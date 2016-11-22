2017 Subaru Crosstrek Review
Pros & Cons
- All-wheel drive and tall profile combine for strong off-road ability
- Offers adult-sized front and rear legroom and headroom
- Achieves good fuel economy for a rugged all-wheel-drive car
- Big hatchback utility means room for loads of lifestyle gear
- Underperforming engine makes Crosstrek one of slowest in class
- CVT exacerbates the engine's droning sounds
- Infotainment interface isn't as user-friendly as many competitors'
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
There's a lot to like about the 2017 Subaru Crosstrek. It offers standard all-wheel drive, a fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine, and a roomy interior and cargo area. If you're an outdoor person and you don't like trucks or tall SUVs, or you live in snowy, slippery winter weather, it's a compelling choice. At its core, the Crosstrek is a more rugged version of the Subaru Impreza, with a beefed-up suspension, higher ground clearance and trail-ready styling. You can even get it with a manual transmission if you prefer commanding your own gear changes.
For 2017, the Crosstrek carries over largely unchanged from the current model, with the exception of a new trim level — 2.0i Premium Special Edition — that adds a few desirable features and cosmetic upgrades from the Premium trim.
Despite its all-weather and off-road capability, the Crosstrek isn't the first pint-sized crossover we'd recommend. An underpowered four-cylinder engine makes it one of the slowest among its competitors that we've tested, requiring almost 10 seconds from 0 to 60 mph — and that's with an empty cargo area and no traveling companions. The Crosstrek's noisy automatic transmission is also annoying, especially under hard acceleration when it fills the cabin with a loud drone.
If you spend most of your drive time on urban/suburban roads, better options include the Honda HR-V or Mazda CX-3. The Jeep Renegade is also a capable small crossover with bonafide off-road chops if you get the Trailhawk model. But if you're looking for an inexpensive and fuel-efficient (29 mpg combined) hatchback that you can regularly get dirty off the beaten path, the Subaru Crosstrek is a solid pick.
2017 Subaru Crosstrek models
The 2017 Subaru Crosstrek is available in four trim levels: 2.0i, 2.0i Premium, 2.0i Premium Special Edition and 2.0i Limited. All trims come with all-wheel drive and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (148 horsepower, 145 pound-feet of torque). The 2.0i covers all the basics, while the 2.0i Premium adds nice touches such as heated seats and an upgraded stereo. The 2.0i Platinum Special Edition offers a few feature and cosmetic upgrades, and the 2.0i Limited introduces leather upholstery and the top-end infotainment system.
Highlights for the 2.0i include a five-speed manual transmission, 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, roof rails, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, a 6.2-inch touchscreen display, smartphone app integration (including Pandora, iHeartRadio and other music services), and a four-speaker audio system. Hill hold assist is also included.
The 2.0i Premium adds heated side mirrors, heated front seats, an adjustable center armrest, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a cargo cover, a removable cargo tray and a six-speaker audio system.
There are a handful of options for the 2.0i Premium, including a continuously variable transmission (CVT), a sunroof, a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, the EyeSight Driver Assist system (bundles adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and front collision mitigation), Starlink connected services (roadside and emergency assistance, automatic collision notification), and an upgraded infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, dual USB ports, voice control, satellite radio and all the base system's features.
The upgraded infotainment system requires opting for EyeSight, and the sunroof is only available with the CVT.
Moving up to the new 2.0i Platinum Special Edition (note that it can also be considered an optional package from an ordering standpoint) gets you special exterior and interior styling details, the sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.
Finally, the 2.0i Limited builds on the 2.0i Premium with the CVT, automatic headlights, a sound-insulated windshield, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, upgraded gauges and instruments, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
Depending on the trim level, other notable options include an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a navigation system and upgraded sound-system speakers.
Trim tested
Driving3.0
Comfort3.0
Interior3.5
Utility3.0
Technology3.0
Safety
Safety
Our experts like the Crosstrek models:
- EyeSight Driver Assist Technology
- System automatically notifies first responders if an airbag deploys and can also connect to emergency or roadside assistance services.
- Blind-Spot Detection/Lane Change Assist
- Uses radar sensors to detect vehicles in blind spot and shows visual indicator in side mirror. Indicator also warns of unsafe lane change.
- Starlink Safety and Security Plus
- Uconnect Access (standard on the 300) includes automatic crash notification, roadside assistance and stolen vehicle assistance.
