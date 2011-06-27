Used 2014 Subaru Tribeca
Pros & Cons
- Standard all-wheel drive
- stylish cabin design.
- Cramped third-row seat
- limited cargo capacity
- steering wheel doesn't telescope
- unimpressive fuel economy
- aged design.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2014 Subaru Tribeca has a few things going for it, but in the end, other three-row crossover SUVs will be better choices overall.
Vehicle overview
Usually, an average ballplayer on an average team gets playing time. But put that guy on a team stocked with talent and he's going to ride the bench. Take the case of the 2014 Subaru Tribeca. It's a pleasant enough midsize crossover SUV taken on its own. But compare it to any of its three-row crossover rivals, and it's merely a.250 hitter lost in a class of winners who all hit .400.
Subaru's largest crossover does offer fairly attractive styling, and it benefits from the automaker's capable all-wheel-drive technology. It comes in a single, loaded trim level with standard seven-passenger seating, which does simplify the buying process. But let's be honest -- those are hardly deal makers. Plus, the Tribeca hits a rather unenviable trifecta: passenger/cargo space are subpar, fuel economy is disappointing and, although it's nicely equipped, there's no appealing value proposition here given its dated design and lack of newer features such as blind-spot monitoring or Bluetooth audio/USB.
Those aforementioned heavy hitters the Tribeca goes up against include the 2014 Dodge Durango, 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe, 2014 Kia Sorento and 2014 Nissan Pathfinder. Any of these models would be a more rewarding and worthwhile choice for a seven-passenger SUV.
Subaru Tribeca models
The 2014 Subaru Tribeca is a seven-passenger midsize crossover SUV that comes in a single Limited trim level.
Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, a power sunroof, rear privacy glass, dual-zone automatic climate control with separate rear air-conditioning control, leather upholstery (vinyl for the third row), heated power front seats (eight-way driver, four-way passenger), driver seat memory functions, reclining 40/20/40-split second-row seats, 50/50-split third-row seats, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with a six-CD changer, auxiliary audio input jack and satellite radio.
The options list is short and includes a Navigation and Rear-Seat DVD Entertainment package that includes a navigation system, a rearview camera and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system. There is also the Popular Package, which features luggage rack crossbars, splash guards, a rear bumper scuff guard, a rear cargo tray and a retractable cargo area cover.
2014 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2014 Subaru Tribeca is powered by a 3.6-liter, horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine that produces 256 horsepower and 247 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic is the only transmission offered. Every Tribeca features standard all-wheel drive.
In Edmunds performance testing, the Tribeca accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds, which is about average for this class. Fuel economy is below average, however, at an EPA-estimated 18 mpg combined (16 city/21 highway).
Safety
Standard safety features for the 2014 Subaru Tribeca include antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.
In recent Edmunds brake testing, a Subaru Tribeca took 121 feet to come to a stop from 60 mph, a slightly better performance than its competitors.
In crash tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Tribeca earned the top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. The Tribeca's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.
Driving
The 2014 Subaru Tribeca's 3.6-liter engine delivers acceptable acceleration, though it never feels particularly gutsy and sounds noisy when pushed hard. In its normal mode, the transmission is a bit reluctant to downshift, but engaging Sport mode wakes it up and gives it some much-needed urgency in passing situations on the highway. Shifts are executed quickly and smoothly in this mode, as well as under manual control. Soft suspension tuning allows the Tribeca to ride comfortably over rough and broken pavement, and the light steering feel aids maneuverability at low speeds.
Interior
The 2014 Subaru Tribeca's interior has its strong points, including appealing styling, excellent visibility and a relative lack of wind and road noise. The front seats are comfortable, but the lack of a telescoping steering wheel may make it hard for some people to find an ideal driving position. Also, the design and layout of the buttons and controls located on the center stack are not particularly user-friendly.
The 40/20/40-split second-row seats get points for their ability to slide up and back up to 8 inches, but legroom still ends up being just adequate and the center position is really only usable in a pinch. The same goes for the 50/50-split third-row seat, which is only suitable for small children. Behind that third row you'll find a mere 8.3 cubic feet of cargo room. That number grows to 74.4 cubic feet with both the second and third rows folded down.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2014 Subaru Tribeca.
Trending topics in reviews
Sponsored cars related to the Tribeca
Features & Specs
|3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 5A
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 7
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|256 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Subaru Tribeca a good car?
Is the Subaru Tribeca reliable?
Is the 2014 Subaru Tribeca a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2014 Subaru Tribeca?
The least-expensive 2014 Subaru Tribeca is the 2014 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,095.
Other versions include:
- 3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $34,095
What are the different models of Subaru Tribeca?
More about the 2014 Subaru Tribeca
Used 2014 Subaru Tribeca Overview
The Used 2014 Subaru Tribeca is offered in the following submodels: Tribeca SUV. Available styles include 3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A).
What do people think of the 2014 Subaru Tribeca?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2014 Subaru Tribeca and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2014 Tribeca.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2014 Subaru Tribeca and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2014 Tribeca featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2014 Subaru Tribeca?
Which 2014 Subaru Tribecas are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Subaru Tribeca for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2014 Subaru Tribeca.
Can't find a new 2014 Subaru Tribecas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Subaru Tribeca for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,948.
Find a new Subaru for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,515.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2014 Subaru Tribeca?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Subaru lease specials
Related Used 2014 Subaru Tribeca info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles