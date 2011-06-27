Used 2013 Subaru Tribeca for Sale Near Me
- $13,977Good Deal | $423 below market
2013 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited77,917 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Serra Honda - Akron / Ohio
** SERRA CERTIFIED WARRANTY INCLUDED **, MOONROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, BACKUP CAMERA, THIRD ROW SEATING, AWD, gray Leather. Clean CARFAX.2013 Subaru Tribeca Limited 3.6 RAWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.6L H6 DOHC16/21 City/Highway MPGThank you for viewing this Pre Owned Vehicle at Serra Auto Park in Akron Ohio 44312. Power Moonroof Package (Black Exterior Roof Rails and Power Moonroof), AWD, gray Leather, 10 Speakers, 18 x 8.0JJ Aluminum Alloy/Silver Finish Wheels, 3.583 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Player, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Splash Guard, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Left Rear Bracket, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Bumper Cover, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Splash Guard, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Right Rear Bracket, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX9GD5D4400388
Stock: C50290CM
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $13,981
2013 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited117,982 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Teague Noles 45 Auto Mart - Henderson / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX9GD9D4400166
Stock: 400166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$13,295
2012 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited81,471 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Savannah DriveTime - Savannah / Georgia
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX9GD4C4400686
Stock: 1370047905
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,495
2012 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R LimitedNot provided1 AccidentDelivery available*
GT Motors PA - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX9HD9C4400570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$13,990
2012 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited97,801 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Houston - Houston / Texas
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX9HD0C4400067
Stock: 2000644892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $9,900
2012 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited95,875 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Lafayette Motors - Lafayette / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX9GD2C4400704
Stock: 3643
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$13,791
2014 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited85,128 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Continental Audi of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX9GD0E4400445
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,999Fair Deal
2011 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited145,493 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2011 Subaru Tribeca 4dr 4dr 3.6R Limited with Pwr Moonroof Pkg & Nav System features a 3.6L H6 DOHC 24V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 3 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is White with a Tan interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX9HD5B4401469
Stock: EYC-401469
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- New Listing$8,990
2011 Subaru Tribeca undefined163,713 milesDelivery available*
Walker Toyota - Miamisburg / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Tribeca with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX9HD2B4400828
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,988
2011 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R LimitedNot provided1 AccidentDelivery available*
Schulte Subaru - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX9GD8B4401239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995
2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited172,359 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Haldeman Subaru - Trenton / New Jersey
2010 Subaru Tribeca Limited 3.6 R SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, FACTORY MAINTENANCE UP TO DATE, RECENT HALDEMAN TRADE IN, GOOD BRAKES, GOOD TIRES, NEW SWAY BAR LINKS AND BUSHINGS INSTALLED!, NEW WIPERS AND FILTERS!.CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX9GD0A4402884
Stock: 20865A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $7,975
2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited161,601 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Great adventures are in your future with this 2010 Subaru Tribeca Limited AWD showcased in Sky Blue Metallic. Powered by a 3.6 Liter 6 Cylinder that generates 256hp while paired with a 5 Speed SportShift Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive SUV will earn 21mpg on the highway. With 8.4 inches of ground clearance, this Tribeca delivers all-weather performance to go with good looks enhanced by sharp wheels, fog lights, and a roof rack. Our five passenger Tribeca Limited is nicely equipped with features important to you. Use the keyless entry to find that heated leather front seats set the tone in the spacious cabin that also has power accessories, a great 10-speaker touchscreen sound system, and a cargo area to hold your gear for the many trips you're going to be taking in this Subaru. Our Subaru Tribeca keeps you protected thanks to ABS, electronic stability and traction control, a fleet of airbags, and anti-whiplash front head restraints. This Subaru is a great choice for anyone who wants a capable, comfortable SUV, offering a thoroughly accommodating ride. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX9GD4A4401799
Stock: 18540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-21-2020
- $10,999
2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited82,563 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
B&B Automotive of Quakertown - Quakertown / Pennsylvania
VERY CLEAN VEHICLE MORE PICTURES WILL BE AVAILABLE VERY SOON AFTER DETAILING THE CAR - DRIVES LIKE NEW - LEATHER - SUNROOF - NEW PADS & ROTORS FRONT & REAR - AWD - GOOD TIRES - CLEAN CARFAX - All of Our Vehicles Go Through a 99 Point Inspection and Safety Inspection By Our Service Department - We Work With All Major Banks and Credit Union, Bad Credit / No Credit We Work With All Credit Situations -Call 267-680-1777 or text us 267-766-9463 or stop by Trend Auto Trader in Quakertown Pa, everything we do revolves around you and providing best car buying experience. Once you've chosen your next car, our team of financing experts are trained to sort through various auto loans in order to help you find the right one for your needs. We also work with all Credit Unions in the local area. We are proud to serve the Bucks County, Philadelphia, Montgomery County areas with Sales, Service and financing options. 1455 S West Blvd Quakertown Pa 18951. Right off route 309
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX9GDXA4400446
Stock: 00446
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,511
2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited102,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Faulkner Subaru Of Mechanicsburg - Mechanicsburg / Pennsylvania
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Crystal Black Silica 2010 Subaru Tribeca Limited 3.6 R AWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.6L H6 DOHC 18" 5 Dual-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces.The Faulkner Subaru Edge includes: Large fleet of loaner vehicles, shuttle service, free Wi-Fi in our customer lounge, gourmet coffee bar and snacks in our customer lounge area, pet friendly facility, and our commitment to serve our community! Check out our Love Promise Page.Recent Arrival!OUR OFFERINGS: We are located at 6629 Carlisle Pike Mechanicsburg, PA 17050. Faulkner Subaru of Mechanicsburg is your Subaru dealership serving all of south central PA. We have a great selection of new, certified, and quality pre-owned vehicles as well as bank and credit union financing. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX9GD9A4401457
Stock: A4401457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $6,995
2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Premium146,637 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Courtesy Subaru - Kingsport / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX9FD4A4401299
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$8,421
2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited163,580 milesDelivery available*
Duncan Ford - Rocky Mount / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX9GD8A4402180
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,811
2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Touring103,822 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
GP Motor Company - Kaysville / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX9HD0A4400955
Stock: 400955
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,999
2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Touring144,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Abes Motorsports - Sacramento / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4WX9HD0A4402625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.