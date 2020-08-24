Used 2010 Subaru Tribeca for Sale Near Me

I read everything on line about the Tribeca. It was frustrating as many of the reviews contradict each other (e.g. one says there is very little body roll, the brakes are great while another says there is too much body roll and the breaks are spongy). You have to drive it yourself to judge. I was a Chevy Trail Blazer owner (LTZ) and I have to say the Tribeca drives way better, is more responsive, and stops quicker than the trailblazer. Yes, a lot of reviewers say gas mileage is poor on the Tribeca. Indeed, but measure it against any other all wheel drive and none of them are any better (the reviewers seem to compare the all wheel drive of the Tribeca with the 2 wheel drive of other make

