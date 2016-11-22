  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
3.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(26)
2017 Subaru Crosstrek Review

Pros & Cons

  • All-wheel drive and tall profile combine for strong off-road ability
  • Offers adult-sized front and rear legroom and headroom
  • Achieves good fuel economy for a rugged all-wheel-drive car
  • Big hatchback utility means room for loads of lifestyle gear
  • Underperforming engine makes Crosstrek one of slowest in class
  • CVT exacerbates the engine's droning sounds
  • Infotainment interface isn't as user-friendly as many competitors'
Which Crosstrek does Edmunds recommend?

If you can handle a manual transmission, get a 2.0i Premium and add the EyeSight safety system and upgraded touchscreen infotainment package. This saves you from the disappointing continuously variable transmission (CVT) experience but still brings niceties such as heated front seats and infotainment voice controls. Even with the CVT, though, we feel the Premium gives you the most flexibility for getting the features you want. You might want to spring for the optional speaker upgrade, too, because we've found the base systems to be underwhelming.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.5 / 5

There's a lot to like about the 2017 Subaru Crosstrek. It offers standard all-wheel drive, a fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine, and a roomy interior and cargo area. If you're an outdoor person and you don't like trucks or tall SUVs, or you live in snowy, slippery winter weather, it's a compelling choice. At its core, the Crosstrek is a more rugged version of the Subaru Impreza, with a beefed-up suspension, higher ground clearance and trail-ready styling. You can even get it with a manual transmission if you prefer commanding your own gear changes.

For 2017, the Crosstrek carries over largely unchanged from the current model, with the exception of a new trim level — 2.0i Premium Special Edition — that adds a few desirable features and cosmetic upgrades from the Premium trim.

Despite its all-weather and off-road capability, the Crosstrek isn't the first pint-sized crossover we'd recommend. An underpowered four-cylinder engine makes it one of the slowest among its competitors that we've tested, requiring almost 10 seconds from 0 to 60 mph — and that's with an empty cargo area and no traveling companions. The Crosstrek's noisy automatic transmission is also annoying, especially under hard acceleration when it fills the cabin with a loud drone.

If you spend most of your drive time on urban/suburban roads, better options include the Honda HR-V or Mazda CX-3. The Jeep Renegade is also a capable small crossover with bonafide off-road chops if you get the Trailhawk model. But if you're looking for an inexpensive and fuel-efficient (29 mpg combined) hatchback that you can regularly get dirty off the beaten path, the Subaru Crosstrek is a solid pick.

2017 Subaru Crosstrek models

The 2017 Subaru Crosstrek is available in four trim levels: 2.0i, 2.0i Premium, 2.0i Premium Special Edition and 2.0i Limited. All trims come with all-wheel drive and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (148 horsepower, 145 pound-feet of torque). The 2.0i covers all the basics, while the 2.0i Premium adds nice touches such as heated seats and an upgraded stereo. The 2.0i Platinum Special Edition offers a few feature and cosmetic upgrades, and the 2.0i Limited introduces leather upholstery and the top-end infotainment system.

Highlights for the 2.0i include a five-speed manual transmission, 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, roof rails, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, a 6.2-inch touchscreen display, smartphone app integration (including Pandora, iHeartRadio and other music services), and a four-speaker audio system. Hill hold assist is also included.

The 2.0i Premium adds heated side mirrors, heated front seats, an adjustable center armrest, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a cargo cover, a removable cargo tray and a six-speaker audio system.

There are a handful of options for the 2.0i Premium, including a continuously variable transmission (CVT), a sunroof, a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, the EyeSight Driver Assist system (bundles adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and front collision mitigation), Starlink connected services (roadside and emergency assistance, automatic collision notification), and an upgraded infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, dual USB ports, voice control, satellite radio and all the base system's features.

The upgraded infotainment system requires opting for EyeSight, and the sunroof is only available with the CVT.

Moving up to the new 2.0i Platinum Special Edition (note that it can also be considered an optional package from an ordering standpoint) gets you special exterior and interior styling details, the sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.

Finally, the 2.0i Limited builds on the 2.0i Premium with the CVT, automatic headlights, a sound-insulated windshield, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, upgraded gauges and instruments, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Depending on the trim level, other notable options include an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a navigation system and upgraded sound-system speakers.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium (2.0L 4-cyl.; CVT). Our findings remain applicable to this year's Crosstrek.

