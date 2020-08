Used 2010 Subaru Tribeca for Sale Near Me

Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas

Great adventures are in your future with this 2010 Subaru Tribeca Limited AWD showcased in Sky Blue Metallic. Powered by a 3.6 Liter 6 Cylinder that generates 256hp while paired with a 5 Speed SportShift Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive SUV will earn 21mpg on the highway. With 8.4 inches of ground clearance, this Tribeca delivers all-weather performance to go with good looks enhanced by sharp wheels, fog lights, and a roof rack. Our five passenger Tribeca Limited is nicely equipped with features important to you. Use the keyless entry to find that heated leather front seats set the tone in the spacious cabin that also has power accessories, a great 10-speaker touchscreen sound system, and a cargo area to hold your gear for the many trips you're going to be taking in this Subaru. Our Subaru Tribeca keeps you protected thanks to ABS, electronic stability and traction control, a fleet of airbags, and anti-whiplash front head restraints. This Subaru is a great choice for anyone who wants a capable, comfortable SUV, offering a thoroughly accommodating ride. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4S4WX9GD4A4401799

Stock: 18540

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-21-2020