** SERRA CERTIFIED WARRANTY INCLUDED **, MOONROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, BACKUP CAMERA, THIRD ROW SEATING, AWD, gray Leather. Clean CARFAX.2013 Subaru Tribeca Limited 3.6 RAWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.6L H6 DOHC16/21 City/Highway MPGThank you for viewing this Pre Owned Vehicle at Serra Auto Park in Akron Ohio 44312. Power Moonroof Package (Black Exterior Roof Rails and Power Moonroof), AWD, gray Leather, 10 Speakers, 18 x 8.0JJ Aluminum Alloy/Silver Finish Wheels, 3.583 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Player, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Splash Guard, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Left Rear Bracket, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Bumper Cover, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Splash Guard, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Right Rear Bracket, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4S4WX9GD5D4400388

Stock: C50290CM

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2020