Driving

3.0
The Crosstrek is a sure-footed machine with coordinated steering, handling and brakes. It's quite capable in snow and on dirt roads, too. But the engine isn't powerful, and the continuously variable transmission's tendency to keep it revving high only underscores that fact.

Acceleration

2.0
The small, underpowered engine and continuously variable transmission (CVT) conspire to make the Crosstrek one of the slowest cars in the class. The engine sounds strained under heavy throttle, and our 0-60 mph test required 9.9 seconds.

Braking

3.0
In town and in heavy traffic, the brakes are smooth with a moderate amount of pedal firmness. They're never touchy or oversensitive, either. The Crosstrek needed 120 feet to complete our simulated panic stop from 60 mph, which is about average for the class.

Steering

3.0
Electric power-assist steering makes for light effort at low speeds yet offers a decent amount of feedback on streets and highways. You get a good sense of what the tires are doing even if the grip limits are somewhat low.

Handling

3.5
Although the Crosstrek has soft springs and dampers to accommodate light off-roading, it still has the sure-footed handling of a car rather than a truck. There's a bit of body roll around corners, but this machine inspires confidence both on road and off.

Drivability

3.0
The smooth-yet-slurred nature of the CVT is readily apparent as it keeps the engine revving high when you accelerate from rest or hit a freeway on-ramp. Once up to speed, though, the Crosstrek is livable and pleasant.

Off-road

4.5
The Crosstrek has a higher underbody ground clearance and more favorable front and rear bumper clearance than almost everything in its class. It's uniquely capable among its peers thanks to power distribution to all four wheels based on traction needs and a well-calibrated stability control system.

Comfort

3.0
The Crosstrek is comfortable enough in many respects. It delivers a smoother ride than its high stance suggests, and its seats are reasonably accommodating. But this is not a particularly quiet car, with abundant powertrain noise when accelerating and wind and road noise while cruising.

Seat comfort

3.0
Nicely shaped seats offer good adjustability, although power adjustment isn't available. The padding is relatively firm, but there isn't a lot of lateral support. The points where your elbows rest are thinly padded.

Ride comfort

3.0
The Crosstrek's high-riding stance features abundant wheel travel for absorbing uneven terrain, which also makes it generally smooth and adept at absorbing bumps around town. Never harsh, but it can sometimes feel a bit bouncy after larger impacts.

Noise & vibration

2.0
Engine drone is hard to ignore when accelerating or when climbing hills because of the way the continuously variable transmission operates. Wind and road noise isn't annoyingly excessive, but it's definitely noticeable when cruising above 50 mph.

Climate control

3.0
The standard climate controls are large, easy to understand and within close reach of the driver. Airflow is strong, but the air-conditioning doesn't blow as cold as we'd like. Automatic climate control isn't available until the top-of-the-line Limited trim.

Interior

3.5
The Crosstrek offers a decent amount of head- and legroom front and rear. The cockpit is adjustable enough for the driver to settle into a comfortable position that gives a good view of the outside, but some controls are easier to use than others.

Ease of use

3.0
Most controls are easy to get along with, particularly the three-knob climate control setup. The display screen for the audio system is fairly useful, but the navigation interface is unnecessarily awkward. The steering-mounted control buttons are small and annoying to use, too.

Getting in/getting out

3.0
Since the Crosstrek is essentially an Impreza on stilts, its seat sits taller. This actually eases entry and exit, but taller folks might feel the need to duck a little because the Crosstrek combines the floor height of a small crossover SUV with a more carlike roofline.

Driving position

3.5
The driving position is a bit high, but that actually helps the driver see out over the hood. A tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and height-adjustable driver seat make it possible for most pilots to settle in comfortably without significant issues.

Roominess

3.5
The Crosstrek's high roof and tall windows make it feel roomy, especially in the headroom department, and you'll find sufficient head- and legroom in the rear seat, too. That said, pure crossover competitors such as the Honda CR-V are wider across the width of the cabin at the hips and shoulders.

Visibility

4.0
It's easy to see out of the Crosstrek because the roof support pillars are slender, the rear three-quarter blind spot is small, the mirrors are fairly big, and a rearview camera comes standard.

Utility

3.0
The Crosstrek's utility is solid but stacks up differently depending how you compare it. It can tote more than similarly priced subcompact crossover rivals such as the Jeep Renegade and Mazda CX-3, but it lags behind pricier compact crossover SUVs including the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5.

