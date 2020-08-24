Used 2010 Subaru Tribeca for Sale Near Me
40 listings
- 172,359 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- 161,601 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,975
- 82,563 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,999
- 102,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,511
- 146,637 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 163,580 miles
$8,421
- 103,822 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,811
- 144,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
- 135,766 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$6,950$401 Below Market
- 95,882 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,934$533 Below Market
- 145,493 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
- 155,406 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,980
- 83,727 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,999
- 73,968 miles
$12,599
- 145,450 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,879
- 164,025 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,644
- 79,266 miles
$10,995
- 163,713 miles
$8,990
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
South Dakota,04/20/2010
I read everything on line about the Tribeca. It was frustrating as many of the reviews contradict each other (e.g. one says there is very little body roll, the brakes are great while another says there is too much body roll and the breaks are spongy). You have to drive it yourself to judge. I was a Chevy Trail Blazer owner (LTZ) and I have to say the Tribeca drives way better, is more responsive, and stops quicker than the trailblazer. Yes, a lot of reviewers say gas mileage is poor on the Tribeca. Indeed, but measure it against any other all wheel drive and none of them are any better (the reviewers seem to compare the all wheel drive of the Tribeca with the 2 wheel drive of other make
