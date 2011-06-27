Used 2013 Subaru Tribeca for Sale

  • $13,977Good Deal | $423 below market

    2013 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited

    77,917 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Serra Honda - Akron / Ohio

    ** SERRA CERTIFIED WARRANTY INCLUDED **, MOONROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, BACKUP CAMERA, THIRD ROW SEATING, AWD, gray Leather. Clean CARFAX.2013 Subaru Tribeca Limited 3.6 RAWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.6L H6 DOHC16/21 City/Highway MPGThank you for viewing this Pre Owned Vehicle at Serra Auto Park in Akron Ohio 44312. Power Moonroof Package (Black Exterior Roof Rails and Power Moonroof), AWD, gray Leather, 10 Speakers, 18 x 8.0JJ Aluminum Alloy/Silver Finish Wheels, 3.583 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Player, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Splash Guard, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Left Rear Bracket, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Bumper Cover, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Splash Guard, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Right Rear Bracket, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S4WX9GD5D4400388
    Stock: C50290CM
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-06-2020

  • $13,981

    2013 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited

    117,982 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Teague Noles 45 Auto Mart - Henderson / Tennessee

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S4WX9GD9D4400166
    Stock: 400166
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $13,295

    2012 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited

    81,471 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Savannah DriveTime - Savannah / Georgia

    GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S4WX9GD4C4400686
    Stock: 1370047905
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $11,495

    2012 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited

    Not provided
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    GT Motors PA - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S4WX9HD9C4400570
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $13,990

    2012 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited

    97,801 miles
    Delivery available*

    Carvana - Houston - Houston / Texas

    During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S4WX9HD0C4400067
    Stock: 2000644892
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • $9,900

    2012 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited

    95,875 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Lafayette Motors - Lafayette / New Jersey

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S4WX9GD2C4400704
    Stock: 3643
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $13,791

    2014 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited

    85,128 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Continental Audi of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S4WX9GD0E4400445
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,999Fair Deal

    2011 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited

    145,493 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois

    This 2011 Subaru Tribeca 4dr 4dr 3.6R Limited with Pwr Moonroof Pkg & Nav System features a 3.6L H6 DOHC 24V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 3 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is White with a Tan interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S4WX9HD5B4401469
    Stock: EYC-401469
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-20-2020

  • New Listing
    $8,990

    2011 Subaru Tribeca undefined

    163,713 miles
    Delivery available*

    Walker Toyota - Miamisburg / Ohio

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Subaru Tribeca with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S4WX9HD2B4400828
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,988

    2011 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited

    Not provided
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Schulte Subaru - Sioux Falls / South Dakota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S4WX9GD8B4401239
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,995

    2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited

    172,359 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Haldeman Subaru - Trenton / New Jersey

    2010 Subaru Tribeca Limited 3.6 R SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, FACTORY MAINTENANCE UP TO DATE, RECENT HALDEMAN TRADE IN, GOOD BRAKES, GOOD TIRES, NEW SWAY BAR LINKS AND BUSHINGS INSTALLED!, NEW WIPERS AND FILTERS!.CARFAX One-Owner.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S4WX9GD0A4402884
    Stock: 20865A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-13-2020

  • $7,975

    2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited

    161,601 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas

    Great adventures are in your future with this 2010 Subaru Tribeca Limited AWD showcased in Sky Blue Metallic. Powered by a 3.6 Liter 6 Cylinder that generates 256hp while paired with a 5 Speed SportShift Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive SUV will earn 21mpg on the highway. With 8.4 inches of ground clearance, this Tribeca delivers all-weather performance to go with good looks enhanced by sharp wheels, fog lights, and a roof rack. Our five passenger Tribeca Limited is nicely equipped with features important to you. Use the keyless entry to find that heated leather front seats set the tone in the spacious cabin that also has power accessories, a great 10-speaker touchscreen sound system, and a cargo area to hold your gear for the many trips you're going to be taking in this Subaru. Our Subaru Tribeca keeps you protected thanks to ABS, electronic stability and traction control, a fleet of airbags, and anti-whiplash front head restraints. This Subaru is a great choice for anyone who wants a capable, comfortable SUV, offering a thoroughly accommodating ride. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S4WX9GD4A4401799
    Stock: 18540
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-21-2020

  • $10,999

    2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited

    82,563 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    B&B Automotive of Quakertown - Quakertown / Pennsylvania

    VERY CLEAN VEHICLE MORE PICTURES WILL BE AVAILABLE VERY SOON AFTER DETAILING THE CAR - DRIVES LIKE NEW - LEATHER - SUNROOF - NEW PADS & ROTORS FRONT & REAR - AWD - GOOD TIRES - CLEAN CARFAX - All of Our Vehicles Go Through a 99 Point Inspection and Safety Inspection By Our Service Department - We Work With All Major Banks and Credit Union, Bad Credit / No Credit We Work With All Credit Situations -Call 267-680-1777 or text us 267-766-9463 or stop by Trend Auto Trader in Quakertown Pa, everything we do revolves around you and providing best car buying experience. Once you've chosen your next car, our team of financing experts are trained to sort through various auto loans in order to help you find the right one for your needs. We also work with all Credit Unions in the local area. We are proud to serve the Bucks County, Philadelphia, Montgomery County areas with Sales, Service and financing options. 1455 S West Blvd Quakertown Pa 18951. Right off route 309

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S4WX9GDXA4400446
    Stock: 00446
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,511

    2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited

    102,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Faulkner Subaru Of Mechanicsburg - Mechanicsburg / Pennsylvania

    Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Crystal Black Silica 2010 Subaru Tribeca Limited 3.6 R AWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.6L H6 DOHC 18" 5 Dual-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces.The Faulkner Subaru Edge includes: Large fleet of loaner vehicles, shuttle service, free Wi-Fi in our customer lounge, gourmet coffee bar and snacks in our customer lounge area, pet friendly facility, and our commitment to serve our community! Check out our Love Promise Page.Recent Arrival!OUR OFFERINGS: We are located at 6629 Carlisle Pike Mechanicsburg, PA 17050. Faulkner Subaru of Mechanicsburg is your Subaru dealership serving all of south central PA. We have a great selection of new, certified, and quality pre-owned vehicles as well as bank and credit union financing. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S4WX9GD9A4401457
    Stock: A4401457
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-19-2020

  • $6,995

    2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Premium

    146,637 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Courtesy Subaru - Kingsport / Tennessee

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S4WX9FD4A4401299
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $8,421

    2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited

    163,580 miles
    Delivery available*

    Duncan Ford - Rocky Mount / Virginia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S4WX9GD8A4402180
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,811

    2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Touring

    103,822 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    GP Motor Company - Kaysville / Utah

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S4WX9HD0A4400955
    Stock: 400955
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,999

    2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Touring

    144,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Abes Motorsports - Sacramento / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S4WX9HD0A4402625
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