Small-item storage

3.5
The glovebox is average-sized, but the Crosstrek has a large center console and several big cupholders. There's plenty of room to store most of your flotsam and jetsam.

Cargo space

3.0
There's 22.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, expanding to 51.9 cubic feet with those seats folded. It handily beats the Jeep Renegade (18.5 cubic feet and 50.8 cubes, respectively) but trails crossovers such as the Honda CR-V (37.2 cubes; 70.9 cubes).

Technology

3.0
The Crosstrek's smartphone convenience features make it look reasonably competitive on paper. But in reality it's missing some of the latest tech and what it does have feels a generation old. The opposite is true of the optional EyeSight driver aid suite, which works quite well.

Audio & navigation

3.0
Large, aesthetically pleasing display with logical menu structure. Stereo sound quality is merely average, though. Navigation is optional and a bit cumbersome to use.

Smartphone integration

2.0
Bluetooth pairing is difficult, indexing songs on your device takes a long time every time you connect, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are not available. You'll find either one or two USB ports, depending on trim level, and one auxiliary input.

Driver aids

4.5
Optional driver aids include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking. All systems work well, especially with Subaru's most recent EyeSight systems.

Voice control

2.0
Voice controls can change radio stations, adjust temperature and make phone calls. The system is often slow to respond, however, and many times during our test it failed to understand clear and deliberate commands.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Subaru Crosstrek.

