Vehicle overview

Let's get this out of the way. There's nothing really wrong with the midsize 2013 Subaru Tribeca. The problem is that there isn't anything it does particularly well enough to make it stand out among the multitude of excellent crossover-SUV alternatives.

True, Subaru's largest crossover is attractive enough and benefits from the automaker's trademark horizontally opposed engine and capable all-wheel-drive system. The fact that for 2013 it's offered only in the well-equipped Limited trim level with seven-passenger seating could be considered another plus, as it simplifies the buying process.

Unfortunately, these positives are outweighed by the Tribeca's cramped third-row seat and limited cargo capacity, as well as its subpar fuel economy and aging overall design. Its relatively high sticker price doesn't help much either.

The list of the Tribeca's more desirable competitors is long, but some of our favorites include the 2013 Dodge Durango, 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento and 2013 Nissan Pathfinder. Any of these models should prove to be a more rewarding and worthwhile choice for a seven-passenger crossover SUV.