Used 2018 Subaru Crosstrek for Sale Near Me
1,897 listings
- certified
2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited15,490 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,598$3,583 Below Market
- 12,690 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,505$3,117 Below Market
- 20,382 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,112$3,282 Below Market
- 11,069 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,640$2,164 Below Market
- 18,441 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,798$3,123 Below Market
- 36,972 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,749$2,915 Below Market
- 30,332 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,999$3,256 Below Market
- 44,636 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,990$2,478 Below Market
- 84,055 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,300$2,501 Below Market
- 45,857 miles
$18,887$2,808 Below Market
- 48,048 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,888$2,490 Below Market
- 21,401 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,999$3,123 Below Market
- 48,460 miles
$19,995$2,436 Below Market
- 36,985 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$19,935$2,361 Below Market
- 41,702 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseDelivery Available*
$20,574$1,835 Below Market
- 33,319 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$20,560$1,847 Below Market
- certified
2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium60,654 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,700$2,293 Below Market
- 38,449 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,888$3,244 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Crosstrek
Read recent reviews for the Subaru Crosstrek
Overall Consumer Rating4.4107 Reviews
TC,12/18/2017
2.0i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
We've had our 2018 Crosstrek Limited for about two weeks, we love it! Traded in a 2015 truck to downsize a bit but didn't want to lose the outdoor adventure options that trucks provide. I can already tell we made an excellent choice. It was surprisingly hard to find an available '18 Crosstrek in any trim level in the PHX area that either wasn't reserved or already purchased. Also wasn't intending on a fully loaded Limited, but this was what came up so....oh well, guess we're getting a Limited! I had a completely trashed old Subaru in college with at least 200,000 miles on it, rusted floor and body falling apart, but that thing started up every morning and drove strong for the whole time I had it. Drove it to the junkyard after graduation, still running strong. Always impressed with that little car, this Crosstrek is lightyears beyond and I have no doubt it will drive for a very long time. Excellent design, love the refreshened interior and gauges, seats are wonderful, back seat seems roomy and comfy. Eyesight and all the driver support systems are so well thought out and better than some of my colleagues vehicles that cost twice as much. Harmon Kardon sound system is superb, a/c system works fantastic. Drives very easy, quiet and smooth. Doors open wide, back storage very adequate, the back hatch area floor is a bit shallower than I expected, but not a detriment. It might seem that way because of the 8+ inches of ground clearance, it puts the back bumper higher than other brands, not a problem though. Back seats fold almost flat. Interior fit and finish is very strong, way better than other brands with similar models. The first 2 tanks of gas we're averaging 30.5 mpg with mixed driving, loving that! Our truck was lucky to average 19. If I had to gripe about anything so far is getting used to the a/c and app controls and all of the menu options, but that is hardly a complaint. The Bluetooth seems to work well, Apple CarPlay is pretty good, it seems like the music pauses for a split second every once in awhile, maybe my USB cord is getting old, or a CarPlay software update in the future might solve that. Overall so very happy with the Crosstrek. We are leasing but I wouldn't hesitate to purchase this at lease end if it continues to impress, residual value on the Crosstrek is higher than any comparable Toyota and Honda. Count us as huge Subaru fans
