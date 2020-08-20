Used 2018 Subaru Crosstrek for Sale Near Me

1,897 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Crosstrek Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,897 listings
  • 2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited in Red
    certified

    2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited

    15,490 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,598

    $3,583 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited

    12,690 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,505

    $3,117 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium in White
    used

    2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium

    20,382 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,112

    $3,282 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i in Black
    used

    2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i

    11,069 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,640

    $2,164 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited in White
    used

    2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited

    18,441 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,798

    $3,123 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium in Gray
    used

    2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium

    36,972 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,749

    $2,915 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium in Silver
    used

    2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium

    30,332 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,999

    $3,256 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited in Silver
    used

    2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited

    44,636 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,990

    $2,478 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium in Orange
    used

    2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium

    84,055 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,300

    $2,501 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium in Red
    used

    2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium

    45,857 miles

    $18,887

    $2,808 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i

    48,048 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,888

    $2,490 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited in Black
    used

    2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited

    21,401 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,999

    $3,123 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium in Silver
    used

    2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium

    48,460 miles

    $19,995

    $2,436 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium

    36,985 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $19,935

    $2,361 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium in Gray
    used

    2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium

    41,702 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Delivery Available*

    $20,574

    $1,835 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium in Silver
    used

    2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium

    33,319 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $20,560

    $1,847 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium in White
    certified

    2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium

    60,654 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,700

    $2,293 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited in Orange
    used

    2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited

    38,449 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,888

    $3,244 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Subaru Crosstrek searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,897 listings
  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Crosstrek
  4. Used 2018 Subaru Crosstrek

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Crosstrek

Read recent reviews for the Subaru Crosstrek
Overall Consumer Rating
4.4107 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 107 reviews
  • 5
    (66%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (5%)
Wow
TC,12/18/2017
2.0i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
We've had our 2018 Crosstrek Limited for about two weeks, we love it! Traded in a 2015 truck to downsize a bit but didn't want to lose the outdoor adventure options that trucks provide. I can already tell we made an excellent choice. It was surprisingly hard to find an available '18 Crosstrek in any trim level in the PHX area that either wasn't reserved or already purchased. Also wasn't intending on a fully loaded Limited, but this was what came up so....oh well, guess we're getting a Limited! I had a completely trashed old Subaru in college with at least 200,000 miles on it, rusted floor and body falling apart, but that thing started up every morning and drove strong for the whole time I had it. Drove it to the junkyard after graduation, still running strong. Always impressed with that little car, this Crosstrek is lightyears beyond and I have no doubt it will drive for a very long time. Excellent design, love the refreshened interior and gauges, seats are wonderful, back seat seems roomy and comfy. Eyesight and all the driver support systems are so well thought out and better than some of my colleagues vehicles that cost twice as much. Harmon Kardon sound system is superb, a/c system works fantastic. Drives very easy, quiet and smooth. Doors open wide, back storage very adequate, the back hatch area floor is a bit shallower than I expected, but not a detriment. It might seem that way because of the 8+ inches of ground clearance, it puts the back bumper higher than other brands, not a problem though. Back seats fold almost flat. Interior fit and finish is very strong, way better than other brands with similar models. The first 2 tanks of gas we're averaging 30.5 mpg with mixed driving, loving that! Our truck was lucky to average 19. If I had to gripe about anything so far is getting used to the a/c and app controls and all of the menu options, but that is hardly a complaint. The Bluetooth seems to work well, Apple CarPlay is pretty good, it seems like the music pauses for a split second every once in awhile, maybe my USB cord is getting old, or a CarPlay software update in the future might solve that. Overall so very happy with the Crosstrek. We are leasing but I wouldn't hesitate to purchase this at lease end if it continues to impress, residual value on the Crosstrek is higher than any comparable Toyota and Honda. Count us as huge Subaru fans
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Subaru
Crosstrek
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to
to

Related Subaru Crosstrek info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.