5(69%)
4(19%)
3(12%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
26 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2017 Hyper Blue with moon roof and eyesight
Jolly,07/03/2017
2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I wanted a small economy car with something extra. Over the last 20 years I have owned a jeep, F250 diesel, an expedition and a ford mustang.I prefer driving from more of a siting position in a jeep / truck than laying down like in a mustang and like a good view I get with my truck. I travel for business a lot and have driven ever 4 cylinder rentals for years and have hated them. The thought of looking for small and economic wasn't something I was thrilled about. I did a lot of research and came across the crosstrek. I watched videos of the car in snow and dirt and it sold me and I went out and test drove it. I like the feel and suspension, it seamed healthy, stout and something more than it was. My test drive was short but I liked it. I did a lot of research after on the car after I test drove it and heard the complaints,,,cheaply made, slow, crapy stereo nd road noise. After a month drove it again looking for these things and finally bought one with all the trims for 3K under MSRP. Drove it for a weekend on a trip put 500 miles on it and love it. This is my wife's primary and now I drive her mustang giving my truck a break. After the trip this is what I have determined. Radio gets some complaints,,,,mine is great. Best sound system I have ever had stocked. Driving and steering is great, easy no effort and smooth. Bumps and pot holes are not bad, suspension handles it without breaking your jaw, road noise, yeah a little high but I drive a diesel so no issues and have no problem talking to my wife. I guess 2017 they worked on it some. The eyesight is amazing, while on cruise control a car cut me off,,it is what those people from VA do. The car slowed, got to distance and then picked up speed to where it was set. While at a street light, eyesight saw the car in front on me move and told me to get me moving :) I hate 4 cylinder cars,,,,this one I love it and wish I could afford two! There are tons of complaints on pick up and RPMS, In town I have no issues, the little beastie gets to 35 quick and then kind of lags a little. Getting on to highways is slow and so is passing but once your up to speed I had no issues up to 80 and the RPMS were at 2500. In VA I see a lot of crosstreks, not so many in NC but the ones in VA are mostly in the fast lane :) While this isn't the mustang it does what it should and it's fine for me. I have driven a lot of 4 cylinders that did a lot worse over the years. Overall the car is a simple build, interior is basic but I think it will last and the orange stitching is a nice touch. Just be advised on rainy days eyesight doesn't work and neither does that navigation LOL but works on my cell so I don't care. I love my truck,,,,,and love this car to. It isn't my truck but enjoy driving it just the same and to be honest,,,,,I enjoy driving this a hell of a lot more than our mustang. I have never cared enough to write a car review,,,,but the little beastie deserves some praise with all negatives I have read. Funny even the negative reviews all say it is a great car LOL. Will see in 100,000 miles what it does but my hyper blue gives me faith it will last along time rjolly8@nc.rr.com
Love my Crosstrek, wish it had good quality paint!
Audrey L,10/10/2017
2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The Crosstrek handles well, gets great gas mileage, is very comfortable to drive and ride in, and I love the blind side assist and the back up camera - but Subaru went CHEAP on the paint! Ugh! I keep my car clean and hand wax it for protection and there is chipped paint all over the place. I have just over 9,000 miles and have had it about 5 1/2 months, and drive mostly on paved roads. Very glad I sprung for the hood and door edge protective coating, only wish the entire car could have bee not wrapped in that stuff. Not a happy camper...especially since I'm someone who keeps a car for over 200,000 miles. I can see a professional paint job in its future. (Bought it April 24, 2017, the field for the year below isn't working on my iPad) UPDATE 10-12-18, ~ 35,000 MILES: Still love the car, still hate the paint--and the paint is getting worse over time. Tons of little nicks and chips, and now I understand a paint job is around $5k, not $2k like I originally thought, so that's out. C'mon Subaru, fix this so I can make this my NEXT car too, cuz I won't sign up again if the paint is the same.
Happy
Happy Buyer,02/06/2017
2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The car is very new for me, and I've driven only about 250 miles so far, but so far I am happy because the car is both capable and has some personality. Mine is crystal white with black leather interior and I love the appearance. It makes me feel happy to walk up to it in the parking lot because it is really cute, and the interior is also attractive. The orange stitching on the seats give the interior a little style; the navigation is bright and clear; and the moonroof keeps it feeling open and airy inside; and the interior is overall logical. The handling is excellent. I've driven in snow on roads where some cars are sliding and my car was driving along just fine. I haven't had issues with acceleration and have been driving 65 mph on the highway without problems. The gas mileage seems quite good and the gas tank seems to be big enough as I still have half a tank of gas after going about 250 miles. The Eyesight and other safety features also give me a feeling of security. Visibility is also great. There are just a few negatives that I've noticed so far. The biggest negative I've noticed is that the bottom cushion of the driver's seat is too hard. The back of the seat and headrest are actually very comfortable so it's really just the bottom. I also wish that the seat could be adjusted electrically instead of manually. The other thing that I would change is the placement of the buttons for the seat warmers. When driving, I have to reach behind and feel around to try to find it or look back for it. Other than the padding in the bottom of the seat, the lack of electric adjustment to the seat and the placement of the heat seater button, I really am happy with this beautiful and capable car. 7/6/17 Update: I continue to be very happy with my car. I love driving it. I like the adaptive cruise control on the highway as well as the little beeper that lets me know if the car in front of me moves when waiting at a traffic light for a while. The seats even became much more comfortable after a few months of use. I have, however, had a few issues with the connection to Audible on my iphone dropping and I really don't know why this happens. Overall, though, very happy with my car and would buy the exact same car if I were to do it again!
my thoughts
johnny jamison,03/02/2017
2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The Crosstrek is a very nice crossover. The interior is well finished and laid out. There are no blind spots. The exterior is pleasing and well finished. It could, however, use more storage areas both in the cabin and in the cargo area. The transmission shifts very well for the most part but, is not great. The engine has enough power for my needs but, in my opinion, under-powered by most peoples standards and it's a bit noisy. Based on prior Subaru ownership, the Crosstrek should be exceptionally reliable. Coming from a KIA Soul it's a step up in respect, feel and most things but, if the Soul was available in all wheel drive, I would have purchased another one.
See all 26 reviews of the 2017 Subaru Crosstrek
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
148 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
148 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the Crosstrek models:

EyeSight Driver Assist Technology
System automatically notifies first responders if an airbag deploys and can also connect to emergency or roadside assistance services.
Blind-Spot Detection/Lane Change Assist
Uses radar sensors to detect vehicles in blind spot and shows visual indicator in side mirror. Indicator also warns of unsafe lane change.
Starlink Safety and Security Plus
Uconnect Access (standard on the 300) includes automatic crash notification, roadside assistance and stolen vehicle assistance.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2017 Subaru Crosstrek Overview

The Used 2017 Subaru Crosstrek is offered in the following submodels: Crosstrek SUV. Available styles include 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Subaru Crosstrek?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Subaru Crosstrek trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV is priced between $15,000 and$23,795 with odometer readings between 11061 and118555 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited PZEV is priced between $17,599 and$26,990 with odometer readings between 12486 and86319 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Subaru Crosstreks are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Subaru Crosstrek for sale near. There are currently 53 used and CPO 2017 Crosstreks listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,000 and mileage as low as 11061 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Subaru Crosstrek.

Can't find a used 2017 Subaru Crosstreks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru Crosstrek for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $7,934.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,211.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru Crosstrek for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,413.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $18,210.

