , CALL (425)745-8500 ;See us only when quality and price matter
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Tribeca Limited 5-Passenger with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX92D584418533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 161,601 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,975
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Great adventures are in your future with this 2010 Subaru Tribeca Limited AWD showcased in Sky Blue Metallic. Powered by a 3.6 Liter 6 Cylinder that generates 256hp while paired with a 5 Speed SportShift Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive SUV will earn 21mpg on the highway. With 8.4 inches of ground clearance, this Tribeca delivers all-weather performance to go with good looks enhanced by sharp wheels, fog lights, and a roof rack. Our five passenger Tribeca Limited is nicely equipped with features important to you. Use the keyless entry to find that heated leather front seats set the tone in the spacious cabin that also has power accessories, a great 10-speaker touchscreen sound system, and a cargo area to hold your gear for the many trips you're going to be taking in this Subaru. Our Subaru Tribeca keeps you protected thanks to ABS, electronic stability and traction control, a fleet of airbags, and anti-whiplash front head restraints. This Subaru is a great choice for anyone who wants a capable, comfortable SUV, offering a thoroughly accommodating ride. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX9GD4A4401799
Stock: 18540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-21-2020
- 82,563 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,999
B&B Automotive of Quakertown - Quakertown / Pennsylvania
VERY CLEAN VEHICLE MORE PICTURES WILL BE AVAILABLE VERY SOON AFTER DETAILING THE CAR - DRIVES LIKE NEW - LEATHER - SUNROOF - NEW PADS & ROTORS FRONT & REAR - AWD - GOOD TIRES - CLEAN CARFAX - All of Our Vehicles Go Through a 99 Point Inspection and Safety Inspection By Our Service Department - We Work With All Major Banks and Credit Union, Bad Credit / No Credit We Work With All Credit Situations -Call 267-680-1777 or text us 267-766-9463 or stop by Trend Auto Trader in Quakertown Pa, everything we do revolves around you and providing best car buying experience. Once you've chosen your next car, our team of financing experts are trained to sort through various auto loans in order to help you find the right one for your needs. We also work with all Credit Unions in the local area. We are proud to serve the Bucks County, Philadelphia, Montgomery County areas with Sales, Service and financing options. 1455 S West Blvd Quakertown Pa 18951. Right off route 309
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX9GDXA4400446
Stock: 00446
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 156,559 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,550
Honda of Mentor - Mentor / Ohio
- 2008 Subaru Tribeca Base 5-Passenger ALLOYS, AWD,4X4.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner.Save money on this Dealer Special! Due to the current massive levels of our inventory this vehicle's price has been dramatically reduced to move by month's end! All of the pre-owned vehicles at Honda of Mentor go through an extensive mechanical and safety inspection before they are sold. Upon inspection some maintenance items may have been recommended that we may have opted not to perform. We plan to send the car off to the auction this coming Thursday. Call now for the opportunity to purchase this vehicle as-is at a pre-auction price far below the retail value!We are proud to say that if this is not the vehicle for you we have hundreds more where that came from! Honda of Mentor is one of the largest Honda Pre-Owned Operations in Northeast Ohio! We accomplish this by offering a larger inventory, very aggressive online pricing, clean and comprehensive descriptions and photos, and a straight-forward sales approach. Come by or call to see why Honda of Mentor is head and shoulders above all other Honda dealers in our market! - This 2008 Subaru Tribeca 4dr features a 3.6L FLAT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Quartz Silver Metallic with a Slate Gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, 3.583 Axle Ratio, Front Bucket Seats, High-Grade Cloth Upholstery, Front Center Armrest with Storage, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Spoiler, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Door mirrors: body-color Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Tribeca 5-Passenger with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX91D584413995
Stock: 61551A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 133,944 miles
$5,250
Magic Auto Sales - Little Ferry / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Tribeca Limited 7-Passenger with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX97DX84412073
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,242 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Government Use
$9,999
Bennington Subaru - Bennington / Vermont
2008 Subaru Tribeca Limited 5-PassengerAT HOME TEST DRIVE/DELIVERY AVAILABLE, BIG DEAL PLUS+, 2 YEARS UNLIMITED SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE AT NO EXTRA CHARGE, SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS., SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE.The team at Bennington Subaru in Bennington, Vermont proudly offers this Tribeca Limited for sale.Take advantage of our exclusive Big Deal Plus+ plan which includes 2 years of UNLIMITED scheduled maintenance at no extra charge! You will enjoy 2 years of unlimited oil+filter changes*, unlimited tire rotations and unlimited multi-point inspections along with lifetime state inspections for as long as you own your vehicle. Plus the added value of roadside assistance, towing reimbursement, service rewards and so much more! All of this at no extra charge and included with every vehicle we sell. And don't forget to ask about complimentary delivery to your home or office. We have many financing options available to qualified buyers, and will always give you a fair and honest value for your trade. *Based on factory recommended oil change intervals. Must present this offer to qualify for any special pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Tribeca Limited 5-Passenger with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX92D284413628
Stock: BS20124B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
